Rochelle News-Leader
RTHS Board: Presentation made on current academic numbers
ROCHELLE — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Rochelle Township High School Board of Education heard a presentation by Assistant Principal David Perrin and Dean of Students Brett Zick on academic and climate and culture updates. Perrin said the school’s four-year graduation rate is currently down and is currently...
School District of Beloit announces new superintendent
BELOIT, Wis. — A months-long search is set to come to an end on Tuesday. The School District of Beloit announced Monday that Dr. Willie Garrison II has been named the new superintendent. The district has been looking for a new superintendent since May when former superintendent Dr. Daniel Keyser left his post to become district administrator for the Stoughton Area...
Rochelle News-Leader
RCH in process of creating comprehensive facility plan
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Gregg Olson said Oct. 14 that the hospital is currently in the process of putting together a comprehensive facility plan for future improvements. About nine months ago, RCH leadership decided to put projects on hold to make sure that future facility...
northernpublicradio.org
Schools use COVID relief money to install air conditioning for the first time
Recently, James Orr and Tammy Carson gave WNIJ's Peter Medlin a tour around the roof of Huntley Middle School. Orr works maintenance and facilities for the DeKalb School District; Carson is the district's director of facilities operations. Orr pointed to some nearby equipment. “These are the air conditioners for the...
WIFR
Drive-thru pork chop dinner a huge success for one Ogle County school district
LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the one day every year that the tiny Ogle County town of Lindenwood turns into a pig paradise. The Eswood School District holds it’s biggest annual fundraiser Sunday, the drive-thru pork chop dinner. More than 700 Headon’s pork chops were sizzling on the grill for a steady stream of cars all afternoon. The event has been going on for years, but they changed to a drive-thru format during COVID and decided to keep it that way.
Rochelle News-Leader
Get to Know RPD: Ajvazi in 7th year as 911 telecommunicator
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department 911 Telecommunicator Senada Ajvazi is in her seventh year with the department and works B shift. In her position, Ajvazi is responsible for dispatching police, fire, and medical along with taking 911 calls and managing multiple radio frequencies. Her education includes an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Kishwaukee College and she’s currently working on completing a bachelor’s degree in business administration this December from Southern New Hampshire University. In terms of training, she’s certified in LEADS, advanced law enforcement and fire dispatch, EMD, CPR and AED.
Boone County first responders blessed at church service
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline church gave thanks to first responders Sunday for the work they do to keep the community safe. Police, firefighters and medical personnel from Boone County took part in a blessing at Zion Lutheran Church’s Sunday service in Belvidere. Members of the congregation wrote thank you notes to express their […]
WIFR
Benefit held for Polo man before his 15th surgery
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of community members came out to Oak Lane Sunday afternoon to support Tommy Knipple, who was involved in a head-on car accident on May 19, 2022. The Polo resident was heading to work that morning when he and a car traveling in the opposite direction crashed into each other. He has had 14 surgeries since the accident, traveling between Rockford and Chicago frequently for treatment.
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
huntleyvoice.com
Family of four run eggcellent operation
Making the drive or being driven to Huntley High School is something that nearly everybody in the school community experiences. There are multiple routes that can be taken to Huntley High School, some including Del Webb, Talamore, or Huntley’s town square. No one route is the same, and there...
nbc15.com
Donna Douglas serving as Monroe’s first female mayor in 140 years
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Since 1884, only men have served as mayor in the town of Monroe, Wisconsin, until this year. Mayor Donna Douglas was voted into office in April of this year. The Monroe native, who previously served two consecutive terms as Alderperson, was elected for a two-year term as Monroe’s first female mayor.
Machesney Park, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Belvidere North High School football team will have a game with Harlem High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
WIFR
Neighborhood bar hosts benefit for CD Source
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shattered Saloon in Loves Park is newer to the strip of businesses on North Second Street near the now burned-down CD Source. Now, the owners of the bar wanted to step in and help its neighbor. Shattered Saloon says it’s the least it can...
Rockford residents meet their Muslim neighbors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford mosque spent Sunday afternoon sharing more about their religion. The Muslim Association of Greater Rockford hosted a mosque open house called “Meet Your Muslim Neighbors.” The event was specially organized for non-Muslims to learn more about the religion and the community members who are a part of it. There […]
WIFR
Belvidere houses transformed into Halloween displays
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere is known as the ‘City of Murals. In October, the city could also be known as Halloweentown as some residents trick out their houses for the trick-or-treaters. For the past 15 years, Todd Brongiel goes all-out for Halloween, building his own displays, some of...
oglecountylife.com
I leave filled with a sense of accomplishment
I knew I wanted to be a journalist my second year of college. I was going to be a teacher at the time, like my parents, but I noticed our college had no paper and decided that I should help start one. Well, I did, and it led to a change of major and a 30-plus year career.
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Announces New Seasonal Schedule for Aurora's Saturday Recycling; Two Special Recycling Events in November
More than 2,400 Kane County residents attended countywide recycling events at the St. Charles location on Randall Road this year. The events, focused primarily on confidential document shredding and paint collection, have resulted in 30 tons of paper, 1,700 gallons of latex paint, 960 aerosol cans, and 106 small propane canisters being safely recycled.
Rochelle News-Leader
Fairview and Sunnymeade Drive intersection closed Oct. 18-25
ROCHELLE – The intersection of Fairview Drive and Sunnymeade Drive will be closed beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 a.m. through Oct. 25. The city's contractor Porter Bros. will be replacing drainage inlets and manholes. Sunnymeade Drive, from Fairview to Springdale, will be shut down to one lane of traffic until Nov. 1.
fox32chicago.com
Police investigating after death of NIU student at residence hall
CHICAGO - A student died at a residence hall at Northern Illinois University Friday afternoon. According to the university, NIU police and Dekalb Fire Department paramedics responded to a 911 call at Patterson Hall Friday for an unconscious student. Life-saving measures were performed, however, the student died shortly before 1...
WIFR
Midwest Premier Card Show returns to Loves Park
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Organizers call this card show one of the largest shows of its kind in the Midwest and its back with more than 250 vendors on hand. Card enthusiasts had the opportunity to buy, sell and trade with those vendors. There were plenty more than sports cards on hand at the show. Genres like Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh were also on display. Organizers for the card show are excited to see the success of the show with another day left for collectors to come out. Promotor John Craig says, “Good size crowd, a lot of vendor tables. Plenty of cards to choose from, baseball basketball, football, soccer, pokemon, other trading card games like magic the gathering, anything you can think of.”
