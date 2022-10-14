The Emporia State football team rolled to a 44-21 win over No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday. The Hornets were able to hold TJ Davis, who was averaging just under 130 yards on the ground coming into the game, to just 53 yards on 15 carries. Davis got the Lopers on the board early with a one-yard run, but it was all Emporia State after that.

