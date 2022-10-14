ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was sentenced this week to six years in federal prison for several drug-related charges, after two traffic stops led to thousands of dollars in cash being seized by police, along with weapons and more than 100 grams of fentanyl and other controlled drugs.

William Hallinan, 36, of Rochester was convicted for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and carrying a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to Jane Young, U.S. attorney for New Hampshire.

On Feb. 2, 2020, Hallinan was stopped by Somersworth police during a traffic stop. A search conducted of his vehicle found a baggie of methamphetamine, a loaded 9 mm handgun, a digital scale, and multiple unused baggies, according to Young and court documents.

Young said Hallinan admitted to selling drugs, and explained he carried the firearm to protect his money.

On Sept. 14, 2020, Strafford County sheriff’s deputies conducted another motor vehicle stop of Hallinan's vehicle. During a pat check, deputies found a sheathed knife, a switch blade, $1,131 in cash, 5.4 grams of crack cocaine, and a handgun, they said in documents. A subsequent search of his vehicle resulted in seizure of roughly 100 grams of fentanyl, 27.5 grams of methamphetamine, 24.5 grams of cocaine, a .45 caliber handgun, and $12,371 in cash.

According to court documents, a search of Hallinan’s phone revealed exchanges showing he conspired with his source of supply to purchase narcotics for distribution. Texts in his phone confirmed he was dealing drugs from February to September 2020.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Rochester man gets 6 years in prison for federal drug and firearms convictions