The sessions behind SZA’s long-awaited new album saw her record approximately 100 songs, the recent Complex cover star revealed over the weekend. When asked by a TMZ paparazzo at LAX about when fans could expect the album to be released, SZA said the rollout could come “any day” now. SZA was then asked by the same insistent paparazzo to reveal how many songs she’s stacked up in the years since the release of her modern classic Ctrl.

1 DAY AGO