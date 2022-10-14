ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Drive-thru haunted forest event returns to San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood Oct. 22

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
The drive-thru haunted forest attraction will spook for one night only.
Thrill seekers of all ages on Oct. 22 will be able to take part in a drive-thru haunted forest attraction in San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood.

Hosted by the Alamo Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the annual event offers interactive, kiddo-appropriate vignettes, enjoyable from the comfort of the family car.

According to event officials, the drive-thru haunted forest is “fantastic” for younger children and highly sensitive participants.

Entry to the event — happening Oct. 22 from 6-9 p.m. — is $20 per carload. The one-night spook-fest will take over McGimsey Scout Park, located at 10810 Wedgewood in Castle Hills.

Comments / 0

 

