A report of a disorderly person Saturday evening in the Town of Ellington led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania woman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Waterboro Hill Road at about 6:30 PM and found that 44-year-old Sabrina Anderson of Sheffield, Pennsylvania allegedly damaged property belonging to another person and engaged in conduct likely to cause physical injury. Anderson fled the scene before deputies arrived and was located by Ellicott Town Police a short time later. She was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree harassment.

ELLINGTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO