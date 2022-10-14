Bronx and Manhattan residents joined with a slew of elected officials Sunday to march through the borough in the hope of inspiring peace. Dubbed “Walk the Bridge for Peace” and organized by Assembly member Yudelka Tapia, the large group strode from 204th Street and Post Avenue — not far from where a police involved shooting occurred mere hours before — to the Hall of Fame Terrace and University Avenue where they arrived just before 3:30 p.m.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO