This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's easy to lose track of time in the shower. Fifteen minutes feels like a mere five when you finally get to relax with a hot shower after a long day. But all good things come at a cost -- those luxurious showers can make a noticeable difference to your monthly water bill. In fact, the US Environmental Protection Agency pegs showering as Americans' fourth largest household use of water. Now I'm not saying you can't indulge in a lengthier shower every so often ( I certainly won't stop), but a few changes in your shower habits can save you a lot.

