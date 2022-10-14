Read full article on original website
wesb.com
Assault Suspect Arrested
A Bradford man accused of assault in Foster Township has been taken into custody. Foster Township police had been searching for 20-year-old John Goodmote Miller since an incident on Wildwood Avenue on October 4th. Goodmote-Miller allegedly attacked a victim, grabbed him by the throat, choked him, and threatened to kill him. The victim was taken to BRMC for injuries.
wesb.com
Warrant Arrest – Bell
A Bradford man was arrested on felony warrants Monday evening. Foster Township Police were out on patrol attempting to locate Kenneth Bell, who was known to have several warrants with their department. Officers followed a vehicle from his home to the Country Fair and once the vehicle was stopped and they determined that it was Bell they attempted to arrest him. Bell resisted but was eventually taken into custody.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested on Warrants in Foster Township
A Bradford man with outstanding warrants was arrested in Foster Township. According to the Foster Township Police, an officer pulled over a vehicle on Route 219 Sunday evening for traffic violations. An investigation revealed that the passenger in the car was 24-year-old Thomas Kole Andrew Alcorn, who had outstanding warrants for failure to appear for multiple traffic violations, including driving on a suspended license.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested after allegedly harassing a victim, and damaging a vehicle and cellphone Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the Lakewood Walmart at around 8 p.m. Sunday Afternoon. Further investigation...
wnynewsnow.com
Man Arrested After Striking Another With A Weapon
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man was arrested following a domestic incident that led to one going to the hospital. Officers responded to Jamestown’s East Side following reports of a domestic incident in the area. Upon arrival officers discovered 28-year old Claude Wine Jr. had...
chautauquatoday.com
Cherry Creek man charged with aggravated harassment
A Cherry Creek man is facing aggravated harassment in the 2nd degree after an incident in the town of Cherry Creek Saturday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputies say 59-year-old Christopher White is accused of intentionally threatening another individual. Deputies issued appearance tickets for White who will appear in Cherry Creek Town Court at a later date.
Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
chautauquatoday.com
Assault Investigation Leads to Arrest of Kennedy Man
A Kennedy man was charged with 3rd-degree assault after an investigation into an incident that occurred a month ago. State Police responded to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown on September 18th for a report of a past-tense assault. An investigation revealed that two days prior, 22-year-old Jacob Jones arrived at the victim's residence in Kennedy to confront him about an unrelated incident. Both males began arguing and then fighting, during which time Jones allegedly body-slammed the victim to the ground, resulting in several broken bones. Jones turned himself in to the State Police Jamestown barracks the next day, and he was later released with an appearance ticket for Poland Town Court.
wesb.com
Car Strikes Olean Squirrel Statue
A car struck one of Olean’s squirrel statues on Friday. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by 67-year-old David J. Fidurko went off the road on North Union Street near Sullivan Street, striking the squirrel statue among other items. No injuries were reported. The squirrel has since been...
chautauquatoday.com
Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Disorderly Person in Ellington
A report of a disorderly person Saturday evening in the Town of Ellington led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania woman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Waterboro Hill Road at about 6:30 PM and found that 44-year-old Sabrina Anderson of Sheffield, Pennsylvania allegedly damaged property belonging to another person and engaged in conduct likely to cause physical injury. Anderson fled the scene before deputies arrived and was located by Ellicott Town Police a short time later. She was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree harassment.
Georgia woman guilty in 2021 Chautauqua County accident
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Georgia woman has been found guilty in Chautauqua County after authorities say she was on drugs during an accident that killed one person on Interstate 86 in 2021. In the early morning hours of July 1, 2021, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that 33-year-old Heather Capell of Brunswick, Ga. […]
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Arrested In Violent Home Invasion Assault
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old is accused of breaking-into a Jamestown home and violently assaulting the resident inside. Jamestown Police arrested Rashaun Smith following the alleged home invasion and attack on Spring Street just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. An investigation found that Smith allegedly restrained,...
erienewsnow.com
DWI, Other Charges Lodged Following I-86 Kennedy Crash
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces several charges after allegedly crashing his car on I-86 in Kennedy. New York State Police responded to the eastbound lane of I-86 in Kennedy for a report of a personal injury automobile accident last Thursday. An investigation revealed that...
wnynewsnow.com
One Stabbed During Altercation In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was stabbed during an altercation in Jamestown. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department report the incident happened on the city’s eastside around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Police said a victim suffered a laceration to their shoulder. As a result, the alleged...
NewsChannel 36
New York State Police Asking the Public's Help in Tracking Wanted Man
(WENY) - New York State Police out of Bath are asking for the community's help in tracking down a wanted man. State police say 34 year old Adam Hosmer is wanted on a violent felony warrant out of Steuben County on two charges of burglary. He is believed to be in the Avoca area.
Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police said Monday that they recovered a body in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The body is described as a white male. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting with the ongoing investigation. It is considered to be […]
wesb.com
Oswayo Valley Superintendent Sentenced for DUI, Still Works At School
The Oswayo Valley School District Superintendent was sentenced on DUI charges Thursday. 36-year-old Jed Hamberger was sentenced to 6 months probation, the first 45 days of which served on house arrest; a week of reporting to the Good Growing Greener barn; a year-long license suspension and when his license is restored, one year of an ignition interlock device on his vehicles.
wesb.com
Arrest Following Domestic Incident
A Ludlow man was arrested following a domestic incident on Tuesday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a woman contacted them and related that her ex-boyfriend had tampered with her vehicle without permission. 37 year old Brandon Nelson was taken into custody and is facing charges of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Criminal Mischief, and Harassment. Nelson has been remanded to McKean County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk To DWI Victim Impact Panel
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown woman is accused of driving drunk to a DWI victim impact panel in Fredonia. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports 47-year-old Bethany Johnson, who drove herself to the court mandated meeting, exhibited signs of intoxication. Defendants like Johnson, who were...
erienewsnow.com
Dunkirk Man Faces A Slew Of Charges For Allegedly Shooting Children
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly shooting two children during a drive-by shooting in Chautauqua County over the summer. Javier Cruz-Corraliza was formally charged by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday in connection with the July...
