Onondaga County, NY

Syracuse.com

Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing

Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY can grow without destroying rural, natural places (Guest Opinion by Baxter Hankin)

Baxter Hankin, an architectural designer, lives in New York City. He will be moving back to Syracuse in January 2023. Our farmlands and natural lands are some of the greatest features that make Onondaga County a special place. Everyone here is no more than a stone’s throw away from stunning rural beauty. These places are also essential for our community’s resilience. Having local agriculture and natural lands helps ensure that we’ll always have plentiful food and a thriving ecosystem here in Central New York. This is an important piece of our economy, too.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Town of Cicero: Lincoln Ave. residents raise concerns about Metro North development

CICERO — Gabelry Development, LLC, is looking to build a “town center”-style community of multi-family homes and senior housing next to the EchoPark Automotive dealership on Brewerton Road in Cicero. The Cicero Town Board held a public hearing Oct. 12 on Gabelry’s request to change the zoning of the properties at 8010 and 8016 Brewerton Road from Regional Commercial to Planned Unit Development (PUD).
CICERO, NY
WKTV

Free car care clinic in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – AAA will be hosting a free car care clinic for both members and non-members, on Thursday, Oct. 20. With winter on the way it’s important to make sure your car is going to be safe and reliable. AAA will have trained technicians on site to provide an inspection including tire pressure, fluids and a battery test. No appointment is necessary.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 25-October 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 25 to October 1. Four food services failed their inspections: Crazy Daisies, Kasson Road Market Diner, Park Street Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit, Cherry Valley Turnpike Ruby Tuesday, Yorktown Circle Read to see how each […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91

Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Fire Department battles large fire in hoarded home

(SYRACUSE, N.Y.)- The Syracuse Fire Department was alerted by the 911 call center about a possible fire on the 600 block of Pond Street on October 15 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Firefighters from Station 2 (Lodi and North Salina St.) reportedly arrived within minutes and witnessed heavy smoke bellowing from...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
