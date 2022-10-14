Read full article on original website
Related
CVS Announces Price Drops To Combat ‘Pink Tax’ in 12 States, Saving Women $1,300 Annually
The financial impact of gender-based pricing disparities is considerable over the course of a woman’s life. Women not only pay exorbitant prices and taxes on feminine products, but shell out more for similar products used by men. Survey: Women Are More Invested in Financial Wellness Than Ever Before. Explore:...
PopSugar
You Can Now Expect to Pay 25 Percent Less For CVS Health Brand Period Products
People who have periods need access to period products every month. But have you ever wondered why they're taxed as "nonessential" items in some states, while other essential health products, such as toilet paper, are usually tax exempt? It's called the menstrual tax, or tampon tax, and it's time to put an end to it. And CVS agrees — because nobody should pay an unfair tax on products they may need every month.
Cap Rx and RxSpark Partner to Lower Drug Prices Nationwide
– RxSpark, a pharmacy discount platform inked announced a new partnership with Capital Rx, a health technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced, to offer its users access to more affordable medications. – The new partnership will ensure that RxSpark prices are now cheaper...
What to know about buying hearing aids over the counter
The FDA's new rule means people with mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to buy hearing aids online or in stores without a prescription -- and for a lower price -- starting Monday. Here's what to know and how to do it.
msn.com
Hearing Aid Prices Set To Plummet After FDA Allows Over-the-Counter Sales
Hearing aids for people with mild-to-moderate hearing loss will be available over the counter without a prescription or an appointment for the first time starting Monday, a move the Food and Drug Administration estimates could save consumers $3,000 per pair of hearing aids. The FDA has finalized a rule allowing...
Walmart, CVS, Walgreens start selling over-the-counter hearing aids: What to know
Retailers started selling over-the-counter hearing aids nationwide this week, giving Americans with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing impairments better access to products.
Hearing aids available over the counter for as low as $199, without a prescription, as 2017 law takes effect
Starting Monday, consumers will be able to buy hearing aids directly off store shelves and at dramatically lower prices as a 2017 federal law finally takes effect. Where for decades it cost thousands of dollars to get a device that could be purchased only with a prescription from an audiologist or other hearing professional, now a new category of over-the-counter aids are selling for hundreds of dollars. Walmart says it will sell a hearing aid for as little as $199.
New York Post
Walmart is now offering affordable OTC hearing aids
Did you know that an estimated 30 million Americans suffer from some form of hearing loss? Walmart does. The odds are that you, or someone you know, are affected by hearing difficulties. As of today, an affordable solution is available from an unexpected source. Walmart now offers over-the-counter (OTC) hearing...
White House marks rollout of over-the-counter hearing aids at retailers nationwide
The White House on Monday marked the rollout of hearing aids sold at retailers like Walgreens, CVS and Walmart following steps from the Biden administration to allow them to be sold over the counter.
CNET
With Grocery Shortages and Inflation, Is It Cheaper to Just Buy A Meal Kit?
Grocery items may still be skyrocketing in price (when they aren't out of stock). But luckily, inflation hasn't affected the price of meal kits much, making these easy subscription services as good a deal as ever. While typical grocery costs are up as much as 23% versus two years ago, most meal kit service consumer prices are only up about 5% or 10% since 2020. That raises the question: With inflation, are meal kits any more expensive than buying the same groceries? And if so, how much more expensive is a budget meal service such as EveryPlate or Dinnerly than purchasing the items yourself?
marketplace.org
Over-the-counter hearing aids bring savings and convenience
Starting Monday, you can buy hearing aids over the counter for the first time. They’re in stores and online at places like Walmart, CVS, even Best Buy. No appointments or prescriptions necessary. They’re also cheaper than the custom-made ones. Until Monday, getting a hearing aid required seeing a...
Walgreens, CVS pharmacists are withholding medications for people post-Roe. What you need to know.
If you’re a person who could become pregnant, a pharmacist at Walgreens or CVS could refuse to fill your prescription if the medication could harm a pregnancy.
Cheaper, over-the-counter hearing aids now available in US stores
WASHINGTON - Millions of Americans in need of hearing aids can now buy them without a prescription in the United States — and likely at a much cheaper price. Starting Monday, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Best Buy, and Hy-Vee are now offering over-the-counter hearing aids at stores and online, the White House said.
CNET
Cut Back Your Shower Time This Many Minutes to Save Money on Water Bills
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's easy to lose track of time in the shower. Fifteen minutes feels like a mere five when you finally get to relax with a hot shower after a long day. But all good things come at a cost -- those luxurious showers can make a noticeable difference to your monthly water bill. In fact, the US Environmental Protection Agency pegs showering as Americans' fourth largest household use of water. Now I'm not saying you can't indulge in a lengthier shower every so often ( I certainly won't stop), but a few changes in your shower habits can save you a lot.
Surging inflation: How to trim $200 from your monthly budget
Limiting subscriptions to streaming services, fitness memberships and knowing when to save money by dining in are some ways to cut down on your monthly budget.
US News and World Report
Lower-Cost U.S. Hearing Aids Go on Sale Monday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Major U.S. retailers will begin selling lower-cost hearing aids without a prescription or medical exam under final Biden administration rules that take effect Monday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids, allowing millions of Americans to buy hearing aids...
thecentersquare.com
Americans cut back on groceries because of inflation
(The Center Square) – Newly released polling data shows that inflation is causing most Americans to cut back at the grocery store. Morning Consult released the survey results, which showed that 82% of American shoppers report trying to save on groceries in the last month because of inflation with more and more Americans simply buying less at the store.
marketplace.org
Another price that’s rising: The cost of a night in a hotel
The rising cost of food, shelter and medical care were factors in pushing the Labor Department’s consumer and producer price indexes four tenths percent higher in September. Another factor? The rising cost of a night in a hotel. The hotel industry is still being affected by a lot of...
WLFI.com
A 'game-changer' for millions of Americans: You can now buy hearing aids over the counter
Pete Couste said it was his wife who first noticed that he was turning up the TV louder than she liked. "I couldn't hear the words in movies as much anymore," admitted Couste, who lives just outside Washington, DC. Watching TV isn't Couste's only problem. In his church choir, he...
Comments / 0