Complex
Here Are the First-Week Sales Projections for Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Me’
It appears Lil Baby will lock down another No. 1 album. According to projections shared by Hits Daily Double, the 27-year-old rapper is expected to top the Billboard 200 with It’s Only Me. The project, which arrived Friday, is expected to move 185,000 to 210,000 units its first week, which would mark the seventh- or eighth-biggest debut of 2022, so far.
Complex
Jeezy and DJ Drama Perform B Side Concert in Atlanta
Jeezy and DJ Drama joined forces on Saturday night for a secret B Side concert in Atlanta, Georgia. The pair performed their most popular mixtape songs, including “Dem Boyz,” “Peace Up (A-Town Down),” “Who Dat,” and Jeezy’s verse from Shawty Lo’s “Dey Know (Remix).”
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Removal of Popeyes Hottie Sauce in ‘SNL’ Monologue
Megan Thee Stallion has reached another career milestone. The Houston rapper was tapped as both host and musical guest for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, joining an exclusive list of stars who’ve pulled double duty on the long-running sketch series. Other celebrities who’ve reviewed such honor include Donald Glover, Chance the Rapper, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and most recently Lizzo.
Complex
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Perform “Anxiety” and “NDA / Plan B” on ‘SNL’
Megan Thee Stallion makes her return to Saturday Night Live tonight. In 2020, the Houston Hottie made her solo musical debut when Chris Rock was hosting for the season premiere. During that time, SNL was still doing COVID-19 safety precautions and their promo showed them wearing masks. Megan wore a hazmat outfit too.
Complex
N.O.R.E. Apologizes to George Floyd’s Family for Kanye West’s ‘Drink Champs’ Misinformation (UPDATE)
UPDATED 10/17, 8:30 p.m. ET: At the time of this writing, West’s latest Drink Champs interview is no longer live on Revolt’s YouTube channel. No official comment appears to have surfaced on the decision yet. Longtime associate/collaborator Consequence—who said he was at the taping—tweeted, “NORE @noreaga texted me...
Complex
Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Usse Partnership, Demands to See All Books and Records
Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit against spirit company Bacardi, over the brand’s lack of financial clarity involving their partnership with D’Usse. Per TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by Hov’s company SC Liquor, which is demanding Bacardi open their books so that the Roc-a-Fella mogul can see exactly how much he’s making with D’Usse, the cognac brand in which Bacardi and Jay are 50/50 partners.
Complex
SZA Gives Update on Upcoming Album, Says She’s Recorded 100 Songs
The sessions behind SZA’s long-awaited new album saw her record approximately 100 songs, the recent Complex cover star revealed over the weekend. When asked by a TMZ paparazzo at LAX about when fans could expect the album to be released, SZA said the rollout could come “any day” now. SZA was then asked by the same insistent paparazzo to reveal how many songs she’s stacked up in the years since the release of her modern classic Ctrl.
Complex
Jack Harlow Announced as ‘SNL’ Host and Musical Guest
It seems that Saturday Night Live is favoring its host also being its musical guest. Following a successful episode with Megan Thee Stallion pulling double duty, the long-running sketch comedy show will also have Jack Harlow do the same. SNL shared the news on Saturday, in typical notecard-on-corkboard fashion, with the date written on the top card, the host on the second, and the musical guest on the third.
Complex
Stephen Glover Talks Securing Soulja Boy’s ‘Atlanta’ Cameo for ‘Crank Dat Killer’ Episode
Since its premiere in 2016, FX’s Atlanta has garnered both critical and commercial success, having received an average rating of 96.5 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, earning multiple Emmy awards, and landing on multiple lists of best television shows of all time. But despite its achievements and accolades, series showrunners say they had a difficult time securing big-name guest stars.
Complex
Whoopi Goldberg Wants Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, and Keke Palmer to Star in ‘Sister Act 3’
Whoopi Goldberg has high expectations for Sister Act 3. In a recent appearance on the latest episode of Charlamagne Tha God’s Comedy Central show Hell of a Week, Whoopi revealed who she wants to star alongside her in the latest installment of Sister Act. “I’m going to ask for...
