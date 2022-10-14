Game Prediction: #8 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs #13 TCU Horned Frogs

IB makes predictions for the huge matchup between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs

Another college football means another huge weekend in the Big 12. Heading into week seven the two teams in best position to win the conference crown are the #8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0) and the #13 TCU Horned Frogs (5-0).

Oklahoma State was expected to be in the Big 12 title conversation, but TCU is a bit of a surprise. Their pounding of Oklahoma and big win over Kansas last weekend are just warm ups for this huge matchup.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction : Oklahoma State 45, TCU 34

This is another game I've been back and forth on all week. This is two very good offensive football teams with two hot quarterbacks. Right now TCU has played better defense, and Oklahoma State looks very much like the teams pre-2021, meaning they are back to outscoring people.

So far the Cowboys have been able to do that, and I think they'll do it against against TCU. The Cowboys have won back-to-back games over quality teams and did both by double digits. I see this game being closer than the final score, but my 11-point outcome has in view the Horned Frogs being forced to take some risks late to get a score and OSU makes a play to put it away.

The reason I'm hesitant is because TCU has the best defense in this game. They didn't look great against Kansas last week, but overall they've been solid on defense this fall. TCU also has the better rushing attack, and that combination and the fact the Horned Frogs are at home had me initially leaning towards TCU. But in the end I think the weapons at Oklahoma State are too good, and I'm betting on Spencer Sanders instead of Max Duggan when it's on the line.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction : Oklahoma State 35, TCU 30

This is a very intriguing matchup in the Big 12. TCU is actually favored to win this game. Granted they are the home team and the results of the TCU Oklahoma game are fresh in everyone's mind. I think this Oklahoma State team is one to take seriously though. Not only would I take Oklahoma State outright I would also take them plus the 4 points. Just handing out winners! (hopefully)

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction : Oklahoma State 38, TCU 27

TCU has been one of the best stories of the college football season so far. Quarterback Max Duggan has been leading an extremely improved offense so far under head coach Sonny Dykes .

On the other side, Oklahoma State has just continued to take care of business so far but haven’t been overly tested so far. This will be their greatest test to date.

I’m buying into Oklahoma State this year. The defense still has a lot of really talented pieces, including pass rushers Collin Oliver and Brock Martin . Quarterback Spencer Sanders appears to have also turned a corner this season.

The TCU Cinderella story comes to an end. They are trending in a great direction but there is still growth that is needed.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction : TCU 45, Oklahoma State 42

TCU is playing well right now, and their offense will be able to score against a Cowboys defense that has reverted to its former self this season. Spencer Sanders is a great leader and has improved his game, but will it be enough on the road if he’s forced to carry the entire load? The Cowboys have yet to play their best game and this week would be a great time for them to pull it out.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction : Oklahoma State 45, TCU 38

These teams are 1-2 in the Big 12 and 3-4 in the nation in scoring offense. TCU averages less than a point per game more than the Cowboys. Kansas, yes Kansas, held the Horned Frogs below their average last week in a game that hinged on two crucial Jayhawk turnovers. TCU won’t be as lucky against Oklahoma State.

ANDREW McDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction : TCU 45, Oklahoma State 38

TCU and Oklahoma State meet for the game of the year in a deep Big 12. These two teams have very similar statistical profiles - tied for the conference lead in scoring and ranking middle of the pack in defense. The difference in this game will come down to big plays. TCU has been much more explosive than Oklahoma State on offense this season, ranking 2nd in the Big 12 in plays of 20+ yards and 1st in plays of 30+ yards (the Cowboys are 6th and 5th respectively). TCU's ability to hit big plays will lead to some easy scores and allow them to outlast OSU in what should be a back-and-forth game.

UPDATED STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan Driskell - 24-4

Vince DeDario - 22-6

Ryan Roberts - 22-6

Shaun Davis - 20-8

Sean Stires - 19-9

Andrew McDonough - 18-10

