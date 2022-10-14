Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
ESU football makes statement win over No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney
The Emporia State football team rolled to a 44-21 win over No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday. The Hornets were able to hold TJ Davis, who was averaging just under 130 yards on the ground coming into the game, to just 53 yards on 15 carries. Davis got the Lopers on the board early with a one-yard run, but it was all Emporia State after that.
College of Emporia alumni hold first reunion in six years
It was homecoming weekend for College of Emporia alumni. “Red White & You 2020+2” was the first reunion since 2016. Originally planned for October 2020, the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The College of Emporia (popularly called “C of E”) was a Presbyterian College that...
Ricci René Balkenhol
Ricci René Balkenhol, of Emporia, passed away on October 12, 2022. She was surrounded by her children in her final days. She was born on April 17, 1959, in Augusta, Kansas, to the late Eugene C. Stinnett and Norma J. Stinnett. During her childhood, her family moved to Emporia. She eventually fell in love with, and married, the late Barry D. Balkenhol. The couple raised three children, Ryan J. Balkenhol (Jennifer), Lyndsey R. Kucza (Jacob), and Kathryn L. Balkenhol (Ian Brunkow).
Gloria Ann Hastings
Gloria Ann Hastings (Grant), 73, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, October 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was born December 24, 1948 in Enid, Oklahoma, the daughter of Ernest Sr. and Georganna (Kienholz) Grant. Gloria graduated from Moline High School in 1967. She then continued her education, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education from Emporia Kansas State Teachers College in 1970. After college, she began her storied teaching career at the two room Rinker School just north of Emporia. She taught all students in the 1st-3rd grades. She then spent 31 years teaching 3rd grade, with one year teaching Kindergarten, at Village Elementary School in Emporia. She later took her education further, earning the degree of Master of Science, specializing in counseling, in 1975 from the Emporia Kansas State College. Throughout her teaching career, Gloria touched the lives of countless young people in the Emporia community.
Emporia organizations receive 2023 Leadership Transformation Grants from the Kansas Leadership Center
WICHITA — Emporia State University Honors College and CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness have been named The 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners, the Kansas Leadership Center announced Monday. KLC has selected 87 organizations from 33 cities across Kansas as partners this year. The grants will help the partner organizations create...
Drought map - 10.13.22
Emporia is now in a “severe drought,” after one of the driest Septembers on record. But the …
37th annual Pole-Sit to benefit SOS
The 37th annual Pole-Sit returns next week when Phi Delta Theta of Emporia raises money for SOS Inc. Phi Delta Theta members will stand outside of Emporia State University starting at 6 a.m. Oct. 28, at 12th Avenue and Commercial Street. The drive concludes at 10 a.m. Oct. 29. The...
Women in Business: Wakeman connects through photography
Editor’s Note: Each October, The Emporia Gazette celebrates and highlights local women in business. This week, we talk to Kandace Wakeman, owner and photographer at Kandace Griffin Photography. What began as a hobby has turned into a lucrative side business for one local woman.
Old School Pumpkin Run
The Chase County Old School Development District invites the community to the 2nd annual Old School Pumpkin Run this weekend. The run supports the historic restoration of the historic Cottonwood Falls Grade School, located at 401 Maple St., Cottonwood Falls. Registion opens from 8 - 8:45 a.m., with the 1K...
Shawn P. Gilligan
Shawn P. Gilligan, 36, died September 30, 2022, at his home in rural Chase County. He was born March 24, 1986, in Emporia, to Patrick B. and Jody (Lynn) Gilligan. Shawn attended Emporia High School and Flint Hills Technical College. Shawn was a free spirited man whose favorite hobby was...
Reading driver injured when Corvette overturns
A Reading man was seriously injured Friday when his car went off Burlingame Road north of Emporia and overturned. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Douglas Scales, 58, was driving a Corvette south around 7:20 a.m. when it somehow went across the road and off the pavement near Road 190.
Emporia Christian School celebrates 30 years
Emporia Christian School celebrated 30 years of educating with a community-wide festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. The ECS Fall Festival brought together former teachers, ECS alumni and current students as well as families looking for a fun outing. The day began with a ceremony rededicating the school for another 30...
Victim identified in last week's Amtrak accident
The woman struck by an Amtrak train last week has been identified as 33-year-old Rachel Nicole Raymond of Emporia, police captain Lisa Hayes said. "The accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. at 1:36am Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022," Hayes said in a statement. "The investigation is nearly complete pending the final autopsy report. Emporia Police believe the death to be accidental."
Ride Into History founders retire
Colleagues, students, mentees and friends gathered at the Admire Community Building on Sunday afternoon to honor Ann Birney and Joyce Thierer upon their retirement from Ride Into History. Birney and Thierer founded Ride Into History in 1999, bringing what they call “sneaky history” to audiences of all ages. Translating extensive...
City to discuss residential chickens Wednesday
Emporia City Commissioners will discuss keeping chickens within city limits during its Wednesday study session. Chickens have not been allowed outside of agricultural zoned areas since 2012. A number of citizens have expressed interest in keeping chickens over the years. The commission's agenda shows staff have prepared a comparison chart...
The People Speak
The USD 253 Board of Education meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Every parent that has children in the district should be there to find out why there is such a lackadaisical response from the board and county attorney concerning the hazing and bullying that transpired in the locker room of Emporia High School.
