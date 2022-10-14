It’s a common misconception that great Caribbean food is tough to find in LA. But that’s far from the truth. If you know where to look, there are excellent Jamaican, Belizean, and Trinidadian restaurants spread across the city, from Santa Monica to Pasadena. And that’s precisely why we wrote this guide, a tried and true mix of decades-old establishments and new-generation pop-ups serving incredible stews, spicy curries, and, and lots of fried plantains. Whether you’ve been eating jerk chicken all your life or plan to try roti for the first time, use this list to find the most impressive Caribbean cooking in LA.

