San Antonio, TX

Little Carver to screen San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea 'Vocab' Sanderson’s The Echo Project

By Abe Asher
 4 days ago
San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson will serve in that role until March of next year.
San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson will screen her film The Echo Project at the Little Carver Civic Center on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Considered Sanderson’s signature work in her capacity as poet laureate, The Echo Project was recorded during a weeklong art camp at the Carver Community Cultural Center in January. It features student poets reading original work inspired by people who helped shape the Alamo City's culture.


Sanderson is in the final year of a three-year term as San Antonio’s poet laureate. Her term started in April 2020, when the city was locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even as she faced all the uncertainties of the moment, Vocab quickly went into action and pivoted to bring art to all when it was most needed,” Department of Arts & Culture Executive Director Krystal Jones said in a statement. “She is versatile, authentic, influential and a true steward of the literary arts in San Antonio.”

Sanderson, the city’s fifth-ever poet laureate, will serve in the role until March 31 of next year.

Free, 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, Little Carver Civic Center, 226 N. Hackberry St. (210) 207-7211, thecarver.org .


San Antonio, TX
