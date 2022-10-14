Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Kali Keough earns medal at state tennis tournament
Emporia High School’s Kali Keough medaled in her first trip to the KSHSAA 5A state tournament in Andover on Saturday. Keough went 2-3 over the course of the two-day tournament. On day one, she received a first-round bye and won her second-round match defeating Brianna Coup of Mill Valley 6-1, 6-0. She was defeated in the quarterfinals by Brynn Steven of Bishop Carroll 6-1, 6-0 to wrap up Friday’s action.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia volleyball takes fourth at Emporia tournament
The Emporia High School volleyball team wrapped up its regular season with a 3-3 showing at their 10-team tournament on Saturday. Emporia was in a pool with Washburn Rural, Sumner Academy, Shawnee Mission North, and Lawrence. The Lady Spartans went 3-1 in pool play with wins over Sumner Academy (25-8, 25-8), Lawrence (25-22, 25-15) and Shawnee Mission North (25-9, 25-19) and lost to eventual champion Washburn Rural (25-19, 25-14).
Emporia gazette.com
ESU football makes statement win over No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney
The Emporia State football team rolled to a 44-21 win over No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday. The Hornets were able to hold TJ Davis, who was averaging just under 130 yards on the ground coming into the game, to just 53 yards on 15 carries. Davis got the Lopers on the board early with a one-yard run, but it was all Emporia State after that.
Emporia gazette.com
Daghyn True wins boys Centennial League cross country title
Sophomore Daghyn True won the individual boys Centennial League championship at Warner Park in Manhattan on Saturday. Emporia head coach Michael Robinson was pleased with how True paced himself throughout the race.
KU falls out of polls, K-State stays put at no. 17
The Kansas Jayhawks have fallen out of the AP Top 25 poll in football.
Emporia gazette.com
College of Emporia alumni hold first reunion in six years
It was homecoming weekend for College of Emporia alumni. “Red White & You 2020+2” was the first reunion since 2016. Originally planned for October 2020, the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The College of Emporia (popularly called “C of E”) was a Presbyterian College that...
Emporia gazette.com
Shawn P. Gilligan
Shawn P. Gilligan, 36, died September 30, 2022, at his home in rural Chase County. He was bo…
Emporia gazette.com
Drought map - 10.13.22
Emporia is now in a “severe drought,” after one of the driest Septembers on record. But the …
Emporia gazette.com
Old School Pumpkin Run
The Chase County Old School Development District invites the community to the 2nd annual Old School Pumpkin Run this weekend. The run supports the historic restoration of the historic Cottonwood Falls Grade School, located at 401 Maple St., Cottonwood Falls. Registion opens from 8 - 8:45 a.m., with the 1K...
WIBW
Topeka drivers prepare for delays on SW 21st St. as 3 lanes set to close
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should be prepared for delays on SW 21st St. as three lanes are closed to install bus pads. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19, the City of Topeka says Joe Schreiner Concrete Construction will close three lanes of SW 21st to install bus pads. According to the...
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
Emporia gazette.com
Women in Business: Wakeman connects through photography
Editor’s Note: Each October, The Emporia Gazette celebrates and highlights local women in business. This week, we talk to Kandace Wakeman, owner and photographer at Kandace Griffin Photography. What began as a hobby has turned into a lucrative side business for one local woman.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
After undergoing a complete renovation in just 30 days, the famous Bricks location in Augusta has reopened under a new name, ownership and a new look. Located at 409 State Street, owners of Bricks Bar & Grill Dani and David Darrow are excited to bring a non-smoking bar where everyone is welcome.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Christian School celebrates 30 years
Emporia Christian School celebrated 30 years of educating with a community-wide festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. The ECS Fall Festival brought together former teachers, ECS alumni and current students as well as families looking for a fun outing. The day began with a ceremony rededicating the school for another 30...
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
Emporia gazette.com
Veterans share stories, memories at 1011th Reunion
Members of the 1011th Supply and Service Company gathered at the American Legion in Emporia for their bi-annual reunion on Saturday. The Emporia, Kans. Army Reserve Unit and the Independence, Kans. Army Reserve Unit were activated in 1968 and combined into the 1011th Supply and Service Company. They served in Vietnam from 1968-69 as part of the enormous effort needed to supply and service soldiers on the frontlines.
McDonald’s in Topeka set to reopen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka McDonald’s is reopening after being torn down in April of 2022. The new 7,000-square-foot restaurant is combining with the Greater Topeka Partnership on Monday, Oct. 17 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new 29th and California McDonalds at 5:30 p.m. “A feature that we are excited about is that we […]
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Sunday, October 16, 2022
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The National Weather Service is predicting the area's first freeze of the season Monday night. Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s Monday night and Tuesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for much of Kansas and almost all of Missouri from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. A Freeze Warning will take effect for the northwest Kansas.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KVOE
Reading man suffers suspected serious injuries in crash near Emporia
A Reading man was hurt in Friday’s crash near Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 7:20 am near the junction of Road 190 and Burlingame Road. Troopers say 58-year-old Douglas Scales was driving a car southbound on Burlingame when he went off the road and went into a ditch. THe car overturned.
