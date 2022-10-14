ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Matt LaFleur has worrying response to Aaron Rodgers’ complaint

The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
Lamar Jackson responds to criticism from ESPN's Ryan Clark

The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
Troy Aikman has harsh criticism for Broncos offense

The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
DENVER, CO
Commanders Get Bad News On QB Carson Wentz

This is not what the Commanders wanted to hear as they end their four-game losing streak. But, would replacing an injured Wentz with backup Taylor Heinicke help the team in the long term?. You never want to see anyone get injured but Wentz has not played well this year. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
Blame directed at Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury after Cardinals latest loss

Add the Arizona Cardinals to the list of dysfunctional NFL offenses. They lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and are averaging 12.7 points in their past three losses. The defense is only allowing 19.7 points during the same span. Kyler Murray signed a contract extension worth $230.5M over five...
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: Tom Brady didn't get preferential treatment for skipping walk-through

It was reported over the weekend that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding on Friday night, along with a host of other celebrities and former Patriots players. "TB12" then skipped out on the Bucs' Saturday walk-through one day ahead of their Week 6 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which Tampa Bay lost, 20-18.
TAMPA, FL
Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Cardinals after outburst

Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks kicked Robbie Anderson out of Sunday’s game, and the veteran wide receiver is now no longer with the team. The Panthers traded Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Carolina would likely have cut Anderson if they were unable to trade him, but they had already been shopping him around prior to Sunday’s incident.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Golden Tate appears to throw shade at former teammate Russell Wilson

Over the first two years of his NFL career in 2012 and 2013, one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets with the Seattle Seahawks was wide receiver Golden Tate. With Tate having last appeared in an NFL game in 2020, the 34-year-old took to Twitter following the Denver Broncos' overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 to seemingly take a shot at his former signal-caller.
DENVER, CO
Cowboys Announce Five Roster Moves

The team also signed LS Matt Overton and elevated TE Sean McKeon and RB Malik Davis from the practice squad. Fehoko, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Stanford in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team and is the cousin...
DALLAS, TX
Yankees Catcher Has A Thrilling Game 5 Prediction

The New York Yankees were able to survive Game 4 of the ALDS, staving off elimination with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. The series now returns to Yankee Stadium for Game 5 tonight. The game will air on TBS and will get underway at 7:07 p.m. Eastern Time,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

