Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
CBS Sports
NWSL playoffs: San Diego Wave FC make history, advance to NWSL semifinals
San Diego Wave FC defeated Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in the NWSL quarterfinals on Sunday. The two teams needed extra time to determine a winner after regulation ended in a 1-1 draw in front of an NWSL playoff-record crowd of 26,215 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Alex Morgan scored the game-winner in extra time for the hosts.
CBS Sports
MLS awards 2022: Jesus Ferreira wins Young Player of the Year award after leading FC Dallas to playoffs
With the MLS Cup Playoffs underway, it's also award season as members of the league are rewarded for their accomplishments during the season. Hany Mukhtar has already won the Golden Boot as his 23 goals helped power Nashville SC into the playoffs. While they fell in the first round, Mukhtar is also one of the finalists for the league MVP award along with Andre Blake, Sebastian Driussi, Javier Hernandez, and Cristian Arango. One of them will go on to hoist the trophy but there are other awards at play too.
CBS Sports
MLS Playoff schedule, results, how to watch: NYCFC, FC Dallas advance to conference semifinals
The 2022 Major League Soccer regular season came to an end Sunday with Los Angeles FC winning the Supporters Shield for the most points in the league. That will earn them the top spot in the Western Conference and a bye in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. The Philadelphia Union also earned a bye in the Eastern Conference by finishing with 67 points, level with LAFC, but the West Coast club won the Supporters' Shield by virtue of having more wins.
Kings head coach Mike Brown discusses expectations for Sacramento’s season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Tuesday’s practice, Kings head coach Mike Brown discusses the preparations headed into Wednesday’s season opening game against the Portland Trail Blazers, updates on Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray and why he’s not coaching Sacramento for regular season games.
Bay News 9
Lightning look to shake off sluggish start with tonight's home opener
TAMPA, Fla. — After a bumpy start to the season with two losses in three road games, the Tampa Bay Lightning are back home. The Lightning, the NHL’s Eastern Conference defending champs, will face Philadelphia (2-0-0) tonight at 7 p.m. at Amalie Arena. After opening the season with...
NHL Odds: Flyers vs. Lightning prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022
A marquee Eastern Conference showdown is on tap for Tuesday night as the Philadelphia Flyers will attempt to go toe-to-toe against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to check out our NHL odds series, where our Flyers-Lightning prediction and pick will be made. What a time to be a...
NHL
Sully Says: Penguins Got What They Deserved in OT Loss to Montreal
After a strong start to the season where the Penguins earned a pair of 6-2 victories over Arizona and Tampa Bay, they traveled to Montreal for their first road game of the year on Monday at Bell Centre. After a scoreless opening period, Evgeni Malkin scored twice in the first...
