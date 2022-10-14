Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
KMPH.com
Bulldogs beat Spartans at homecoming game, Davante Adams' jersey retired
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Bulldogs won their first game in conference play Saturday night to keep the Valley Trophy in Fresno. And they did it in front of the big dogs. Raiders quarterback and former Fresno State great Derek Carr returned to campus to watch his teammate Davante Adams' jersey retirement ceremony.
KMPH.com
Fresno State Bulldog coach on administrative leave after shattering glass window over fans
FRESNO, Calif. — A close game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and San Jose State Spartans caused tensions to run high at Saturday's homecoming game. One of the Bulldog's coaches let his emotions get the best of him and shattered a glass window in the coach's box showering a few fans with glass below.
KMPH.com
A brotherhood on & off the field: Charles and Gus Remlinger
Charles and Gus Remlinger have been dual sport athletes for over a decade. They compete on the football field and track. When the Remlinger family moved from Vancouver, Washington to Fresno, Charles decided to put football on hold to pursue track & field with Fresno State. Meanwhile, his younger brother...
KMPH.com
Shattered glass injures fans at Valley Children's Stadium, coach on leave
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno State coach is now on administrative leave after shattering a window at the Valley Children’s Stadium, injuring fans sitting below. Fans sitting under the retired Messer 21 jersey section of the stadium were injured after the shards of broken glass came raining down on them during Saturday’s game.
KMPH.com
$4.2 million winning lottery ticket bought out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A $4.2 million winning prize ticket was bought out of Fresno. Sara Bailey says she purchased her tickets at a Vons on Cedar and Shephard Avenue in Fresno, buying ten plays. She says she was at home cooking dinner on the night of the big...
KMPH.com
A win for Clovis Community students suing school over conservative flyers
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — Three Clovis Community College students are one step closer in the lawsuit against the school regarding conservative flyers. The nonprofit organization, Foundation for Individual Rights and Expressions (FIRE), represents Daniel Flores, Juliette Colunga and Alejandro Flores, who filed the lawsuit back in August. The three...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Angel Alberto Gutierrez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Angel Alberto Gutierrez. Angel Alberto Gutierrez is wanted by Law Enforcement for Commercial Burglary. 18-year-old Guitierrez is 6' 2" tall, 131 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Angel Alberto Gutierrez is...
KMPH.com
Premo Pizza in northeast Fresno urges people to dine locally to help keep its doors open
FRESNO, Calif. — Premo Pizza, once a thriving business, now struggling to stay afloat. Like many local businesses in the Central Valley, inflation is making it harder to keep doors open. "But I don't want this to be coming just from me. This is for everybody. This has to...
KMPH.com
1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — One driver is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Hanford Monday morning. Hanford CHP responded to Highway 43, just north of Flint Avenue. When they arrived, four vehicles had been involved in the crash. CHP says Uliezer Francisco De Jesus and a 49-year-old man from Dublin,...
KMPH.com
65 residents displaced after large building fire in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Around 65 residents have now been displaced after a large building fire Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department responded to a building fire around 10:42 p.m. on Belmont Avenue and Broadway Street. When the first crew arrived on the scene, they found...
KMPH.com
Taste of Downtown returns to Visalia Tuesday
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The annual Taste of Downtown returns to Visalia on Tuesday, Oct. 18th. Visalia’s vibrant food scene will be on display giving visitors a taste of popular fan favorites and an introduction to new restaurants. The event takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m....
KMPH.com
Breaking the stigma of addiction: The Zachary Horton Foundation providing help & resources
FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno family is aiming to break the stigma around addiction in honor of their 19-year-old son, Zachary Horton, who died from an opioid addiction overdose. Two years ago, Jim and Lynn Horton, created the Zachary Horton Foundation to help people battling addiction and to help...
KMPH.com
Crash sends car head-on into sheriff deputy's vehicle in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A crash at a Clovis intersection sent a car head-on into a sheriff deputy’s vehicle late Saturday night. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was at a red light at the intersection of Willow and Nees Avenues just after midnight when two cars crashed.
KMPH.com
GasBuddy report: Fresno seeing steady decline in gas prices
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Although Fresno gas prices are still hurting people's wallets, it’s getting better according to a GasBuddy report. About 364 gas stations were surveyed with an average of $5.71. This price is 33.6 cents less than it was last week. GasBuddy says the average price...
KMPH.com
Man found shot in Orosi
OROSI, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in South Orosi Monday night. Tulare County Sheriff’s received a call about a shooting at 41200 Block of Road 128 in Orosi and that is where they found the man who had been shot. Investigators...
KMPH.com
Clovis PD urges parents to talk to kids following recent school threats
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This year alone there have been more than 530 mass shootings in the U.S., some of those deadly according to Gun Violence Archive a nonprofit corporation that provides information about gun-related violence. In Fresno, you might start seeing more Police Officers patrolling High Schools after...
KMPH.com
St. Jude Trike-A-Thon fundraising event unveils Tricycle Raceway Park for local community
FRESNO, Calif. — The Central Valley St. Jude Trike-A-Thon was held Saturday in Fresno in effort to raise funds for families receiving treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Over the weekend, St. Jude teamed up with De Young Properties to unveil its Jerry De Young Tricycle Raceway at...
KMPH.com
Teen faces multiple charges after crashing a car into a home in downtown Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. — A teenager is in police custody and faces several charges after driving a car into a home in downtown Visalia Friday afternoon. According to Visalia Police, just before 5:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop involving a black Cadillac at the intersection of Race Ave. and Locust St. in downtown Visalia. As police approached the car, the driver suddenly sped away.
KMPH.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after rollover crash in Stanislaus County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One person is dead and another was arrested after a rollover crash late Sunday night in Stanislaus County. CHP Modesto officers responded around 9:58 p.m. to calls of a rollover crash on Northbound Interstate 5, near the Westley Rest Area in Vernalis. When...
KMPH.com
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to August shooting in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A manhunt is on for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Cutler. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one out of the two suspected in the shooting that happened at Cutler Food Mart on August 6th. On Monday, detectives served...
