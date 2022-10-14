ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Film Market: Howard Cohen, Jeff Annison Join Speakers Lineup

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
The American Film Market has announced more speakers set to descend on Santa Monica in early November for its first in-person event since 2019.

The latest panelists for Nov. 2 to 5 appearances include Howard Cohen, co-president of Roadside Attractions; Ashley Stern of the Picture Perfect Federation banner; Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz; Legion M co-founder Jeff Annison; Jeffrey Greenstein, president of Millennium Media; and George Hamilton, chief commercial officer at Protagonist Pictures.

AFM’s 43 rd edition will take place at the Loews Beach Hotel and theaters across Santa Monica from Nov. 1 to 6. The Independent Film & Television Alliance has confirmed around 100 speakers for panels on film finance, the future of indie film producers, the recovery in the theatrical marketplace, and the global streaming space.

There’s also a panel on adapting IP for cross-platform screens, to include Margaret Boykin, vp of development at Ubisoft Film & Television, Charles Hopkins, director of development and production at Concord Originals, and James Vanderbilt, Project X Entertainment’s chief content officer.

AFM’s programming will kick off with the Finance Conference session The Risk Takers, to feature Jason Cloth, CEO of Creative Wealth Media, Thunder Road Pictures founder Basil Iwanyk, and Laura Lewis, Rebelle Media founder.

And AFM exhibitors set for the market include A24, Altitude Film Entertainment, FilmNation, Gaumont, HanWay Films, Lionsgate, MGM Studios, Millennium Media, Pathé Films, Protagonist Pictures, Sierra/Affinity, Studiocanal, Voltage, WME Independent and XYZ Films.

