A Kennedy man was charged with 3rd-degree assault after an investigation into an incident that occurred a month ago. State Police responded to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown on September 18th for a report of a past-tense assault. An investigation revealed that two days prior, 22-year-old Jacob Jones arrived at the victim's residence in Kennedy to confront him about an unrelated incident. Both males began arguing and then fighting, during which time Jones allegedly body-slammed the victim to the ground, resulting in several broken bones. Jones turned himself in to the State Police Jamestown barracks the next day, and he was later released with an appearance ticket for Poland Town Court.

KENNEDY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO