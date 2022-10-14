ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch: Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov facing suspension for slash to the face

Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Tuesday and is facing a suspension for a slashing incident that happened in Monday's game with the Vancouver Canucks. It was a vicious and reckless slash to the face of Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs.
WASHINGTON, DC
Raiders Announce Three Roster Moves

WR Dillon Stoner (injured) OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured) Hobbs, 23, was selected in the fifth round of last year’s draft by the Raiders. He signed a four-year, $3,783,052 contract with the Raiders that included a $303,052 signing bonus. In 2022, Hobbs has appeared in five games for the Raiders...

