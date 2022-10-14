The Sicilian Butcher Announces Capital Growth Partnership and Sizable Expansion

The Arizona-based Maggiore Group, the team behind popular Italian concepts The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker, announced a capital growth investment partnership with private equity firm Savory Fund yesterday, Oct 13, culminating in some 20 new locations both in the state and beyond through next year.

During a brief phone conversation with What Now Phoenix , a company spokesperson was unable to provide any details regarding the new locations, nor a proposed timeline for opening them due to various logistical issues.

In a press release provided to What Now Phoenix , Maggiore Group co-founder Joey Maggiore said, “The Savory Fund will take The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker to the next level with their growth strategies, savvy restaurant operations plans, and proven track record in successfully scaling from coast to coast. With every opening of The Sicilian Butcher, we have honored my Sicilian father and legendary chef with a photo wall dedicated to him, and we will continue his legacy in each state we bring these concepts to.”

Similarly, managing director and co-founder of the Savory Fund, Andrew K. Smith, explained, “Both The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker have filled a void in the Italian restaurant segment with a fresh, forward-thinking, experiential approach. It’s an elevated, family-friendly, home-away-from-home dining experience that is both unique and unforgettable.”

Initially founded in 2017 and with restaurants currently operating in the North Phoenix region, as well as Chandler and Peoria, The Sicilian Butcher has become something of a household name thanks to its namesake-inspired menu of bruschetta, charcuterie boards, pizza alla palla, and various pasta dishes. Perhaps its most unique offering, however, is the “create-your-own meatball experience,” which invites guests to “choose from a variety of craft meatballs, sauces, and bases such as risotto, polenta, and fresh handmade pasta.”

At its neighboring sister restaurant, The Sicilian Baker, specializes in authentic Sicilian and Italian pastries, gelato, and desserts, not least of which is the customizable, create-your-own cannoli bar.

In the meantime, The Sicilian Butcher’s flagship Phoenix location can be found at 15530 N Tatum Blvd.

Keep up with What Now Phoenix’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .