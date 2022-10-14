ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Val Demings Worth?

Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
ORLANDO, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Central Florida Top November Family Events 2022

Central Florida Top November Family Events 2022- Beginning the month before, we look for fun family events that happen seasonally. Below are some of the events we could find for you to look forward to. As we enter November, be sure to check the Daily Calendar of Events as last minute events pop up after we’ve produced this look ahead! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here.
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Ian’s impact on incoming businesses to Central Florida

More than three weeks after Hurricane Ian, many are assessing and fixing damage from the storm. Stories and Images of flooded homes and businesses continue to circulate. Both the stories, the images and now the fear of what could happen can affect where someone decides to locate their establishment. WMFE’s...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Disney or DeSantis: Who Will Be in Control When the Reedy Creek District Is Dissolved?

Disney has had quite the feud with lawmakers over the past several months. After expressing its opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill and Disney’s goal to get the law repealed, a bill was introduced and passed in the Florida government to dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). The RCID is a special district under which Disney has operated for over 50 years, which essentially has let it have a large amount of control over the land on which it operates in Orlando and function as its own county. The district is set to be repealed under Florida law in 2023, but what will happen next? We’ve got some updates.
FLORIDA STATE
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Central Florida housing crisis complicates finding homes for displaced students after Ian

Anna Elaine packed her bag with what she could and relocated three times after Hurricane Ian displaced her. The junior emerging media major has stayed at her boyfriend's parent's house, her parent's house, and now at her cousin's apartment. Elaine’s third-floor apartment at Arden Villas did not flood, but it was deemed uninhabitable. She said she has it a little better in terms of how bad it could be and that she is very grateful.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Long overdue: Orange County Library System gets rid of fines

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Library System announced that it is doing away with overdue fines as it celebrates turning 100 years old in 2023. According to Orange County library spokesperson Erin Sullivan, the gift to the community took effect on Sunday, Oct. 16. In another surprise move, library officials announced they are also canceling all existing overdue charges on library cardholder accounts.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in Florida

Stock photo. Not Orange Hill Cemetery in Orlando, FloridaGabor Bejo on Pixabay. Happy spooky season, everyone! It is October , and Halloween is fast approaching, making everyone (whether they want to or not) get into the scary spirit. For me, I'm a little more hardcore and can go for spooky stuff anytime of the year, but this is the perfect time to really continue on with the "most haunted" project I've slowly been chipping away at, and I think I found an excellent subject to explore today.
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

Travel Concerns for guests traveling to Walt Disney World

Guests traveling to Walt Disney World will want to be aware of current travel concerns that are now in place. Check out the current update and how it may affect you. Orlando is a city that has to be prepared for almost anything. Last January, they prepared for ice. Yes, you read that correctly. Recently, Hurricane Ian greatly affected Florida. Walt Disney World closed the Parks for two days. New resort reservations were halted until October 3.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here’s what popular Milk District needs, says director

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. While plenty of good things are happening in The Milk District, if there is one challenge for people such as Zac Alfson it is that there is not enough retail space for all of the unique concepts that want to be there.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy