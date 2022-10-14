Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Slotted Fifth in SEC Media Poll
Ole Miss women’s basketball has been picked to finish fifth overall in the SEC Preseason Media Poll released on Tuesday. The No. 5 preseason slot by the media is the highest for the Rebels in the poll since the 2005-06 Ole Miss team was selected to finish fifth. The defending national champion South Carolina was voted to win the conference for the second straight season in a row, with NCAA Tournament teams in Tennessee, LSU and Arkansas rounding out the top-four.
Kiffin on Ole Miss Preparing for LSU
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Monday as his team prepares to head to Baton Rouge this weekend to tangle with the LSU Tigers. Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) is one of nine teams still undefeated on the season after a 48-34 victory over Auburn on Saturday.
Game Time Set for Ole Miss vs Texas A&M
The Southeastern Conference announced the television slate for the final Saturday in October as No. 7 Ole Miss heads into College Station, Texas to take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network. Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) is coming off a 48-34 win over the Auburn...
Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run
The funeral arrangements for an Ole Miss student killed Sunday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxford have been announced. Visitation for Walker Allen Fielder will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
Thacker Mountain Radio Hour celebrates 25th anniversary on Thursday
The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour celebrates its 25th anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Powerhouse Arts Center. Admission is free and the public is invited. Guests for the show will include the 2022-23 Grisham-Writer-in-Residence, Deesha Philyaw, Oxford synth-pop duo, And the Echo and the Southern Komfort Brass Band.
Second Man Allegedly Involved in a Hit-and-Run that Claimed the Life of an Ole Miss Student Now in Custody
The second man wanted in connection with the hit-and-run death of an Ole Miss student is in custody. Seth Rokitka, 24, of Collierville, Tennessee was taken into custody at 8:30 this morning. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County and has since been recovered and impounded. The Oxford Police...
Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
Driver of Pickup in Fatal Hit-and-Run Charged With Manslaughter
The driver of the pickup that ran into two Ole Miss students Sunday, killing one and injuring the other, has been charged with several felonies, including manslaughter. Seth Rokitka, 24, of Collierville was arrested Monday morning and taken before a Justice Court judge Monday afternoon where he was formally charged with one count of manslaughter in the death of Ole Miss student Walker Allen Fielder, 21, of Madison.
Daily Mississippian Editor Selected for New York Times Corps
The editor-in-chief of The Daily Mississippian, student newspaper at the University of Mississippi, has been selected to participate in a New York Times journalism program designed to mentor young journalists. Rabria Moore, a senior from Durant, was chosen to be part of The New York Times Corps, a talent pipeline...
OPD Investigating Shooting Off Molly Barr Road
The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex off Molly Barr Road this morning. The call came in around 11 a.m. One person was taken into custody and one was transported to the hospital. According to OPD, there is no further threat. Unconfirmed reports...
