Read full article on original website
Related
Zion Foster's mom responds to end of landfill search operation for missing teen
After a search for the body of 17-year-old Zion Foster of Eastpointe at a Macomb County landfill lasting five months has ended, Detroit police say they will have another update on Friday.
Animal cruelty charge authorized against Macomb County veterinarian
The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday that they have authorized a charge of animal cruelty against a local veterinarian.
Brothers to stand trial in 2013 cold case slayings of Macomb mom, daughter, 11
It’s been nearly a decade since Tina Geiger and her 11-year-old daughter Kristina were found stabbed multiple times in their apartment in a crime that shocked those who knew and loved the pair. This week — two years after they were charged in the cold case — two Detroit brothers are to stand trial in the 2013 killings of the mother and her daughter in Macomb County. ...
The Oakland Press
Man accused of assaulting, strangling friend in Ferndale to stand trial
A Madison Heights man is facing trial after Ferndale police say he assaulted and strangled a friend causing injuries and cuts to her head. Suspect Zachary Cooksey, 29, is charged with assault causing great bodily harm less than murder in the Sept. 27 incident. The suspect waived his right to...
Grosse Pointe Woods man walking his dog attacked, dragged in attempted abduction
A 20-year-old out for an evening stroll with his dog was in Grosse Pointe Woods was attacked and dragged to a van during an attempted abduction, police warned residents on Monday.
Oakland Co. Sheriff's Office responding to threats against schools almost daily
Law enforcement leaders say it is happening every day. They are responding full-force to track down threats made by teens, often on social media.
nbc25news.com
Sheriff Swanson: Flint man charged for letting puppies starve
FLINT, Mich. - A Flint man is accused of starving a dog to death and leaving another on the brink of death last week. Coleon Wright, 22, was charged with two felony counts of torture and starvation causing death and a misdemeanor for cruelty to animals. “This is what we...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver turns herself in after 33-year-old man killed in Oakland County hit-and-run
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A driver has turned herself in after a 33-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way in Farmington Hills. When officers got to...
Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked 'safe,' 'annoying,' or 'must kill': police
A middle school student in Oakland County could face criminal charges in connection with a threatening comment, and an alleged kill list discovered by police.
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
Police: Woman found dead on EB I-94 Friday is a 17-year-old girl from Detroit
Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot multiple times after leaving a business in Redford Twp
REDFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Redford Twp Police are investigating a crime where a man was shot multiple times after leaving a business in the area. On Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m., a man was walking out of a business in the 25200 block of Plymouth Road. While he...
The Oakland Press
Woman, 68, turns herself in after fatal hit-and-run crash
The investigation into a weekend fatal hit-and-run crash is ongoing, and police in Farmington Hills say a woman has turned herself in. A 33-year-old Pontiac man was killed early Saturday, Oct. 15, morning near 12 Mile Road at Balmoral Way. Just before 8 a.m., someone called emergency dispatchers with the report of someone laying in the grass just off the roadway.
Active police situation unfolding at Macomb Mall in Roseville
An active police situation is reportedly unfolding at the Macomb Mall in Roseville Sunday afternoon. Multiple tipsters reported to WWJ there was an active shooter at the mall. Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 as more details become available.
At least One Person Injured In A Fatal Crash In Farmington Hills (Farmington Hills, MI)
Authorities reported a fatal crash along 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills that injured at least one person. Farmington Hills Police responded to the crash scene on October 15 along 12 Mile Road, between Inkster and Middlebelt.
Woman whose car was hit by bullets describes shooting at Macomb Mall
Chantay Russell showed 7 Action News her car parked outside Dick's Sporting Goods at Macomb Mall and said, "I'm glad I wasn't in the car."
WZZM 13
BOND REVOKED | Allged driver in deadly Ionia crash sent back to jail after new charges
IONIA, Mich — Bond has been revoked for the alleged driver facing eight new charges in connection to a deadly crash involving bicyclists taking part in a Make-A-Wish event. Mandy Benn appeared in Ionia District Court Friday to be arraigned on the new charges, which include two counts of second degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and three counts of having a controlled substance.
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe Woods man dragged to white van while walking dog during attempted abduction, police say
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grosse Pointe Woods man was walking his dog Sunday when someone allegedly tried to abduct him, police said. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we’ve learned about the shots fired situation at Macomb Mall
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The Macomb Mall closed early on Sunday after shots were fired outside near Dick’s Sporting Goods. The incident stemmed from an altercation between two groups of people that started in the mall, but then spilled out into the parking lot. Lisa Richards, a shopper that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
Comments / 2