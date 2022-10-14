WATERTOWN, S.D.–With Election Day now three weeks away, voters will have another opportunity to meet face to face with candidates this week. Democrat governor candidate Jamie Smith will be at Gather Coffee in downtown Watertown tomorrow (Tuesday) from noon to 2 p.m. Then tomorrow night, a number of additional Democrat candidates will be at the Elks Lodge in Watertown from 6 to 8 p.m. to meet with voters and talk about issues.

CODINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO