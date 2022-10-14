Gloria Ann Hastings (Grant), 73, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, October 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was born December 24, 1948 in Enid, Oklahoma, the daughter of Ernest Sr. and Georganna (Kienholz) Grant. Gloria graduated from Moline High School in 1967. She then continued her education, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education from Emporia Kansas State Teachers College in 1970. After college, she began her storied teaching career at the two room Rinker School just north of Emporia. She taught all students in the 1st-3rd grades. She then spent 31 years teaching 3rd grade, with one year teaching Kindergarten, at Village Elementary School in Emporia. She later took her education further, earning the degree of Master of Science, specializing in counseling, in 1975 from the Emporia Kansas State College. Throughout her teaching career, Gloria touched the lives of countless young people in the Emporia community.

