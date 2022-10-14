AD Mitchell missed his fourth game of the season against Vanderbilt, a stretch of absences that has tested the ability of the other players in Georgia’s receivers room. That has recently been a problem for Georgia’s pass targets, who with the exception of Brock Bowers, have not challenged opposing defenses through the air. That hasn’t yet led to a Georgia loss, as its opponents have struggled to find the end zone against the Bulldogs. Against a high-powered offense such as Tennessee - or even Alabama in a possible SEC championship game - Georgia will need its receivers to step up and perform.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO