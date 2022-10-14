BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The hockey exhibition between the Bowling Green Falcons and Adrian Bulldogs has been canceled. Initially scheduled to be played in Bowling Green on Saturday, Oct. 22, the exhibition will not be played and there will not be a makeup date. Those who purchased single-game tickets for the contest will have the option to receive a ticket to the Bowling Green vs. USNDT exhibition on Jan. 27 or receive a refund for their purchase.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO