Preworn Levi's jeans found in mine auctioned

A pair of used Levi's jeans from the 1880s that were found in an abandoned mine shaft sold at an auction in New Mexico. Kyle Hautner and Zip Stevenson bought the jeans for $75,000, plus a 15% buyer's premium. Stevenson owns a vintage denim store in Los Angeles.
