‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
Robbie Coltrane's Daughter Speaks out on Hagrid Actor's Death
Robbie Coltrane's daughter, Alice McMillan, made a heartbreaking post about her father's death on her Instagram Story on Saturday. It showed a photo of her standing behind her father while hew as seating, affectionately kissing the crown of his head. She added a black heart emoji to the picture, but did not need any other words to express her grief.
Robbie Coltrane Dead: 'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe Honors 'Lovely Man' After His Death at 72
Daniel Radcliffe has posted a public tribute to his Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane. Coltrane passed away on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, following a long illness. As fans, friends and colleagues grapple with the news, many like Radcliffe are emphasizing Coltrane's larger-than-life persona. Radcliffe issued his tribute to...
CASETiFY’s Harry Potter Campaign Stars a Brooding Tom Felton
Harry Potter is back and the legacy continues to live on. With the upcoming release of a new game (Hogwart’s Legacy) and the continued theatrical releases of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, there are a lot of things for Harry Potter fans to be excited about. Now, CASETiFY has announced a new collection of Harry Potter phone cases and accessories with your favorite Slytherin, Tom Felton, giving his best smoldering look as the face of the campaign. Buy Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection $38+ The Harry Potter x CASETiFY collab first launched back in March, but the collection was so popular, the...
Emma Watson Mourns 'Harry Potter' Co-Star Robbie Coltrane After Death
Emma Watson shared a touching tribute to her Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane on Instagram on Friday, after news of Coltrane's death first broke. Watson and Coltrane both appeared in all eight Harry Potter films, and in her Story post Watson emphasized how she had practically grown up alongside Coltrane. She included a recent photo of them together as adults.
Keke Palmer Breaks Silence Over Bill Murray's 'Being Mortal' Controversy
Keke Palmer opened up about Being Mortal. For the first time since Searchlight Pictures suspended production in April after a complaint was filed about co-star Bill Murray's inappropriate behavior, Palmer touched on her work in Aziz Ansari's directorial debut. With a month of shooting left in the air, Palmer said she was uncertain if Ansari would ever finish the film. "If somebody could figure it out, it would be Aziz," she told Variety's Marc Malkin at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday evening. "Obviously, we got cut short at a certain point, but I will say that I am pretty devastated. It's an amazing film. If there is some way to be able to complete, salvage it, I would want to do it." Despite not addressing Murray's controversy, Palmer alluded to the possibility of the show going on without him. "[Ansari] would probably have to do a major rewrite, but I know what we got was gold."
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Pierce Brosnan Reveals He Lost 'Batman' Role to Michael Keaton After Making 'Stupid' Comment
Pierce Brosnan makes his DC Universe debut as Dr. Fate in Black Adam, although a different timeline might have seen him playing Bruce Wayne. Brosnan described the time he auditioned for Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie, but a "stupid" comment caused him to lose out on the part. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Irish actor revealed, "It was the last thing on my mind to be playing a superhero like Doctor Fate." Fallon then asked the 69-year-old if he had ever turned down a superhero role because he was hesitant to play one at the time in his career. Brosnan's TV series Remington Steel was hugely successful, and he also appeared in a few films, including Mrs. Doubtfire. He responded by saying that roles in superhero movies were rarely offered to him in his career. "No, not really no. I mean, I went up for 'Batman' way back in the day when Tim Burton was doing it. Obviously, I didn't get the job."
'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1923' Adds a Former James Bond to Cast
The Yellowstone prequel series 1923 is getting the living daylights knocked out of it thanks to Timothy Dalton. The two-time James Bond actor will star in the latest chapter in Taylor Sheridan's Dutton family story. The new series also stars screen veterans, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. It will debut in December on Paramount+.
'Rings of Power' Viewers Upset Over Recent Reveal
Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series has had its ups and downs in its first season, but it lost many fans at Episode 6. That installment came with a revelation that left some viewers disappointed, believing it strayed too far from J.R.R. Tolkien's original work. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Rings of Power ahead!
Disney+ Finally Adds One of Disney's Classic Shows
The Walt Disney Company archive includes thousands upon thousands of hours of television but very few of its 1950s classics are available to stream on Disney+. Thankfully, one of the studio's most iconic shows finally became available earlier this month, Zorro. Disney's adaptation of the Johnston McMulley character was a pop culture sensation in the late 1950s, thanks to the charismatic star Guy Williams and the non-stop swashbuckling action.
Best Halloween TV Episodes to Watch
Halloween is not just the best time of year for candy and horror movies. The holiday also brings its own specials, from the annual Simpsons "Treehouse of Horror" episodes to perennial classics like It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Friends, The Office, and other series also have beloved Halloween episodes that have become part of Halloween celebrations around the country.
Nickelodeon Alum Welcomes Baby No. 2
Josh Peck is officially on double daddy duty. The former Nickelodeon star is a dad of two after his wife, Paige O'Brien Peck, gave birth to their second child, a baby boy named Shai Miller Peck. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are also parents to 3-year-old son Max Milo Peck.
Major 'Supernatural' Actor to Reprise Role on 'The Winchesters'
A major Supernatural actor is set to reprise their role on The Winchesters. Screen Rant reports that Gil McKinney, who portrayed John Winchester's father in the original series, will again turn up in the new prequel series. McKinney plays Winchester family patriarch Henry, who was part of Supernatural along with Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as Sam and Dean, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the elder John.
Billie Eilish Might Have a New Boyfriend
Billie Eilish may have a new man in her life. E! News reported that Eilish sparked romance rumors with Jesse Rutherford after going out on two nighttime outings in Los Angeles. The singer was most recently linked to Matthew Tyler Vorce, whom she split from earlier this year. Based on...
Talk Show Host Leaves Twitter Amid J.K. Rowling Controversy
Long-time talk show host Graham Norton has left Twitter after getting embroiled in the endless conversation about transgender rights that surrounds author J.K. Rowling. Norton answered a question about Rowling at the Cheltenham Literature Festival as a part of a larger discussion about "cancel culture." Afterward, Rowling drew attention to Norton on Twitter and he left the platform altogether.
Beloved Zac Efron Movie Is Now in Netflix's Top 10
Zac Efron has stepped into the shoes of dozens of characters throughout his acting career, but it is his role as Mike O'Donnell that is currently earning plenty of attention from Netflix subscribers. After joining the streaming library on Saturday, Oct. 1, the beloved 2009 teen comedy film 17 Again has jumped onto Netflix's streaming charts, earning a spot as one of the most popular titles currently on the platform.
'Dahmer' Just Got Dethroned as Netflix's No. 1 Show
Dahmer was defeated on the Netflix Top 10 chart on Friday, but its successor wasn't all that different. The true-crime drama slipped to the number 2 spot while The Watcher soared to number 1, according to a report by Deadline. Both limited series came from creator Ryan Murphy, who has an overall deal at Netflix.
TCM Announces Dates and Theme for 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival
Turner Classic Movies finally announced the dates for the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival on Tuesday. The annual festival, which is centered around Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, will start on Thursday, April 13, and end on Sunday, April 16. The theme is "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet: Celebrating Film Legacies."
