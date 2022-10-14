ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

CBS Sports

NWSL playoffs: San Diego Wave FC make history, advance to NWSL semifinals

San Diego Wave FC defeated Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in the NWSL quarterfinals on Sunday. The two teams needed extra time to determine a winner after regulation ended in a 1-1 draw in front of an NWSL playoff-record crowd of 26,215 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Alex Morgan scored the game-winner in extra time for the hosts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

MLS awards 2022: Jesus Ferreira wins Young Player of the Year award after leading FC Dallas to playoffs

With the MLS Cup Playoffs underway, it's also award season as members of the league are rewarded for their accomplishments during the season. Hany Mukhtar has already won the Golden Boot as his 23 goals helped power Nashville SC into the playoffs. While they fell in the first round, Mukhtar is also one of the finalists for the league MVP award along with Andre Blake, Sebastian Driussi, Javier Hernandez, and Cristian Arango. One of them will go on to hoist the trophy but there are other awards at play too.
CBS Sports

MLS Playoff schedule, results, how to watch: NYCFC, FC Dallas advance to conference semifinals

The 2022 Major League Soccer regular season came to an end Sunday with Los Angeles FC winning the Supporters Shield for the most points in the league. That will earn them the top spot in the Western Conference and a bye in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. The Philadelphia Union also earned a bye in the Eastern Conference by finishing with 67 points, level with LAFC, but the West Coast club won the Supporters' Shield by virtue of having more wins.
Bay News 9

Lightning look to shake off sluggish start with tonight's home opener

TAMPA, Fla. — After a bumpy start to the season with two losses in three road games, the Tampa Bay Lightning are back home. The Lightning, the NHL’s Eastern Conference defending champs, will face Philadelphia (2-0-0) tonight at 7 p.m. at Amalie Arena. After opening the season with...
TAMPA, FL

