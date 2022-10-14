Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State struggles offensively, ties and loses on road at No. 17 UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
The ‘Beautiful Garbage’ Fashion Show renews excitement in sustainable fashionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
3 Places To Get Sushi in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant offers fantastic sushi from the Michelin-starred chef Dante Boccuzzi. Patrons highly recommend the Zen roll (hamachi, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, and yuzu) and the Goma roll (tuna, salmon, hamachi, avocado, kaiware, romaine lettuce, daikon, and cucumber wrap). If you're in a luxurious mood, you might want to try the oishi oishi, a lavish maki roll with lobster, sea urchin, Osetra caviar, gold leaf, and yuzu. They also have unique nigiri like unagi foie gras (barbecue eel, duck liver, umeboshi, and shiso) and surf & turf (seared Japanese Wagyu beef and king crab). If you have room for dessert, customers highly recommend the green tea creme brulee and tempura brownie.
wosu.org
Central Ohio real estate
According to a new report funded by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio, Greater Columbus needs to double home construction over the next decade to meet demand. Our real estate experts join us to discuss the latest developments regarding the Ohio housing market. Guests:. Todd Helpbringer, president of Helpbringer...
How Covid-19 upended Columbus incentives for office employers like Nationwide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Nationwide allowed half its employees to work from home permanently, it cut off its own eligibility for city of Columbus incentives on those jobs. The Columbus-based financial services giant didn’t cut jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman confirmed. Meanwhile, a short-term state law change allowed municipalities to […]
Ohio has 435 districts with slow internet – here at the 10 slowest
Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. As more […]
columbusmonthly.com
Pickleball Entrepreneurs See Green as the Fast-Growing Sport Takes Off in Columbus
Dave Ganim, owner of Pickle Shack in Delaware County, says there are two types of people: Those who love pickleball, and those who’ve never played it. A mix of tennis, pingpong and badminton, pickleball originated in the 1960s but has exploded in popularity in recent years, becoming the fastest-growing sport in the country. Ganim first picked up a pickleball paddle a few years ago after playing racquetball for most of his life. He took to it right away and eventually installed four pickleball courts at his house, where he hosts some of the area’s top picklers on Monday nights.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Newark, OH
In the junctions of Licking River sits the historic city of Newark, the county seat of Licking County in Ohio. The indigenous people first settled in the area known as Hopewell Culture, who built the historic ancient complex Newark Earthworks. After the indigenous people's settlement, the European-American settlement was in...
3 Places To Get Cheesecakes in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses. Located in southwestern Ohio, this bakery has some of the best cheesecakes in the state. At their bakery, they offer cheesecake rounds that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from a classic cheesecake with glazed strawberries, white chocolate raspberry, and pumpkin caramel to buckeye, birthday cake batter, and salted caramel truffle. They have some cheesecake rounds available in the shop for walk-in customers, but ordering ahead is strongly recommended. If you just need a little sweet treat, they offer cheesecake cupcakes at their coffee shop. Depending on the day, you can find flavors like triple berry cobbler, cherry chocolate chip, and maple brown sugar.
sportstravelmagazine.com
KemperSports to Manage Four Ohio Golf Courses
KemperSports has been selected to manage four Columbus, Ohio area public golf courses: The Golf Club of Dublin, New Albany Links, Bent Tree Golf Club and Royal American Links. The four facilities mark KemperSports’ expansion into Ohio and give the company a total of 18 golf and sports facilities management deals this year.
New $40M lodge at Hocking Hills State Park: terrific views from every room
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s most remarkable state park finally has an overnight lodge that matches its grandeur. The Lodge at Hocking Hills opened last weekend and immediately became a magnet for visitors and locals alike. “It exceeds expectations,” said Sue Karshner, from nearby Lake Logan. “We’ve been waiting...
Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An eyewitness video shows large, dark plumes of smoke and a large fire at the dealership. You can see that video in the […]
This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
Michigan at Ohio State opening point spread released
Michigan at Ohio StateWhat is the point spread for Michigan at Ohio State?Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back. Though there are still some hurdles along the way, it appears as if No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are on a collision course to play for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Covered Bridges In Ohio
Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
Smith and Wollensky Closing Early 2023
A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years.
How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
Ohioans will decide in November whether noncitizens should have a say in local elections. On the ballot Nov. 8, 2022, is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
Reconnection program open for winter heating
The Ohio PUCO Special Reconnection Order (SRO) has begun, offering electric and natural gas reconnection service for the winter months. There is no income restriction.
Comments / 0