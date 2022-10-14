ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Barrett to head NLCS umpires, Alfonso Márquez ALCS umps

NEW YORK (AP) — Ted Barrett will be the crew chief for the National League Championship Series between San Diego and Philadelphia, and Alfonso Márquez will head the umpires for the American League series between Houston and Cleveland or the New York Yankees. Brian Knight will work the...
Falcons CB Casey Hayward placed on IR with shoulder injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed cornerback Casey Hayward on injured reserve Tuesday. Hayward hurt his shoulder attempting to tackle San Francisco's Deebo Samuel in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 28-14 victory over the 49ers.
