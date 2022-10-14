Read full article on original website
Canucks are first team in NHL history to lose first three games by blowing multi-goal leads in each
The 2022-23 Vancouver Canucks are on their way to etching their name in the history books for all the wrong reasons. That might be a bit dramatic, but following the club’s third straight loss last night — this time at the hands of the Washington Capitals — Sportsnet shared a fun (it’s not actually fun at all) little nugget for Canucks fans to read.
Watch: Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov facing suspension for slash to the face
Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Tuesday and is facing a suspension for a slashing incident that happened in Monday's game with the Vancouver Canucks. It was a vicious and reckless slash to the face of Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs.
Raiders Announce Three Roster Moves
WR Dillon Stoner (injured) OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured) Hobbs, 23, was selected in the fifth round of last year’s draft by the Raiders. He signed a four-year, $3,783,052 contract with the Raiders that included a $303,052 signing bonus. In 2022, Hobbs has appeared in five games for the Raiders...
