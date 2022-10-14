Ole Miss women’s basketball has been picked to finish fifth overall in the SEC Preseason Media Poll released on Tuesday. The No. 5 preseason slot by the media is the highest for the Rebels in the poll since the 2005-06 Ole Miss team was selected to finish fifth. The defending national champion South Carolina was voted to win the conference for the second straight season in a row, with NCAA Tournament teams in Tennessee, LSU and Arkansas rounding out the top-four.

