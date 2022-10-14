ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tennessee charter official recommends against two Memphis schools

By Samantha West
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMQw5_0iZBPkMO00

The executive director of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission has recommended against approving two proposed charter schools in Memphis, siding with a school board that found the charter applications failed to meet state standards.

Tess Stovall’s recommendations uphold the Memphis-Shelby County School board’s unanimous decision in April and again in July to reject the applications for the proposed Binghampton Community School and Tennessee Volunteer Military Academy. Leaders of both schools had appealed the decisions to the state.

The final decision on the applications will be up to a vote of the nine-member state commission. The commission’s members were all appointed by Gov. Bill Lee, who lobbied to create the panel in an effort to open more high-quality charter schools. The board will vote at its quarterly meeting on Tuesday.

Unless the commission members vote to reject Stovall’s recommendation, the two schools will not open in August 2023 as planned.

Last month, the commission considered appeals from a charter group affiliated with Hillsdale College in Michigan whose applications had been rejected by local school districts. But the group withdrew its application before Stovall issued her recommendations.

In the MSCS cases, Stovall said she agreed with the district that both schools’ applications failed to meet state standards in their academic, operation, and financial plans.

According to its application, Binghampton Community School on the eastern edge of Midtown would serve about 360 students in grades K-5, and provide children with early access to International Baccalaureate programming. The Tennessee Volunteer Military Academy would provide about 800 students in grades 6-12 in Cordova and East Memphis with military-based educational programming with a focus on career technical education pathways and internships.

While Stovall called Binghampton’s academic plan “strong and comprehensive” and said she believes the neighborhood would be a “great location” for a charter school, she cited several concerns about the impact of the head of school’s resignation. Nikita House, the lead founder of the school, resigned in July due to “extenuating personal circumstances.”

The school’s academic plan appeared to depend on the “unique skills” of the school’s former leader she said. So did its facility and staffing plans, she said.

In addition, Stovall said cost assumptions for the school did not appear reasonable, and leaders lacked sufficient funding to begin operations — again, largely due to the head of school’s departure.

Binghampton Community School leaders have said they would hire a new head of school once they get approval from the state, but Stovall said she “cannot ignore the material difference between the amended application and the current status of the proposed school with the named Head of School.”

Stovall also outlined myriad concerns about Tennessee Volunteer Military Academy, noting that the academic plan in the application did not outline its grade and class structure, an instructional model, or curriculum. In addition, Stovall said there was a lack of evidence for how the school would serve students with disabilities and English language learners.

The application also lacked letters of support, which Stovall said “calls into question whether the school will be able to recruit and enroll its targeted student population.” The school later provided 40 written public comments before a public hearing last month, but Stovall said they did not indicate the school could meet its projected enrollment of 800.

In her recommendation for denial, Stovall also cited the school’s “unclear relationship” with Charter One, a for-profit national education management organization.

Tennessee Volunteer Military Academy also did not include a reasonable budget in its application, Stovall said, and it was unclear whether the school could secure a building in order to open in August 2023.

Samantha West is a reporter for Chalkbeat Tennessee, where she covers K-12 education in Memphis. Connect with Samantha at swest@chalkbeat.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

State Public Charter School Commission rejects two Memphis charter appeals

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission rejected the appeals of two proposed Memphis charter schools on Tuesday.The nine-member board’s decision upholds the recommendations of Tess Stovall, the commission’s executive director, and the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board’s decision earlier this year to deny the applications for Binghampton Community School and Tennessee Volunteer Military Academy. The decision is final, and the two schools will not open in August 2023 as local charter leaders...
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

Frank Johnson appointed to Memphis-Shelby County Schools board

Frank Johnson, a community activist and former educator, will represent District 7 on the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board for the next two years, commissioners decided Monday.The Shelby County Commission chose Johnson to replace longtime board member Miska Clay Bibbs, who left the board in August after winning election to the commission. Clay Bibbs had represented District 7’s southeast Memphis neighborhoods including Parkway Village and Oakhaven since 2014. Johnson is a South Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 11-17

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: El Toro Loco Mexican […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

One critical after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting in South Memphis. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of West Hillview Drive just after midnight. One victim was located and sent to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi River in Memphis is at its lowest point ever. The National Weather service reports the river stage at -10.75 on Monday. The previous record is -10.70 in 1988. This means the level is below the agreed-upon zero level; it doesn’t mean the river is empty or below ground.
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run

The funeral arrangements for an Ole Miss student killed Sunday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxford have been announced. Visitation for Walker Allen Fielder will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
OXFORD, MS
localmemphis.com

District Attorney Steve Mulroy fires 7 attorneys, hires more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The newly elected Shelby County District Attorney is shaking things up in his office. Several attorneys were let go this week by Steve Mulroy as several others were hired in their place. Critical of the fact that only 30 percent of the former D.A. Amy Weirich's...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

MPD finds body in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program

An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene.  On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy