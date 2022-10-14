Read full article on original website
Related
Wind farms could hurt Patagonia condor repopulation effort
Some 200 people trudged up a hill in southern Argentina with a singular mission: to free two Andean condors that had been born in captivity
Springfield Business Journal
Preworn Levi's jeans found in mine auctioned
A pair of used Levi's jeans from the 1880s that were found in an abandoned mine shaft sold at an auction in New Mexico. Kyle Hautner and Zip Stevenson bought the jeans for $75,000, plus a 15% buyer's premium. Stevenson owns a vintage denim store in Los Angeles.
Comments / 0