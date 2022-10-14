Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Between the Headphones: Homecoming Vanderbilt Game, Mid-Season Reflection
Your browser does not support the audio element. This week, sports editor Stuart Steele talks about Georgia's 55-0 win against Vanderbilt with assistant sports editor John James and takes a look back at Georgia's season so far with football beat writer Parth Patel.
Georgia soccer defeats Missouri 2-0
The Georgia soccer team got back in the win column after three matches as they defeated Missouri 2-0 at the Turner Soccer Complex. The story of the first half was defense. The Bulldogs had only taken three shots on goal compared to the Tigers four. UGA had also committed four fouls in the first half while Mizzou had three.
UGA freshmen express themselves through dorm decoration
Sheets. Microwave. Desk light. Water filter. Photos from home. For incoming freshmen, the list of things necessary to live comfortably in a dorm room can be overwhelming. Some students, however, take the opportunity presented by the plain, albeit often tiny, room to create a new space that they can look forward to coming home from class to every day.
Georgia’s receiver depth on display against Vanderbilt
AD Mitchell missed his fourth game of the season against Vanderbilt, a stretch of absences that has tested the ability of the other players in Georgia’s receivers room. That has recently been a problem for Georgia’s pass targets, who with the exception of Brock Bowers, have not challenged opposing defenses through the air. That hasn’t yet led to a Georgia loss, as its opponents have struggled to find the end zone against the Bulldogs. Against a high-powered offense such as Tennessee - or even Alabama in a possible SEC championship game - Georgia will need its receivers to step up and perform.
Dog of all trades: UGA student's service dog ranks as one of the fastest in the nation
Apollo, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois from Mississippi, has had the most remarkable underdog story. He went from flunking out of police dog training to becoming one of the fastest dogs in the country, a certified service dog, and a heartthrob around the University of Georgia’s campus. Apollo comes from...
Rescue Paws UGA hosts 2nd annual Fall Festival
On Sunday, students at the University of Georgia enjoyed the autumn air and made new four-legged friends on the Tate Student Center front lawn at Rescue Paws UGA’s 2nd annual Fall Festival. Rescue Paws UGA is a student organization aimed at educating and uniting people to help animals in...
UGAPD blotter: Student ticket scam, chair stolen from Creswell and more
A Resident Assistant in the University of Georgia's Creswell Hall noticed a chair missing and contacted the University of Georgia Police Department around 8:38 a.m. on Oct. 13 to report it stolen, according to a report from UGAPD. The student told police that someone had stolen the chair from the...
Seasonal events in and around Athens this fall
Autumn is in full swing in Athens and many people are looking for ways to celebrate the season before it slips away. The Red & Black has compiled a list of seasonal events in and around Athens for locals and students to participate in this fall. Washington Farms. Located just...
National Science Foundation gives UGA $1 million for future pandemic prediction
A group of researchers at the University of Georgia’s Center for the Ecology of Infectious Diseases was given a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation to predict future pandemics known as the Predictive Intelligence for Pandemic Prevention Phase I . The NSF also gave this grant to...
Different side of Athens music: An inside look at Kindercore Vinyl
Dating all the way back to the early 20th century, the vinyl record is quite possibly the most timeless medium of listening to music. Despite advances in streaming platforms and Bluetooth devices, many still frequent record shops and purchase Crosley Radio suitcase turntables. The popularity of vinyl records in the...
Vision Video rocks Athens music scene with new album
Vision Video, a goth-pop band from Athens, has recently drummed up attention with the release of their second album, “Haunted Hours,” on Oct. 11. Vision Video pushes the boundaries of goth and punk music. The intentional pairing of dark clothes and eccentric makeup with the comfort of emotionally relatable lyrics sets them apart from other bands.
Auction Donation Items
We are happy to support Athens and campus philanthropies and nonprofits with donations for silent auctions and similar fundraisers. The following auction packages are available. Use the link below to order. Red & Black Natty Package | $53 value. This package celebrates the historic Georgia Bulldogs national title win. It...
Athens cyclist dies from injuries in September accident
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department was notified on Oct. 14 of the death of a cyclist hospitalized from an accident that occurred on Prince Avenue in September, according to an ACCPD release. The cyclist was 68 years old and a resident of Athens. He collided with a SUV on the...
