Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lotteryDevoLos Angeles, CA
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Here's What to Eat at the Crypto.com ArenaCaroline at EatDrinkLA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Brewster's Breakdown: USC LB Eric Gentry - The Human Condor | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, Clint Brewster gives us his breakdown of the impact season that USC transfer LB Eric Gentry has had.
Out-of-state mall owner suing beloved South Bay theater for parking violations
Once upon a time, Danny Ryan was a 6-year-old boy, who found his passion in theater. "It makes me feel more confident and indestructible," Ryan said. Four times a week, he takes lessons at the Norris Pavillion, right across the street from the Norris Theatre. But now, Ryan's worried there won't be any more shows after the owners of the neighboring Promenade Mall filed a $1 million lawsuit against Norris Theater regarding their shared parking space. "They're classic bully tactics," said Danny Ryan's mother Gabi. According to the City of Rolling Hills Estates, in 1981, the Norris Theatre and the mall owners at that...
Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD Schools Lost the Most Students During COVID
Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why? The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with […]
easyreadernews.com
The 3 Best Casinos Near Hermosa Beach in California
Hermosa Beach has plenty to offer with its enviable seaside location to the southwest of Los Angeles. Nestled between Redondo Beach to the south and Manhattan Beach to the north, it lives up to its motto: “The Best Little Beach City.” Visitors can enjoy typical beach activities including sunbathing, beach volleyball, surfing, paddleboarding, cycling and jogging. But for those looking for more leisurely pursuits, there are plenty of bars and restaurants to hang out.
easyreadernews.com
TRAVEL: Half Moon Bay–Highway 1’s hidden secret of Pumpkins, wide-open space & Instaworthy photo ops
The Southern California Beach Cities have big wide open beaches, but open fields and sizeable backyards are the tradeoff. They don’t exist here. So when visiting Half Moon Bay recently, just about 45 minutes south of San Francisco, I had to marvel as what a difference a coastal city could make.
coloradoboulevard.net
St. Barnabas Church: A Surprising Story
If you drive up Fair Oaks Ave. at 35 MPH you will probably miss the modest, adobe-style church on the east side of the street, wedged in between the Jackie Robinson Center and the recently installed climbing gym. Unlike many of the churches in downtown Pasadena, St. Barnabas Church does...
247Sports
Jordan Addison injury: Lincoln Riley offers postgame injury update on USC star WR, LB Eric Gentry
Not only did the USC Trojans drop their first game of the season, but the team lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to injuries. Addison exited with a leg injury in the third quarter and Gentry also left with a leg injury. Head coach Lincoln Riley did not immediately have an update postgame, but noted the bye week coming up was “fortunate.”
easyreadernews.com
The unexpected candidate – Why Mike Welsh entered the fray
Mike Welsh was perfectly satisfied with his life. He’d run a successful real estate, finance, and development business, his two kids were grown, and he was enjoying his adopted hometown of Manhattan Beach. “I retired, and I was living the life,” he said. “I traveled around the world, and...
foxla.com
Victim dragged to death in Inglewood carjacking identified as La Habra man
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified the man who was dragged to death during a carjacking in Inglewood Thursday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Crime Spree: Murder suspect who dragged and killed carjacking victim in South LA linked to Reseda shooting. La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63, was...
LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property Sold
After a long and storied life, Big Jo's Santa Monica burger joint will close its doors on Monday, October 17. The restaurant, located corner of Broadway and 20th Street., will shut down after the property is sold by the landlord.
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
UCLA is No. 8 in the Preseason AP Poll
The preseason AP poll has dropped and the UCLA men’s basketball team will start the 2022-23 season as the No. 8 team in the nation. The Bruins finished last season ranked 11th in the nation with a 25-7 record. They once again made an NCAA appearance, but exited in the Sweet Sixteen with a loss to North Carolina.
inglewoodtoday.com
Miracle Theater to host LA Nights Comedy Live
Rouse House Entertainment’s CEO – Kevin Rouse’s vision of bringing upscale, grown up comedy to the newly revitalized, City of Champions will come to fruition at the Miracle Theater, 226 S. Market Street, on Friday, Oct. 21, 7p.m. Rouse stated, “Inglewood has seen a lot a growth...
Afuri Izakaya Landing at The Culver Steps for Second LA Location
The development will also welcome a new Yunomi Handroll next year
16 Great Caribbean Restaurants In LA
It’s a common misconception that great Caribbean food is tough to find in LA. But that’s far from the truth. If you know where to look, there are excellent Jamaican, Belizean, and Trinidadian restaurants spread across the city, from Santa Monica to Pasadena. And that’s precisely why we wrote this guide, a tried and true mix of decades-old establishments and new-generation pop-ups serving incredible stews, spicy curries, and, and lots of fried plantains. Whether you’ve been eating jerk chicken all your life or plan to try roti for the first time, use this list to find the most impressive Caribbean cooking in LA.
Vin Scully’s Los Angeles mansion listed for sale at $15 million
If you have an extra $15 million lying around, you can be the next owner of a lovely mansion up in Hidden Hills that used to be the home of Los Angeles Dodgers great Vin Scully. According to TMZ, the mansion is set to hit the market this week. Considering the property’s selling price, prospective buyers can expect nothing but opulence and comfort in it.
Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham Reacts to Upset Victory Over USC
The Utes won on a night they played with heavy hearts.
AOL Corp
The 15 Best Spas in Los Angeles for Relaxation and Rejuvenation
Los Angeles is a city that takes wellness, self-care and pampering to new heights, and so it's no surprise that there's a spa for every type of person and need. Perhaps your body yearns for a rejuvenating soak or your face could use a glow-up. Or maybe LED light therapy or a couples massage is more your thing. Whatever it is you seek, we've got you covered with our pick of the best spas in Los Angeles, from Beverly Hills to Brentwood.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood sued for breach of contract for Century Blvd. Mobilization Improvement Project
The city of Inglewood is being sued by a vendor for breach of contract, violating state requirements for “good faith and fair dealing” in construction contracts, providing defective plans, withholding retention money, and failing to fully compensate for work performed for the Century Blvd. Mobilization Improvement Project 3.
