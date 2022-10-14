ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Emporia gazette.com

Kali Keough earns medal at state tennis tournament

Emporia High School’s Kali Keough medaled in her first trip to the KSHSAA 5A state tournament in Andover on Saturday. Keough went 2-3 over the course of the two-day tournament. On day one, she received a first-round bye and won her second-round match defeating Brianna Coup of Mill Valley 6-1, 6-0. She was defeated in the quarterfinals by Brynn Steven of Bishop Carroll 6-1, 6-0 to wrap up Friday’s action.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia volleyball takes fourth at Emporia tournament

The Emporia High School volleyball team wrapped up its regular season with a 3-3 showing at their 10-team tournament on Saturday. Emporia was in a pool with Washburn Rural, Sumner Academy, Shawnee Mission North, and Lawrence. The Lady Spartans went 3-1 in pool play with wins over Sumner Academy (25-8, 25-8), Lawrence (25-22, 25-15) and Shawnee Mission North (25-9, 25-19) and lost to eventual champion Washburn Rural (25-19, 25-14).
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

ESU football makes statement win over No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney

The Emporia State football team rolled to a 44-21 win over No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday. The Hornets were able to hold TJ Davis, who was averaging just under 130 yards on the ground coming into the game, to just 53 yards on 15 carries. Davis got the Lopers on the board early with a one-yard run, but it was all Emporia State after that.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

College of Emporia alumni hold first reunion in six years

It was homecoming weekend for College of Emporia alumni. “Red White & You 2020+2” was the first reunion since 2016. Originally planned for October 2020, the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The College of Emporia (popularly called “C of E”) was a Presbyterian College that...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Shawn P. Gilligan

Shawn P. Gilligan, 36, died September 30, 2022, at his home in rural Chase County. He was bo…
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Drought map - 10.13.22

Emporia is now in a “severe drought,” after one of the driest Septembers on record. But the …
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Old School Pumpkin Run

The Chase County Old School Development District invites the community to the 2nd annual Old School Pumpkin Run this weekend. The run supports the historic restoration of the historic Cottonwood Falls Grade School, located at 401 Maple St., Cottonwood Falls. Registion opens from 8 - 8:45 a.m., with the 1K...
COTTONWOOD FALLS, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Women in Business: Wakeman connects through photography

Editor’s Note: Each October, The Emporia Gazette celebrates and highlights local women in business. This week, we talk to Kandace Wakeman, owner and photographer at Kandace Griffin Photography. What began as a hobby has turned into a lucrative side business for one local woman.
EMPORIA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

What’s New in Butler County?

After undergoing a complete renovation in just 30 days, the famous Bricks location in Augusta has reopened under a new name, ownership and a new look. Located at 409 State Street, owners of Bricks Bar & Grill Dani and David Darrow are excited to bring a non-smoking bar where everyone is welcome.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia Christian School celebrates 30 years

Emporia Christian School celebrated 30 years of educating with a community-wide festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. The ECS Fall Festival brought together former teachers, ECS alumni and current students as well as families looking for a fun outing. The day began with a ceremony rededicating the school for another 30...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Veterans share stories, memories at 1011th Reunion

Members of the 1011th Supply and Service Company gathered at the American Legion in Emporia for their bi-annual reunion on Saturday. The Emporia, Kans. Army Reserve Unit and the Independence, Kans. Army Reserve Unit were activated in 1968 and combined into the 1011th Supply and Service Company. They served in Vietnam from 1968-69 as part of the enormous effort needed to supply and service soldiers on the frontlines.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

McDonald’s in Topeka set to reopen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka McDonald’s is reopening after being torn down in April of 2022. The new 7,000-square-foot restaurant is combining with the Greater Topeka Partnership on Monday, Oct. 17 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new 29th and California McDonalds at 5:30 p.m. “A feature that we are excited about is that we […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Sunday, October 16, 2022

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The National Weather Service is predicting the area's first freeze of the season Monday night. Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s Monday night and Tuesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for much of Kansas and almost all of Missouri from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. A Freeze Warning will take effect for the northwest Kansas.
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Reading man suffers suspected serious injuries in crash near Emporia

A Reading man was hurt in Friday’s crash near Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 7:20 am near the junction of Road 190 and Burlingame Road. Troopers say 58-year-old Douglas Scales was driving a car southbound on Burlingame when he went off the road and went into a ditch. THe car overturned.
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy