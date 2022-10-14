ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
magnoliareporter.com

$19 million Minden overpass among projects bid

Two North Louisiana projects were among 17 receiving bids for state projects from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The 17 projects involved 14 bidders for $68 million in work. North Louisiana projects:. Replacement of LA 531 overpass above Interstate 20 in Webster Parish, $19,306,081.44. The overpass is...
MINDEN, LA
ktalnews.com

Pedestrian crash causes partial highway closure in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Deputies say one lane of I-20 W is closed after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Marshall on Monday night. Texas DPS troopers and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the scene near exit 167. One lane of I-20 W is closed while officers are on the scene.
MARSHALL, TX
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting in Highland neighborhood

The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a man fatally shot Tuesday in the Highland neighborhood. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Caddo Street in Shreveport, was shot numerous times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner identifies victim in fatal...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Cooler Fall air arriving this week

Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, October 17th. Profile: Dottie Bell seeks one last term in Caddo …. The longest-serving member of the Caddo Parish School Board says she is ready to serve one last four-year term in the District 12 seat. Candidate profile: Albritton seeks re-election to …. John Albritton...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Petition drive to stop adult store from opening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many organizations partnered today to give parents tips on how to protect children against social media dangers. Candidate profile: Albritton seeks re-election to …. John Albritton is seeking re-election to the Caddo Parish School Board District 11 seat. Profile: Dottie Bell seeks one last term...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier pedestrian to be cited after being hit by vehicle overnight

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team is investigating an early-Sunday morning pedestrian accident. When he is released, police say the victim will be issued a citation for a pedestrian in the roadway. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday Bossier Police responded to reports of an...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking

On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport, Rev Entertainment to bring baseball back to fairgrounds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport has announced a partnership with Rev Entertainment to build a new multi-sports entertainment facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. “Today, we’re making a commitment to move Shreveport forward,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a news conference Monday...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Driver dies after crash north of Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that a 28-year-old woman died Sunday after a car crash on US 259 north of Longview on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to officials, a 2009 Honda Civic, driven by Christen A. Brewer of Jefferson, was going east on Judson Road at US 259 when they […]
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

East Texas woman killed after two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman died last week after she failed to yield a right of way and another vehicle crashed into her driver's side in Gregg County. Christen A. Brewer, 28, of Jefferson, was traveling east on Judson Road at the intersection of US Highway 259 on Oct. 13, while Lagena M. Davis, 48, of Lone Star, was moving southbound on the same highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Could we see one of our earliest first freezes?

Arklatex morning weather webcast, Tuesday, October 18th. Residents of Shreveport's District G band together to keep the Hustler Hollywood Store from opening in their community. Veteran Affairs report shows veteran suicide rate …. Nexstar's Basil John reports. Community Renewal spreads kindness with Friendship …. The concrete slab at 2320 Legardy...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux

Shreveport attorney Tom Arceneaux says he is running to be the next Mayor of Shreveport because he is very passionate about the city and has the experience to take leadership at City Hall head-on. Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux. Shreveport attorney Tom Arceneaux says he is running to be...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish Coroner IDs 70-year-old crash victim

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified a man who died from injuries sustained in a car crash Monday night. The coroner said 70-year-old James L. Peck of the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road was found just before 10:40 a.m. in the wreckage of a vehicle that veered off Blanchard Furrh just west of Back Path Road and tumbled into a wooded area.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Freeze Warning in effect Tuesday night

Arklatex morning weather webcast, Tuesday, October 18th. Texarkana shelter needs help to prepare for winter …. The Randy Sams Outreach homeless shelter is preparing for an increase in residents due to the winter weather forecast. Freezing temperatures very possible Tuesday night. Freezing temperatures very possible Tuesday night. The IRS is...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy