Read full article on original website
Related
MyStateline.com
Stateline’s Best Pizza: Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside
October is national pizza month so we’re searching for the Stateline’s best pizza! Tonight, we’re at Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside. Gino and Joe Galluzzo share with us why they believe they have the best pizza in the stateline. Gino expresses how important family is to Sam’s. The walls are covered with family photos that span generations. Joe mentions how much they love seeing families come back and grow through the years. In addition to their pizza, Sam’s has pasta, seafood, steaks, and sandwiches. You can vote for Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside once an hour, every hour until noon on October 25th. Vote here.
walls102.com
New distribution center to be built in Princeton
PRINCETON – A new distribution center will bring new jobs to Bureau County. Ollie’s Bargain Discount will build a $68 million distribution center in Princeton north of I-80. The 600,000 square foot building will eventually employ over 250 people. Located in 25 states, Ollie’s is expanding on its 462 stores by moving west. Princeton’s distribution center is Ollie’s 4th center joining others in York, PA, Atlanta, GA and Lancaster, TX. Ollies is a retailer of closeout and excess inventory, with stores recently opened in Peoria and Rockford with a third store slated to open soon in Tinley Park.
1027superhits.com
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
Rochelle News-Leader
RCH in process of creating comprehensive facility plan
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Gregg Olson said Oct. 14 that the hospital is currently in the process of putting together a comprehensive facility plan for future improvements. About nine months ago, RCH leadership decided to put projects on hold to make sure that future facility...
oglecountylife.com
I leave filled with a sense of accomplishment
I knew I wanted to be a journalist my second year of college. I was going to be a teacher at the time, like my parents, but I noticed our college had no paper and decided that I should help start one. Well, I did, and it led to a change of major and a 30-plus year career.
Fire engulfs vacant Rockford grocery store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire at a vacant grocery store brought firefighters to the scene on Monday night. The Rockford Fire Department was called to the former Al-Mart Supermarket, at 2323 W. State Street, at 8:40 p.m. The building was fully engulfed in fire as the engine crews worked to put out the blaze. […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Fairview and Sunnymeade Drive intersection closed Oct. 18-25
ROCHELLE – The intersection of Fairview Drive and Sunnymeade Drive will be closed beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 a.m. through Oct. 25. The city's contractor Porter Bros. will be replacing drainage inlets and manholes. Sunnymeade Drive, from Fairview to Springdale, will be shut down to one lane of traffic until Nov. 1.
DeKalb deputies on the lookout for Halloween drunk drivers
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — With Halloween just a few weeks away, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning that they will be on the lookout for drunk and drugged drivers. The office is urging extra caution while kids and families are walking through neighborhoods in the dark. Residents should make a plan to get home […]
You Won’t Believe What Got Illinois Man Arrested While Shopping
A big box store in Illinois had to call the police on a customer who had a dangerous weapon in his shopping cart. Who Has The Responsibility For Shopping In Your House?. Going to the store is a big responsibility for someone in every family. In my house, that's my job. Luckily, I can usually go in the afternoon on a weekday when not many customers are there. I have my list, I throw on my headphones, crank the music, and go. There's no fooling around. I'm in and out, so I really don't notice anything strange.
wjol.com
Amazon Channahon Workers to Walk Out This Morning
(AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File) Amazon Warehouse Workers at the Channahon Fulfillment Center ORD 9 (23700 W. Bluff Rd., Channahon, IL) will be walking off of the job around 11:15 AM today. The walkout is being strategically planned during Amazon’s Prime Week shopping sales push. Organizers from Occupy Amazon have been...
wwisradio.com
Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again
(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot found to foot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man walked into a Rockford hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot Sunday. Officers responded to the hospital around 12:35 a.m. for reports of the victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 34-year-old man when they arrived. His wound was considered to be non-life threatening. […]
Rochelle News-Leader
RTHS library hosts first ‘book tasting’ with new Starbooks Cafe
ROCHELLE — Using clever wordplay and a generous grant from the Rochelle Rotary Club, English teacher turned Library Media Specialist Ann Marie Jinkins hosted the school’s very first book tastings in her Starbooks Cafe. Via the Rotary, Jinkins was able to purchase dozens of titles that students in...
Rochelle News-Leader
Park district board: Marina decking project underway
ROCHELLE — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District Board of Commissioners heard an update from Park District Executive Director Jackee Ohlinger on the decking project at Spring Lake Marina. Staff worked on demolition of the old decking Monday and materials for the new decking will...
Herald & Review
Paddlers find whitewater Zen on Fox River at Yorkville
The Marge Cline Whitewater Course in downtown Yorkvillle offers opportunities for learning and fun whether you are an experienced paddler or just a beginner. Kayakers talk about why they like the park and paddling whitewater.
14-year-old shot in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old boy was reportedly hit by gunfire Friday. Officers responded to the 300 block of Burbank Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived, being told […]
Aurora breaks ground on two affordable housing units
After sitting vacant for 13 years, Lincoln Elementary School will soon be filled with new people and good energy under a different name. The City of Aurora held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Fox Valley Apartments, an affordable apartment complex located at both the former Lincoln Elementary School and nearby former Todd Elementary School, which has been shuttered since 2019.
959theriver.com
TRUE: A Cougar Was Hit on I-88 Near Maple Park on Sunday
I saw the following post the other day, and as everyone should, questioned it’s authenticity. Maybe it shouldn’t be so surprising…the local baseball team is named after the animal, after all!. So, I reached out to the Illinois State Police to get information on it, and sure...
fox32chicago.com
Mountain lion struck and killed on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County
MAPLE PARK, Ill. - Illinois State Police said a mountain lion was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. According to state police, troopers responded to a call of a car accident involving a deer on eastbound I-88 near milepost 104.25. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered the animal was not a deer, but a mountain lion, state police said.
WIFR
Orangeville missing steer found
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - After just over a week of searching, a missing steer in Orangeville has been finally found. Rocky initially went missing on October 2. While he was being unloaded, he was spooked and ran off. He was supposed to be raised by 10-year-old Jesse, who competes in...
Comments / 0