Baxter Hankin, an architectural designer, lives in New York City. He will be moving back to Syracuse in January 2023. Our farmlands and natural lands are some of the greatest features that make Onondaga County a special place. Everyone here is no more than a stone’s throw away from stunning rural beauty. These places are also essential for our community’s resilience. Having local agriculture and natural lands helps ensure that we’ll always have plentiful food and a thriving ecosystem here in Central New York. This is an important piece of our economy, too.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO