Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Yardbarker
Matt LaFleur has worrying response to Aaron Rodgers’ complaint
The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
Fire Kliff Kingsbury? Media members, fans call for Arizona Cardinals to fire head coach
The Arizona Cardinals scored just three points on offense on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, who entered the game with one of the worst defenses in the NFL. NFL media members and fans of the Arizona Cardinals noticed. They took to Twitter to sound off on Kliff Kingsbury's coaching performance in Arizona's 19-9 loss...
Yardbarker
Steelers reportedly benched Mitchell Trubisky after 'heated exchange' with Diontae Johnson
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin originally benched Mitchell Trubisky in favor of Kenny Pickett during the 24-20 loss against the New York Jets and has kept Pickett atop his depth chart since. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offered more information about that decision in a piece published Monday.
Yardbarker
Watch: Tennessee offensive lineman pukes on the field, keeps playing anyways
No. 6 Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was the only Volunteers player feeling sick Saturday. In a viral tweet, he can be seen in the huddle vomiting and then staring down the defense while nodding his head as if taunting his opponents. There was no stoppage of play. It was football at its purest.
Yardbarker
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson: 'I was confused' about being sent to locker room
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was ejected from the sideline by interim coach Steve Wilks on Sunday, and he spoke to the media after the game to give his side of things. Anderson told the media he did not know why he had been sent to the locker room...
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson responds to criticism from ESPN's Ryan Clark
The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game.
Yardbarker
Troy Aikman has harsh criticism for Broncos offense
The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
Yardbarker
Commanders Get Bad News On QB Carson Wentz
This is not what the Commanders wanted to hear as they end their four-game losing streak. But, would replacing an injured Wentz with backup Taylor Heinicke help the team in the long term?. You never want to see anyone get injured but Wentz has not played well this year. The...
Yardbarker
Blame directed at Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury after Cardinals latest loss
Add the Arizona Cardinals to the list of dysfunctional NFL offenses. They lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and are averaging 12.7 points in their past three losses. The defense is only allowing 19.7 points during the same span. Kyler Murray signed a contract extension worth $230.5M over five...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: Tom Brady didn't get preferential treatment for skipping walk-through
It was reported over the weekend that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding on Friday night, along with a host of other celebrities and former Patriots players. "TB12" then skipped out on the Bucs' Saturday walk-through one day ahead of their Week 6 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which Tampa Bay lost, 20-18.
Yardbarker
Bailey Zappe made history and created a QB controversy for Patriots in Week 6
Bailey Zappe made some history during the New England Patriots’ win on Sunday over the Cleveland Browns. And in doing so the rookie from Western Kentucky has likely created a quarterback controversy. The offense has been the source of news fodder for the Patriots for the entire offseason and...
Watch: Patriots HC Bill Belichick has awkward encounter with over-anxious rookie DB Brenden Schooler
New England Patriots undrafted rookie DB Brenden Schooler made one of the top plays of his young career on Sunday. With under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schooler recovered a muffed punt, helping seal the Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Still excited after making the...
Report: Phoenix Suns don't sign Cam Johnson to rookie extension, will be restricted free agent
No rookie extension for Cam Johnson. ESPN reported Johnson didn't receive a rookie extension from the Phoenix Suns as the two sides had until 3 p.m. Monday to agree on a deal. Johnson will now be a restricted free agent going into free agency next summer. He's in the final year of a four-year deal.
Yardbarker
Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Cardinals after outburst
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks kicked Robbie Anderson out of Sunday’s game, and the veteran wide receiver is now no longer with the team. The Panthers traded Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Carolina would likely have cut Anderson if they were unable to trade him, but they had already been shopping him around prior to Sunday’s incident.
Golden Tate appears to throw shade at former teammate Russell Wilson
Over the first two years of his NFL career in 2012 and 2013, one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets with the Seattle Seahawks was wide receiver Golden Tate. With Tate having last appeared in an NFL game in 2020, the 34-year-old took to Twitter following the Denver Broncos' overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 to seemingly take a shot at his former signal-caller.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Announce Five Roster Moves
The team also signed LS Matt Overton and elevated TE Sean McKeon and RB Malik Davis from the practice squad. Fehoko, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Stanford in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team and is the cousin...
Yardbarker
Yankees Catcher Has A Thrilling Game 5 Prediction
The New York Yankees were able to survive Game 4 of the ALDS, staving off elimination with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. The series now returns to Yankee Stadium for Game 5 tonight. The game will air on TBS and will get underway at 7:07 p.m. Eastern Time,...
