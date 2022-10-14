Read full article on original website
$19 million Minden overpass among projects bid
Two North Louisiana projects were among 17 receiving bids for state projects from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The 17 projects involved 14 bidders for $68 million in work. North Louisiana projects:. Replacement of LA 531 overpass above Interstate 20 in Webster Parish, $19,306,081.44. The overpass is...
Perkins announces plans for sports, entertainment complex at Louisiana State Fairgrounds
The City of Shreveport has announced a partnership with Rev Entertainment to build a new sports entertainment facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. Perkins announces plans for sports, entertainment …. The City of Shreveport has announced a partnership with Rev Entertainment to build a new sports entertainment...
Pedestrian crash causes partial highway closure in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Deputies say one lane of I-20 W is closed after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Marshall on Monday night. Texas DPS troopers and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the scene near exit 167. One lane of I-20 W is closed while officers are on the scene.
Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting in Highland neighborhood
The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a man fatally shot Tuesday in the Highland neighborhood. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Caddo Street in Shreveport, was shot numerous times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner identifies victim in fatal...
Cooler Fall air arriving this week
Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, October 17th. Profile: Dottie Bell seeks one last term in Caddo …. The longest-serving member of the Caddo Parish School Board says she is ready to serve one last four-year term in the District 12 seat. Candidate profile: Albritton seeks re-election to …. John Albritton...
Petition drive to stop adult store from opening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many organizations partnered today to give parents tips on how to protect children against social media dangers. Candidate profile: Albritton seeks re-election to …. John Albritton is seeking re-election to the Caddo Parish School Board District 11 seat. Profile: Dottie Bell seeks one last term...
Bossier pedestrian to be cited after being hit by vehicle overnight
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team is investigating an early-Sunday morning pedestrian accident. When he is released, police say the victim will be issued a citation for a pedestrian in the roadway. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday Bossier Police responded to reports of an...
Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking
On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
Freeze Warning Issued For Shreveport And Most Of Arklatex
For those who might be new to the Arklatex, the answer is yes. Mother Nature truly is bipolar here. In the same area where the temperature topped out over 90 on Saturday, we'll see our first freeze warning of the Fall late tonight/early tomorrow morning. According to the National Weather...
Shreveport, Rev Entertainment to bring baseball back to fairgrounds
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport has announced a partnership with Rev Entertainment to build a new multi-sports entertainment facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. “Today, we’re making a commitment to move Shreveport forward,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a news conference Monday...
Driver dies after crash north of Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that a 28-year-old woman died Sunday after a car crash on US 259 north of Longview on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to officials, a 2009 Honda Civic, driven by Christen A. Brewer of Jefferson, was going east on Judson Road at US 259 when they […]
Profile: Dottie Bell seeks one last term in Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 seat
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The longest-serving member of the Caddo Parish School Board says she is ready to serve one last four-year term in the District 12 seat. Dottie Bell says her slogan is, “Let the Bell ring one more time for my sweet babies.”. “I care so...
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.
East Texas woman killed after two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman died last week after she failed to yield a right of way and another vehicle crashed into her driver's side in Gregg County. Christen A. Brewer, 28, of Jefferson, was traveling east on Judson Road at the intersection of US Highway 259 on Oct. 13, while Lagena M. Davis, 48, of Lone Star, was moving southbound on the same highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
Could we see one of our earliest first freezes?
Arklatex morning weather webcast, Tuesday, October 18th. Residents of Shreveport's District G band together to keep the Hustler Hollywood Store from opening in their community. Veteran Affairs report shows veteran suicide rate …. Nexstar's Basil John reports. Community Renewal spreads kindness with Friendship …. The concrete slab at 2320 Legardy...
Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux
Shreveport attorney Tom Arceneaux says he is running to be the next Mayor of Shreveport because he is very passionate about the city and has the experience to take leadership at City Hall head-on. Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux. Shreveport attorney Tom Arceneaux says he is running to be...
35+ SFD units respond to massive 2-alarm blaze at trucking company in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A billowing cloud of black smoke could be seen near I-49 in Shreveport Friday morning. On Friday, Oct. 14, about 10 minutes before 11 a.m., more than 30 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a large fire in the area. Chief Clarence Reese with...
Caddo Parish Coroner IDs 70-year-old crash victim
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified a man who died from injuries sustained in a car crash Monday night. The coroner said 70-year-old James L. Peck of the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road was found just before 10:40 a.m. in the wreckage of a vehicle that veered off Blanchard Furrh just west of Back Path Road and tumbled into a wooded area.
Freeze Warning in effect Tuesday night
Arklatex morning weather webcast, Tuesday, October 18th. Texarkana shelter needs help to prepare for winter …. The Randy Sams Outreach homeless shelter is preparing for an increase in residents due to the winter weather forecast. Freezing temperatures very possible Tuesday night. Freezing temperatures very possible Tuesday night. The IRS is...
