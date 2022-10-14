Read full article on original website
Town of Vail rolls out new parking rates
The Town of Vail on Friday issued the following press release on its new daily parking rates and pass products for the coming 2022-23 ski season:. After careful consideration, the Vail Town Council has approved new daily parking rates and pass offerings for the 2022/23 winter season. The objective of these changes is to better manage peak parking days; encourage use of multiple locations and modes of transportation; limit the number of Frontage Road overflow parking days; better utilize outlying lots at Red Sandstone Garage, Ford Park, and the Soccer Lot; improve safety; and work toward the town’s sustainability goals.
Eagle County mails out ballots for Nov. 8 general election
Eagle County on Monday issued the following press release on the mailing out of ballots for the Nov. 8 election:. Ballots were mailed to all active registered voters in Eagle County on Oct. 17 and should be arriving in mailboxes this week. Voters who do not receive a ballot by Oct. 24 are encouraged to verify their voter registration information at www.govotecolorado.gov or visit one of the Eagle County Vote Centers to vote in-person or pick up a ballot. Voters may also request ballots be mailed by calling 970-328-8715; the deadline to request a ballot to be mailed is Oct. 31. After Oct. 31, ballots must be picked up at an Eagle County Vote Center in person by the voter.
Benderz Burgers to open new location in Edwards
Vail Valley restaurateur Jim Pavelich is expanding into Edwards. The Eagle County commissioners recently approved a liquor license for a Benderz Burgers location in the Edwards Village Center, between Moontime Cyclery and Vail Valley Animal Hospital. The location formerly held the first Larkburger location. That restaurant closed following a kitchen...
