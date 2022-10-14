ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

CBS LA

Out-of-state mall owner suing beloved South Bay theater for parking violations

Once upon a time, Danny Ryan was a 6-year-old boy, who found his passion in theater. "It makes me feel more confident and indestructible," Ryan said. Four times a week, he takes lessons at the Norris Pavillion, right across the street from the Norris Theatre. But now, Ryan's worried there won't be any more shows after the owners of the neighboring Promenade Mall filed a $1 million lawsuit against Norris Theater regarding their shared parking space. "They're classic bully tactics," said Danny Ryan's mother Gabi. According to the City of Rolling Hills Estates, in 1981, the Norris Theatre and the mall owners at that...
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CA
easyreadernews.com

The 3 Best Casinos Near Hermosa Beach in California

Hermosa Beach has plenty to offer with its enviable seaside location to the southwest of Los Angeles. Nestled between Redondo Beach to the south and Manhattan Beach to the north, it lives up to its motto: “The Best Little Beach City.” Visitors can enjoy typical beach activities including sunbathing, beach volleyball, surfing, paddleboarding, cycling and jogging. But for those looking for more leisurely pursuits, there are plenty of bars and restaurants to hang out.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

St. Barnabas Church: A Surprising Story

If you drive up Fair Oaks Ave. at 35 MPH you will probably miss the modest, adobe-style church on the east side of the street, wedged in between the Jackie Robinson Center and the recently installed climbing gym. Unlike many of the churches in downtown Pasadena, St. Barnabas Church does...
PASADENA, CA
247Sports

Jordan Addison injury: Lincoln Riley offers postgame injury update on USC star WR, LB Eric Gentry

Not only did the USC Trojans drop their first game of the season, but the team lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to injuries. Addison exited with a leg injury in the third quarter and Gentry also left with a leg injury. Head coach Lincoln Riley did not immediately have an update postgame, but noted the bye week coming up was “fortunate.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

The unexpected candidate – Why Mike Welsh entered the fray

Mike Welsh was perfectly satisfied with his life. He’d run a successful real estate, finance, and development business, his two kids were grown, and he was enjoying his adopted hometown of Manhattan Beach. “I retired, and I was living the life,” he said. “I traveled around the world, and...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
247Sports

UCLA is No. 8 in the Preseason AP Poll

The preseason AP poll has dropped and the UCLA men’s basketball team will start the 2022-23 season as the No. 8 team in the nation. The Bruins finished last season ranked 11th in the nation with a 25-7 record. They once again made an NCAA appearance, but exited in the Sweet Sixteen with a loss to North Carolina.
LOS ANGELES, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Miracle Theater to host LA Nights Comedy Live

Rouse House Entertainment’s CEO – Kevin Rouse’s vision of bringing upscale, grown up comedy to the newly revitalized, City of Champions will come to fruition at the Miracle Theater, 226 S. Market Street, on Friday, Oct. 21, 7p.m. Rouse stated, “Inglewood has seen a lot a growth...
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Infatuation

16 Great Caribbean Restaurants In LA

It’s a common misconception that great Caribbean food is tough to find in LA. But that’s far from the truth. If you know where to look, there are excellent Jamaican, Belizean, and Trinidadian restaurants spread across the city, from Santa Monica to Pasadena. And that’s precisely why we wrote this guide, a tried and true mix of decades-old establishments and new-generation pop-ups serving incredible stews, spicy curries, and, and lots of fried plantains. Whether you’ve been eating jerk chicken all your life or plan to try roti for the first time, use this list to find the most impressive Caribbean cooking in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Vin Scully’s Los Angeles mansion listed for sale at $15 million

If you have an extra $15 million lying around, you can be the next owner of a lovely mansion up in Hidden Hills that used to be the home of Los Angeles Dodgers great Vin Scully. According to TMZ, the mansion is set to hit the market this week. Considering the property’s selling price, prospective buyers can expect nothing but opulence and comfort in it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

The 15 Best Spas in Los Angeles for Relaxation and Rejuvenation

Los Angeles is a city that takes wellness, self-care and pampering to new heights, and so it's no surprise that there's a spa for every type of person and need. Perhaps your body yearns for a rejuvenating soak or your face could use a glow-up. Or maybe LED light therapy or a couples massage is more your thing. Whatever it is you seek, we've got you covered with our pick of the best spas in Los Angeles, from Beverly Hills to Brentwood.
LOS ANGELES, CA

