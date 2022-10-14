ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Bulldogs beat Spartans at homecoming game, Davante Adams' jersey retired

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Bulldogs won their first game in conference play Saturday night to keep the Valley Trophy in Fresno. And they did it in front of the big dogs. Raiders quarterback and former Fresno State great Derek Carr returned to campus to watch his teammate Davante Adams' jersey retirement ceremony.
FRESNO, CA
A brotherhood on & off the field: Charles and Gus Remlinger

Charles and Gus Remlinger have been dual sport athletes for over a decade. They compete on the football field and track. When the Remlinger family moved from Vancouver, Washington to Fresno, Charles decided to put football on hold to pursue track & field with Fresno State. Meanwhile, his younger brother...
FRESNO, CA
Shattered glass injures fans at Valley Children's Stadium, coach on leave

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno State coach is now on administrative leave after shattering a window at the Valley Children’s Stadium, injuring fans sitting below. Fans sitting under the retired Messer 21 jersey section of the stadium were injured after the shards of broken glass came raining down on them during Saturday’s game.
FRESNO, CA
$4.2 million winning lottery ticket bought out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A $4.2 million winning prize ticket was bought out of Fresno. Sara Bailey says she purchased her tickets at a Vons on Cedar and Shephard Avenue in Fresno, buying ten plays. She says she was at home cooking dinner on the night of the big...
FRESNO, CA
A win for Clovis Community students suing school over conservative flyers

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — Three Clovis Community College students are one step closer in the lawsuit against the school regarding conservative flyers. The nonprofit organization, Foundation for Individual Rights and Expressions (FIRE), represents Daniel Flores, Juliette Colunga and Alejandro Flores, who filed the lawsuit back in August. The three...
FRESNO, CA
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Angel Alberto Gutierrez

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Angel Alberto Gutierrez. Angel Alberto Gutierrez is wanted by Law Enforcement for Commercial Burglary. 18-year-old Guitierrez is 6' 2" tall, 131 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Angel Alberto Gutierrez is...
FRESNO, CA
1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. — One driver is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Hanford Monday morning. Hanford CHP responded to Highway 43, just north of Flint Avenue. When they arrived, four vehicles had been involved in the crash. CHP says Uliezer Francisco De Jesus and a 49-year-old man from Dublin,...
HANFORD, CA
65 residents displaced after large building fire in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Around 65 residents have now been displaced after a large building fire Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department responded to a building fire around 10:42 p.m. on Belmont Avenue and Broadway Street. When the first crew arrived on the scene, they found...
FRESNO, CA
Taste of Downtown returns to Visalia Tuesday

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The annual Taste of Downtown returns to Visalia on Tuesday, Oct. 18th. Visalia’s vibrant food scene will be on display giving visitors a taste of popular fan favorites and an introduction to new restaurants. The event takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m....
VISALIA, CA
Crash sends car head-on into sheriff deputy's vehicle in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A crash at a Clovis intersection sent a car head-on into a sheriff deputy’s vehicle late Saturday night. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was at a red light at the intersection of Willow and Nees Avenues just after midnight when two cars crashed.
CLOVIS, CA
GasBuddy report: Fresno seeing steady decline in gas prices

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Although Fresno gas prices are still hurting people's wallets, it’s getting better according to a GasBuddy report. About 364 gas stations were surveyed with an average of $5.71. This price is 33.6 cents less than it was last week. GasBuddy says the average price...
FRESNO, CA
Man found shot in Orosi

OROSI, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in South Orosi Monday night. Tulare County Sheriff’s received a call about a shooting at 41200 Block of Road 128 in Orosi and that is where they found the man who had been shot. Investigators...
OROSI, CA
Clovis PD urges parents to talk to kids following recent school threats

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This year alone there have been more than 530 mass shootings in the U.S., some of those deadly according to Gun Violence Archive a nonprofit corporation that provides information about gun-related violence. In Fresno, you might start seeing more Police Officers patrolling High Schools after...
CLOVIS, CA
Teen faces multiple charges after crashing a car into a home in downtown Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. — A teenager is in police custody and faces several charges after driving a car into a home in downtown Visalia Friday afternoon. According to Visalia Police, just before 5:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop involving a black Cadillac at the intersection of Race Ave. and Locust St. in downtown Visalia. As police approached the car, the driver suddenly sped away.
VISALIA, CA
1 dead, 1 arrested after rollover crash in Stanislaus County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One person is dead and another was arrested after a rollover crash late Sunday night in Stanislaus County. CHP Modesto officers responded around 9:58 p.m. to calls of a rollover crash on Northbound Interstate 5, near the Westley Rest Area in Vernalis. When...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA

