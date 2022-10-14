Eagle County on Monday issued the following press release on the mailing out of ballots for the Nov. 8 election:. Ballots were mailed to all active registered voters in Eagle County on Oct. 17 and should be arriving in mailboxes this week. Voters who do not receive a ballot by Oct. 24 are encouraged to verify their voter registration information at www.govotecolorado.gov or visit one of the Eagle County Vote Centers to vote in-person or pick up a ballot. Voters may also request ballots be mailed by calling 970-328-8715; the deadline to request a ballot to be mailed is Oct. 31. After Oct. 31, ballots must be picked up at an Eagle County Vote Center in person by the voter.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO