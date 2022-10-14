Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Research finds that two out of five adults who use cigarettes smoke menthol
Menthol use has increased over the past decade among U.S. adults who smoke cigarettes, according to a study released by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and The City University of New York. Menthol use is much more common among adult smokers who are younger, from racial/ethnic minoritized groups and with mental health problems. The results are published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.
Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 40% of Americans were untruthful about whether they had the virus or were ignoring safety precautions, a nationwide survey shows. The December survey of 1,700 people found 721 respondents had either misrepresented their COVID-19 status or failed to follow public health...
MedicalXpress
Why do older adults and young people move differently?
As we age, we start to change the way we move. But why do older adults and young adults move differently? How much change can we tolerate before assistance is needed? And how does adaptation relate to falls? Eline van der Kruk, researcher at the Department of BioMechanical Engineering, and a team of researchers of Imperial College London explore these questions in a study of daily life activity. Their findings were published in npj Aging.
healio.com
Feelings of loneliness associated with increased risk for type 2 diabetes over 20 years
Type 2 diabetes risk was more than twice as high among adults who reported feeling most lonely compared with those who reported no loneliness, according to study results published in Diabetologia. “Research that aims to establish whether loneliness is a risk factor for the development of type 2 diabetes is...
Depressed people aren't just more 'realistic,' new study finds
Some people believe in the idea of "depressive realism" -- that depressed people are just more realistic than others about how much they control their lives. But a new study upends that theory. The idea has been around for about four decades, ever since a 1979 study of college students...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Causes of Anxiety? 9 Potential Causes
Anxiety is often caused by a combination of factors, including genetic predisposition, life experiences, and certain medications. The exact cause of anxiety is unknown. Generally, a single factor does not cause an anxiety disorder, but several factors work together to do so. 9 potential causes of anxiety. 1. Genetic predisposition.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of methamphetamine withdrawal?
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive drug. People can experience withdrawal symptoms when they stop using it. These can range from fatigue and depression to intense cravings. Although most withdrawal symptoms may resolve after a few weeks, some may continue for much longer. This article provides an overview of the symptoms...
MedicalXpress
Children not target of 'rainbow fentanyl,' experts say. And adding color may actually protect drug users
Parents may have noticed a disturbing trend on social media this month: claims that fentanyl is being manufactured in colorful tablets that are meant to attract their children. Politicians like Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) spread the news on their own social media...
Vox
The sleep advice no one tells you
If you’ve ever had a terrible, or even middling, night’s slumber — which studies and surveys suggest is a fair number of people — you’re well aware of the effects of poor sleep. Aside from the sluggishness and lethargy, lack of sufficient shut-eye can blunt thinking and reaction time and negatively impacts judgment. Long-term sleep deprivation has been linked with higher likelihoods of depressive moods, anxiety, diabetes, and obesity.
MedicalXpress
Pregnancy could curb desire to smoke before it is suspected or recognized
Pregnant smokers reduced their smoking by an average of one cigarette per day before becoming aware they were pregnant, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study of more than 400 pregnant people. Then, in the month after learning of their pregnancy, participants reduced smoking by another four cigarettes per day. "Our...
MedicalXpress
Hair straightening chemicals associated with higher uterine cancer risk
Women who used chemical hair straightening products were at higher risk for uterine cancer compared to women who did not report using these products, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found no associations with uterine cancer for other hair products that the women reported using, including hair dyes, bleach, highlights, or perms.
More than 40% of U.S. smokers use menthol cigarettes
A proposed ban on menthol cigarettes could have a significant impact on smoking rates, especially among minorities, new U.S. research suggests.
Psych Centra
Confabulation: 'Honest Lying' as a Medical Symptom
Confabulation is the unintentional creation of false or distorted memories and facts. It’s different from delusions and lying, and here’s why you may want to take it seriously. Some psychologists call confabulation “honest lying” because those who confabulate stories genuinely believe what they’re saying. In this sense, the...
MedicalXpress
Study finds wastewater testing works for most infectious diseases
Wastewater surveillance of infectious diseases is expected work for just about every infectious disease that affects humans, including monkeypox and polio. But more research is needed to apply the science for public health benefit, according to a research team led by epidemiologist David Larsen from Syracuse University. The team's work...
healio.com
Menopausal hot flashes, night sweats associated with stress, depression
Women who reported night sweats during menopause had high scores for both stress and depression, and those who reported hot flashes had elevated depression scores, according to data presented at the NAMS Annual Meeting in Atlanta. “In menopause research, we typically combine hot flashes and night sweats into one and...
MedicalXpress
Gut could sound early warning alarm for motor neuron disease
The same proteins thought to contribute to motor neuron disease can be found in the gut many years before any brain symptoms occur, a new study by the University of Aberdeen has found. The study, in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh and published in The Journal of Pathology: Clinical...
MedicalXpress
Structure of adult brain, previously thought to be fixed, is changed by treatment
Scientists believe that the structure of the adult brain is generally rigid and incapable of rapid changes; now new work has shown that this is not true. German researchers have shown that in-patient treatment for depression can lead to an increase in brain connectivity, and those patients who respond well to this treatment show a greater increase in connectivity than those who don't.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin D supplements ‘should be taken in the morning’
The GP describes vitamin D as “a fat-soluble vitamin important for bone health”. He added: “For those low in this nutrient, increasing intake may also reduce depression and improve strength. If you’re thinking about taking Vitamin D supplements in the first instance contact your GP.”. While...
BBC
One in 20 suffer long-term Covid effects, study finds
One in 20 people suffer long-term effects after Covid, a study has found. The long Covid in Scotland study, led by the University of Glasgow, found that effects were more likely to occur after severe infections requiring hospitalisation. The research showed older women from deprived communities were most at risk.
MedicalXpress
Suicide is complicated. So is prevention
I was 11 years old when I thought about killing myself for the first time. Since then, I've struggled for more than a decade to overcome suicidal ideations on a regular basis. These thoughts and feelings can be triggered by some of the most minute things—breaking a mug, being...
Comments / 0