ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
politicsny.com

Mayor Adams signs legislation to encourage small businesses growth

New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed two pieces of legislation into law today, both of which aim to help boost the revival of small businesses throughout the city that have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Adams was joined by Kevin Kim, Commissioner of the Department of Small...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

‘Bullets know no borders’: Peace march from Washington Heights to Bronx sounds call to stop gun violence together

Bronx and Manhattan residents joined with a slew of elected officials Sunday to march through the borough in the hope of inspiring peace. Dubbed “Walk the Bridge for Peace” and organized by Assembly member Yudelka Tapia, the large group strode from 204th Street and Post Avenue — not far from where a police involved shooting occurred mere hours before — to the Hall of Fame Terrace and University Avenue where they arrived just before 3:30 p.m.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy