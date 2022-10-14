Read full article on original website
Iran agrees to ship missiles, more drones to Russia, defying the West-sources
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface to surface missiles, in addition to more drones, two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters, a move that is likely to infuriate the United States and other Western powers.
U.S. stocks extend rally, Treasury yields dip after solid earnings, economic data
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks closed higher and Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday as upbeat earnings and better-than-expected factory data stoked a risk-on rally.
U.S., allies to discuss Iranian drone transfers to Russia at U.N
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and France plan to raise alleged Iranian arms transfers to Russia at a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, diplomats said, after Kiev accused Moscow of using Iranian-origin drones against civilian targets.
German weapons are flowing to Ukraine, but Kyiv says Berlin's 'abstract fears and excuses' are getting in the way
Germany's seeming reluctance to give heavy weapons to Ukraine has drawn criticism in Kyiv and Berlin.
Hong Kong leader aims to bolster prosperity, lure talent in policy address
HONG KONG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader John Lee will on Wednesday deliver his inaugural policy address that is expected to focus on reviving the city's credentials as an international business hub and on housing after extended COVID lockdowns and political upheaval.
USDA announces $1B debt relief for 36,000 farmers
The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure.
