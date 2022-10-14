ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

starlocalmedia.com

See over 30 photos of Plano's International Festival

Residents gathered at Haggard Park on Saturday to experience the largest, longest running multicultural festival in North Texas. Performers represented cultures from all over the world as vendors and informational booths highlighted the vibrant diversity seen throughout Plano.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See how this McKinney business owner helps local students navigate college admissions

Meredith Bagwill is the owner of Total College Prep, which has locations in McKinney, Prosper, Plano, Allen, Frisco and Dallas. She has been in education for over 30 years, and after teaching for several years became hooked to helping students improve their ACT/SAT prep scores. Today, Total College Prep offers SAT/ACT test programs, college admissions consulting and academic tutoring.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Q&A: You can find this Frisco ISD graduate's food truck around town

Tian Dai graduated from Independence High School and soon after graduated from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. Today, their food truck 88 Bites can be found around the community. Check out 88bitesgourmet.com for a menu and calendar of truck stops. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell ISD earns superior FIRST rating; bond update presented to board

During the regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees held a public hearing on the district's state accountability rating, Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, or FIRST. CISD earned the highest financial rating possible for its 2020-2021 financial accountability from the Texas Education Agency....
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco officials provide update on Wade Park during Town Hall meeting

Progress is in the works for development of Wade Park in Frisco, according to information shared during a Town Hall meeting Monday night. The unfinished site has been the center of litigation after development stalled on the land, which had originally been expected to bring a mixed-use experience to Frisco. The site now features a large hole in the ground that was originally created for a parking garage.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

LISD board meets to recognize staff, addresses technology concerns

The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for their regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 to discuss executive session items, recognition of LISD schools, a superintendent update, a need for additional technology, and more. During the Board of Trustees closed session, board members discussed three topics which...
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

We have a date! H-E-B sets open date for Nov. 2 for its new store in Plano

H-E-B continues its push into the DFW Metroplex and will officially open the doors to its store in Plano at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup, starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day or up to seven days in advance.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See over 30 photos of Horn High School celebrating Hispanic Heritage

Mesquite ISD Parents and students gathered at Horn High School to celebrate Hispanic heritage Sunday afternoon. Several groups performed a variety of dances and pieces of music while students informed attendees about countries throughout Central America and South America.
starlocalmedia.com

Two arrested, one at large in connection with fight at Plano Hooters

Plano Police Officers arrested two suspects on Oct. 17 in connection with an aggravated assault incident that occurred on Oct. 6 at the Hooter’s restaurant in the 700 block of North Central Expressway. Jeremiah Powell, a 19-year old male from Fort Worth has been arrested for assault bodily injury...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Man with gunshot wound to the head found outside in The Colony Police Department parking lot

The Colony Police Department is investigating a shooting after a male subject was found to be outside of the police department building with a gunshot wound to the head. At approximately 2:02 p.m. Monday, October 17, officers with The Colony Police Department responded to a report of a male subject who was outside of the department headquarters with a gunshot wound to the head.
THE COLONY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

9-6A Football: Sachse, Rowlett shake up playoff race

Heading into the week, Sachse knew it was going to be in a must-win situation every time it took the field if it hoped to continue its playoff streak. The Mustangs entered Thursday night as underdogs against Garland, the reigning 9-6A champions.
ROWLETT, TX

