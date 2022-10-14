EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Quarterback Payton Thorne threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jayden Reed in the second overtime Saturday to lift Michigan State to a 34-28 victory over Wisconsin. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big 10 Conference). It is the first loss for Wisconsin’s interim coach Jim Leonhard who replaced Paul Chryst two weeks ago. The game-winning throw was set up after Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon stripped the ball from Braelon Allen on the first play of the second overtime and defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory pounced on the ball. Three plays later, Thorne hit Reed in the right corner of the end zone with the game-winner. “They had walked their (linebacker) up off the edge,” said Thorne who completed 21 of 28 passes for 265 yards. “We really hadn’t seen that look all day. So I’m thinking he’s probably coming, and even if he’s bluffing, they might be bringing something from the other side which on the play we called it’s not great.”

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO