Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How Much Is Val Demings Worth?
Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
British Newspaper’s Reporting On Voting Changes In Central Florida Debunked
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office on Monday hit back at yet other media lie about the Republican incumbent. At issue, this time, was a recent report by The Guardian, a left-wing British paper. The Guardian recapped a story by The Washington Post about voting
Come Out With Pride festival kicks off in Orlando, First Lady Jill Biden speaks
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of people are attending this year’s “Come Out With Pride” festival in Orlando. First Lady Jill Biden also made an appearance at the event. She spoke to the Orlando community at City Hall before the parade, urging people to vote in the upcoming election and make sure their voices are heard.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Central Florida Top November Family Events 2022
Central Florida Top November Family Events 2022- Beginning the month before, we look for fun family events that happen seasonally. Below are some of the events we could find for you to look forward to. As we enter November, be sure to check the Daily Calendar of Events as last minute events pop up after we’ve produced this look ahead! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here.
wmfe.org
Ian’s impact on incoming businesses to Central Florida
More than three weeks after Hurricane Ian, many are assessing and fixing damage from the storm. Stories and Images of flooded homes and businesses continue to circulate. Both the stories, the images and now the fear of what could happen can affect where someone decides to locate their establishment. WMFE’s...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Aftermath: What Comes Next for Disney’s Reedy Creek District and Governor Ron DeSantis
If you’ve been keeping up with Disney World news over the past several months, then you’ve likely heard at least a little of the drama with the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The Reedy Creek Improvement District was first established in 1968, allowing Disney World to operate as its...
Central Florida Jamaican community, Orlando Health hosts free health fair
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Jamaican American Association of Central Florida partnered with Orlando Health to encourage healthier lifestyles this weekend. The organization hosted the free Annual Community Health Fair on Saturday. JAAOCF connected people with resources and raised awareness about preventive medicine at the Silver Star Christian Church. Mental...
allears.net
Disney or DeSantis: Who Will Be in Control When the Reedy Creek District Is Dissolved?
Disney has had quite the feud with lawmakers over the past several months. After expressing its opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill and Disney’s goal to get the law repealed, a bill was introduced and passed in the Florida government to dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). The RCID is a special district under which Disney has operated for over 50 years, which essentially has let it have a large amount of control over the land on which it operates in Orlando and function as its own county. The district is set to be repealed under Florida law in 2023, but what will happen next? We’ve got some updates.
Mount Dora man accused of using Amtrak trains to traffic drugs from Orlando to Virginia
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Federal agents say a Central Florida man took five kilos of crystal meth on a train trip to Virginia. Investigators said they got a tip about a drug trafficking organization from Lake County using Amtrak trains to carry drugs up north. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
click orlando
Thousands descend on downtown Orlando for annual ‘Come out with Pride’ event
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands descended on downtown Orlando on Saturday to celebrate at the annual Come out with Pride festival, wrapping up with a fireworks show at Lake Eola park. Festival organizers expected more than 200,00 people to attend this year’s Pride event. They also weren’t taking any chances...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Central Florida housing crisis complicates finding homes for displaced students after Ian
Anna Elaine packed her bag with what she could and relocated three times after Hurricane Ian displaced her. The junior emerging media major has stayed at her boyfriend's parent's house, her parent's house, and now at her cousin's apartment. Elaine’s third-floor apartment at Arden Villas did not flood, but it was deemed uninhabitable. She said she has it a little better in terms of how bad it could be and that she is very grateful.
click orlando
Long overdue: Orange County Library System gets rid of fines
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Library System announced that it is doing away with overdue fines as it celebrates turning 100 years old in 2023. According to Orange County library spokesperson Erin Sullivan, the gift to the community took effect on Sunday, Oct. 16. In another surprise move, library officials announced they are also canceling all existing overdue charges on library cardholder accounts.
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in Florida
Stock photo. Not Orange Hill Cemetery in Orlando, FloridaGabor Bejo on Pixabay. Happy spooky season, everyone! It is October , and Halloween is fast approaching, making everyone (whether they want to or not) get into the scary spirit. For me, I'm a little more hardcore and can go for spooky stuff anytime of the year, but this is the perfect time to really continue on with the "most haunted" project I've slowly been chipping away at, and I think I found an excellent subject to explore today.
click orlando
Orlando radio host, actor Carlos Navarro discusses road to Hollywood and back again
ORLANDO, Fla. – Carlos Navarro is one of the voices behind “Monsters in the Morning” on Real Radio 104.1, but you may recognize him from “The Walking Dead” and the Marvel Studios series “Hawkeye,” too. What you may not know is that Navarro’s...
kennythepirate.com
Travel Concerns for guests traveling to Walt Disney World
Guests traveling to Walt Disney World will want to be aware of current travel concerns that are now in place. Check out the current update and how it may affect you. Orlando is a city that has to be prepared for almost anything. Last January, they prepared for ice. Yes, you read that correctly. Recently, Hurricane Ian greatly affected Florida. Walt Disney World closed the Parks for two days. New resort reservations were halted until October 3.
fox35orlando.com
7 haunted houses to visit in Central Florida this Halloween that won't break the bank
We're weeks away from Halloween and what better way to celebrate the spooky holiday than a visit to a haunted house? Take a tour of these haunted attractions located across Central Florida without breaking the bank:. Scream n' Stream at the Florida Mall. Dare to be spooked while in your...
Here’s what popular Milk District needs, says director
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. While plenty of good things are happening in The Milk District, if there is one challenge for people such as Zac Alfson it is that there is not enough retail space for all of the unique concepts that want to be there.
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
orlandoweekly.com
Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022
Orlando's very own Pride festival brought the best out of the City Beautiful. Here's everything we saw when the celebration of living how you want to took over the streets.
NBC Miami
Central Florida Father, Son Shoot at Innocent Woman They Thought Was Home Intruder: Sheriff
A central Florida father and his teenage son were arrested over the weekend after deputies said they fired multiple gunshots at a woman who they thought was a home intruder - but was actually an innocent woman. NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Saturday morning in the city...
Comments / 2