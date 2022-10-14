ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Brothers to stand trial in 2013 cold case slayings of Macomb mom, daughter, 11

It’s been nearly a decade since Tina Geiger and her 11-year-old daughter Kristina were found stabbed multiple times in their apartment in a crime that shocked those who knew and loved the pair. This week — two years after they were charged in the cold case — two Detroit brothers are to stand trial in the 2013 killings of the mother and her daughter in Macomb County. ...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Man accused of assaulting, strangling friend in Ferndale to stand trial

A Madison Heights man is facing trial after Ferndale police say he assaulted and strangled a friend causing injuries and cuts to her head. Suspect Zachary Cooksey, 29, is charged with assault causing great bodily harm less than murder in the Sept. 27 incident. The suspect waived his right to...
FERNDALE, MI
nbc25news.com

Sheriff Swanson: Flint man charged for letting puppies starve

FLINT, Mich. - A Flint man is accused of starving a dog to death and leaving another on the brink of death last week. Coleon Wright, 22, was charged with two felony counts of torture and starvation causing death and a misdemeanor for cruelty to animals. “This is what we...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Woman, 68, turns herself in after fatal hit-and-run crash

The investigation into a weekend fatal hit-and-run crash is ongoing, and police in Farmington Hills say a woman has turned herself in. A 33-year-old Pontiac man was killed early Saturday, Oct. 15, morning near 12 Mile Road at Balmoral Way. Just before 8 a.m., someone called emergency dispatchers with the report of someone laying in the grass just off the roadway.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
WZZM 13

BOND REVOKED | Allged driver in deadly Ionia crash sent back to jail after new charges

IONIA, Mich — Bond has been revoked for the alleged driver facing eight new charges in connection to a deadly crash involving bicyclists taking part in a Make-A-Wish event. Mandy Benn appeared in Ionia District Court Friday to be arraigned on the new charges, which include two counts of second degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and three counts of having a controlled substance.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Grosse Pointe Woods man dragged to white van while walking dog during attempted abduction, police say

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grosse Pointe Woods man was walking his dog Sunday when someone allegedly tried to abduct him, police said. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What we’ve learned about the shots fired situation at Macomb Mall

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The Macomb Mall closed early on Sunday after shots were fired outside near Dick’s Sporting Goods. The incident stemmed from an altercation between two groups of people that started in the mall, but then spilled out into the parking lot. Lisa Richards, a shopper that...
ROSEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

