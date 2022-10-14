Read full article on original website
Netflix makes unexpected comeback: Streaming service claws back 2.4M subscribers and shares surge 14% as hits Stranger Things and Dhamer give it first successful quarter of the year
Netflix made an unexpected comeback in the third quarter of this year, following the success of shows like Stranger Things and Dahmer. Executives at the streaming giant announced on Tuesday that the platform added 2.4million subscribers between July 1 and September 30 after two consecutive quarters losing subscribers. That is...
Netflix‘s Ted Sarandos Is Feeling ’Better and Better’ About $17 Billion Content Budget: ‘We‘re Spending at About the Right Level’
Following a quarter that saw Netflix release seven of its most popular titles of all time — per the streamer’s self-reported internal measurements — and subscriber growth after two straight quarters of losses, co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos is feeling “better and better” about the company’s $17 billion content spend budget. “Both the scope and scale, as well as the range and cadence of hits is improving,” Sarandos said during Netflix’s prerecorded Q3 earnings interview, which was released Tuesday afternoon following the announcement of the quarterly results. “So I feel better and better about that $17 billion of content...
Canadians on Twitter Aren’t Buying Loblaws’ Price Freeze “Stunt”
Loblaws’ attempt at cooling rising prices at the grocery store by so-called “freezing” No Name brand prices has been met with criticism, with many calling this a “publicity stunt.”. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said the day Loblaws announced their price freeze on No Name products was...
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Keeps No. 1 Spot On Netflix Top 10 Film Chart For 2nd Consecutive Week
For the second week in a row, Luckiest Girl Alive topped the Netflix Top 10 Film Chart globally. The mystery thriller film starring Mila Kunis was the most-watched movie with 57,010,000 hours viewed for the week starting October 10 and ending on October 16. Hours viewed for the second week were up from its premiere week when it reached 43,080,000 hours, the week of October 3 through October 9. Luckiest Girl Alive was directed by Mike Barker and it is based on the 2015 Jessica Knoll novel of the same name. The film was produced by Bruna Papandrea and Jeanne Snow for...
Hanifa Launches Fall/Winter 2022 Presentation, Live Shopping Session
Hanifa, the global luxury brand founded by Anifa Mvuemba, rolled out its Fall/Winter 2022 presentation on Monday. As announced in the days leading up to the reveal, Monday’s presentation (available here) was followed by a live shopping session with Mvuemba, who was joined by @highlowluxxe. Below, get a closer...
How ‘DLT (Days Like This)’ Became One Of The Biggest Celebrations Of Blackness In London
Since the Swinging Sixties, London City has been seen as a hotspot for creativity on a global scale, known for its fashion and music exports as much as its impact in film and fine art. Whatever it is, England’s capital has produced countless people, countless moments, that have been able to stand toe-to-toe with the best of ‘em from anywhere on God’s green Earth.
GOAT Group Announces Deal to Acquire Grailed
Grailed is being acquired by GOAT Group, the company which previously invested in the popular resale marketplace brand last year. “With its uncompromising brand identity, GOAT Group is the perfect complement to Grailed’s cutting-edge community of fashion enthusiasts,” Arun Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Grailed, said in a press release issued Monday. “GOAT Group stands out in the industry as the right partner to help make fashion more accessible to the global style community.”
HIP Showcases Global Craftsmanship In Pre-Fall ’22 Lookbook
Leeds-based retailer HIP has officially unveiled its Pre-Fall 2022 lookbook, highlighting a unique curation of seasonal pieces which explore craftsmanship, a range of personal styles and a compelling narrative. Credited as being one of the first Black-owned contemporary menswear retailers to come out of the UK, HIP has long been...
