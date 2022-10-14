Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
12th OWI For Man Injured in Rollover Crash
A man cited for his 12th offense of Driving while Intoxicated suffered life threatening injuries in a crash early Sunday in Shullsburg. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Highway 11 in Shullsburg around 1:30am for a one vehicle rollover. 49 year old Peter Fagan of Ontario was traveling on Highway 11 and lost control of his vehicle, causing it to exit the roadway, enter a ditch and roll over several times. Fagan’s vehicle had severe damage and was towed from the scene. Fagan was taken by Shullsburg EMS to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County and later taken by helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison for life-threatening injuries. Shullsburg EMS, Shullsburg Fire and UW Madison Med Flight assisted. Fagan was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of his vehicle and Operating while Intoxicated for the 12th time. The charges will be referred to the District Attorney.
nbc15.com
Ontario man flown to hospital after rollover crash, cited for 12th OWI
Shullsburg, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in Madison after a rollover crash in Shullsburg Township Sunday morning. 49-year-old Peter J. Fagan of Ontario, Wi. was driving on State Highway 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and rolled multiple times coming to rest in the ditch.
x1071.com
I-39/90 South back open south of Buckeye Road after camper rolled over
MADISON, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-39/90 are back open between Buckeye Road and the Beltline following a crash Saturday. The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Dane County dispatchers said an SUV pulling a camper rolled over. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash, with Dane...
2 ejected from vehicle in Grant County rollover crash
MT. HOPE, Wis. — Two people were ejected and injured in a rollover crash in Grant County on Wednesday after their vehicle started to slide on the roadway. Grant County Sheriff Nate said in a news release that the crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Doc Brooks Road south of Enke Road. Officials said the driver, who was traveling...
WDIO-TV
Up to 40 hurt in Wisconsin bonfire incident
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday in the town of Maple Grove,...
WLNS
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
UPMATTERS
Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
Deputy hospitalized after helping homeowner who entered burning home
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering Saturday after officials said they rushed into a burning home to help a homeowner. Crews were called to the home in the 10100 block of County Highway Y just before 5:15 a.m. for a reported chimney fire, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. When deputies arrived, the homeowner reportedly...
x1071.com
Domestic Dispute Leads To Disorderly Conduct Arrest
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a residence on Summit Road in Shullsburg Saturday around 1:30pm for a domestic dispute. As a result, 66 year old Keven Morrison of Shullsburg was arrested for Disorderly Conduct. Morrison was taken to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office where he remains in custody.
x1071.com
Mineral Point Woman Arrested For Violation of Bond Conditions
Officials in Iowa County received a report of a person in violation of bond conditions at an address on Midway Road in Mineral Point Saturday night around 9:15pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the location and arrested 60 year old Teresa Pittz of Mineral Point. Pittz was arrested on a charge of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Pittz was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked and released after posting bond.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin deputy placed on administrative assignment after incident at a Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that happened...
Vehicle reported stolen in Madison found at Windsor hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. — A vehicle reported stolen from a south Madison hotel Thursday morning was later found at the same hotel in Windsor where a deputy from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office fatally shot a person Thursday night, but officials have not confirmed whether the two are connected. The Madison Police Department said officers got a call about a stolen...
wearegreenbay.com
Armed carjacking in Wisconsin, one suspect found in ‘hidden old truck’ after 5-hour search
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are in custody in Wisconsin after an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, a short pursuit, and a five-hour search for one of the suspects. According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery taking place in the 400 block of West...
nbc15.com
Medical examiner identifies man killed by Dane Co. sheriff’s deputy
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who was shot and killed by a Dane Co. Sheriff’s Deputy was identified Saturday morning. Forty-six-year-old Quantaze D. Campbell of Madison was the man involved in the shooting at the Super 8 motel Thursday night, according to the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.
Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
WISN
Police issue warning for serial Culver's robber in southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three different Wisconsin cities. Police say they suspect the man was involved in a Culver's robbery on September 26th in Lake Mills. Since then, police say two other Culver's were targeted in Mequon and Janesville.
wearegreenbay.com
Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin remind drivers about ‘National Move Over Day’
(WFRV) – The importance of staying alert and aware of what’s going on around you while operating a vehicle is the message law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are reminding drivers of with ‘National Move Over Day.’. Departments and agencies throughout the state, including troopers, deputies, officers, and...
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Woman
Police say a man was arrested after pointing a handgun in the direction of a woman in Dubuque. 29 year old Kaimel Anderson of Dubuque was arrested at Saturday in the area of Francis Street and Kaufmann Avenue on a charge of control of a firearm by a felon. According to reports, 22 year old Brianna Heffner of Dubuque called police Saturday to report a person pointing a firearm in her direction at about 4 p.m. in the area of Jackson and East 22nd streets. Traffic cameras tracked Anderson and another man to the 2200 block of Francis Street. Anderson told officers that he had a loaded handgun in his pocket.
nbc15.com
Grieving family and friends ask for answers at candlelight vigil in Windsor
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the cold, wind, and rain, friends and family gathered in the parking lot of a Super 8 for a candlelight vigil, remembering Quantaze Campbell. “We love, we feel, we care for one another,” said executive director at Freedom Inc., Mahnker Dahnweih. “In memory and honor of his legacy and life.”
Comments / 0