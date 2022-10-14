ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Sushi in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant offers fantastic sushi from the Michelin-starred chef Dante Boccuzzi. Patrons highly recommend the Zen roll (hamachi, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, and yuzu) and the Goma roll (tuna, salmon, hamachi, avocado, kaiware, romaine lettuce, daikon, and cucumber wrap). If you're in a luxurious mood, you might want to try the oishi oishi, a lavish maki roll with lobster, sea urchin, Osetra caviar, gold leaf, and yuzu. They also have unique nigiri like unagi foie gras (barbecue eel, duck liver, umeboshi, and shiso) and surf & turf (seared Japanese Wagyu beef and king crab). If you have room for dessert, customers highly recommend the green tea creme brulee and tempura brownie.
Central Ohio real estate

According to a new report funded by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio, Greater Columbus needs to double home construction over the next decade to meet demand. Our real estate experts join us to discuss the latest developments regarding the Ohio housing market. Guests:. Todd Helpbringer, president of Helpbringer...
How Covid-19 upended Columbus incentives for office employers like Nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Nationwide allowed half its employees to work from home permanently, it cut off its own eligibility for city of Columbus incentives on those jobs. The Columbus-based financial services giant didn’t cut jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman confirmed. Meanwhile, a short-term state law change allowed municipalities to […]
Ohio has 435 districts with slow internet – here at the 10 slowest

Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. As more […]
Pickleball Entrepreneurs See Green as the Fast-Growing Sport Takes Off in Columbus

Dave Ganim, owner of Pickle Shack in Delaware County, says there are two types of people: Those who love pickleball, and those who’ve never played it. A mix of tennis, pingpong and badminton, pickleball originated in the 1960s but has exploded in popularity in recent years, becoming the fastest-growing sport in the country. Ganim first picked up a pickleball paddle a few years ago after playing racquetball for most of his life. He took to it right away and eventually installed four pickleball courts at his house, where he hosts some of the area’s top picklers on Monday nights.
15 Best Things to Do in Newark, OH

In the junctions of Licking River sits the historic city of Newark, the county seat of Licking County in Ohio. The indigenous people first settled in the area known as Hopewell Culture, who built the historic ancient complex Newark Earthworks. After the indigenous people's settlement, the European-American settlement was in...
3 Places To Get Cheesecakes in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses. Located in southwestern Ohio, this bakery has some of the best cheesecakes in the state. At their bakery, they offer cheesecake rounds that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from a classic cheesecake with glazed strawberries, white chocolate raspberry, and pumpkin caramel to buckeye, birthday cake batter, and salted caramel truffle. They have some cheesecake rounds available in the shop for walk-in customers, but ordering ahead is strongly recommended. If you just need a little sweet treat, they offer cheesecake cupcakes at their coffee shop. Depending on the day, you can find flavors like triple berry cobbler, cherry chocolate chip, and maple brown sugar.
KemperSports to Manage Four Ohio Golf Courses

KemperSports has been selected to manage four Columbus, Ohio area public golf courses: The Golf Club of Dublin, New Albany Links, Bent Tree Golf Club and Royal American Links. The four facilities mark KemperSports’ expansion into Ohio and give the company a total of 18 golf and sports facilities management deals this year.
The Best Covered Bridges In Ohio

Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
