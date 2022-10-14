Read full article on original website
Empire Management could build drive-thru café in North Syracuse
NORTH SYRACUSE — The North Syracuse Village Board of Trustees heard updates on a variety of topics at its Oct. 13 meeting. Louis Muraco, head of commercial development for Empire Management of CNY, Inc., gave the board a brief overview of Empire’s proposal for 5357 W. Taft Road.
Cat dies in Tully house fire; Red Cross helping family
Tully, N.Y. — A Tully family’s cat died in a house fire Monday afternoon, Tully Fire Chief Frank Speziale said. The fire, at 58 State St., also has displaced the Dix family, officials said. Someone at the home called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 3:52 p.m. to...
Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing
Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
CNY can grow without destroying rural, natural places (Guest Opinion by Baxter Hankin)
Baxter Hankin, an architectural designer, lives in New York City. He will be moving back to Syracuse in January 2023. Our farmlands and natural lands are some of the greatest features that make Onondaga County a special place. Everyone here is no more than a stone’s throw away from stunning rural beauty. These places are also essential for our community’s resilience. Having local agriculture and natural lands helps ensure that we’ll always have plentiful food and a thriving ecosystem here in Central New York. This is an important piece of our economy, too.
Town of Cicero: Lincoln Ave. residents raise concerns about Metro North development
CICERO — Gabelry Development, LLC, is looking to build a “town center”-style community of multi-family homes and senior housing next to the EchoPark Automotive dealership on Brewerton Road in Cicero. The Cicero Town Board held a public hearing Oct. 12 on Gabelry’s request to change the zoning of the properties at 8010 and 8016 Brewerton Road from Regional Commercial to Planned Unit Development (PUD).
26 new businesses in Central New York include an event decorator and karate instruction
New business listings dipped this week when only 26 new businesses filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 10 through Oct. 14. The new businesses include an event decorator and karate instruction.
Free car care clinic in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – AAA will be hosting a free car care clinic for both members and non-members, on Thursday, Oct. 20. With winter on the way it’s important to make sure your car is going to be safe and reliable. AAA will have trained technicians on site to provide an inspection including tire pressure, fluids and a battery test. No appointment is necessary.
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 25-October 1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 25 to October 1. Four food services failed their inspections: Crazy Daisies, Kasson Road Market Diner, Park Street Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit, Cherry Valley Turnpike Ruby Tuesday, Yorktown Circle Read to see how each […]
The ultimate Upstate NY fall vacation: Book a luxury stay at Beak and Skiff, an award-winning apple orchard
If spending the day at an apple orchard is so much fun you never want to leave, now you don’t have to with newly built vacation stays at the award winning Upstate New York orchard, Beak & Skiff. The Central New York farm has been in operation for 111...
‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91
Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
Search warrant issued at Happy Mart following investigation into illegal THC sales
CAZENOVIA — On Thursday, Oct. 13, a search warrant was executed on the Happy Mart convenience store at 63 Albany St. following a three-week-long investigation into the sale of illegal THC products. THC, which stands for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, is the substance that is primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana...
Man stabbed reportedly walks into Harrison Street parking garage for help
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man who had been stabbed walked into a parking garage on Harrison Street to ask for help Monday morning, according to dispatches. At 8:02 a.m. a staff member of the parking garage called 911 to report a man with multiple stab wounds walked into the garage, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
3 displaced after first floor fire makes Baldwinsville home unlivable, chief says
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Three people were displaced Saturday after a first floor fire at a Baldwinsville house left smoke damage throughout the home. Firefighters saw smoke pouring from the second floor of 7 Mechanic St. around 2:47 p.m., North West Fire District Chief Jeff Belczak said. Bystanders reported they...
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
New York State Woman in Hospital After Being Attacked With 70-inch TV
Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recenlty. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. What...
Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
Upstate University Hospital’s star heart surgeon quits after cardiac program expansion stalls
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital’s top heart surgeon has quit because he says Upstate officials reneged on promises to beef up its cardiac surgery program. Dr. G. Randall Green, Upstate’s chief of cardiac surgery, left Sept. 21 and plans to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital in...
Natalie Hansen Evans, co-owner of The Sweet Praxis bakery, dies at 38
Natalie Hansen Evans, co-founder of the Sweet Praxis bake shop in downtown Syracuse, died this month at age 38. She is survived by her husband, Jason Evans, and two small children: Ella, age 4, and Finlay, 18 months. Evans was diagnosed with an aggressive form of acute myeloid leukemia in...
Wayne, Ontario counties designated as high areas of COVID transmission, indoor masking recommended
The CDC recommends that people wear a mask in public places, get tested if they experienced symptoms, and stay home while sick.
Syracuse Fire Department battles large fire in hoarded home
(SYRACUSE, N.Y.)- The Syracuse Fire Department was alerted by the 911 call center about a possible fire on the 600 block of Pond Street on October 15 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Firefighters from Station 2 (Lodi and North Salina St.) reportedly arrived within minutes and witnessed heavy smoke bellowing from...
