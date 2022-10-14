Prolific blue ribbon winner Linda Skeens appears on News Channel 11, shares recipes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In June, a social media post from the Virginia Kentucky District Fair went viral because of one person who seemed to win practically every competition: Linda Skeens.

Skeens took home awards in almost every baking and embroidery category at the fair, resulting in her name becoming widespread. Skeens was later invited onto national television shows to discuss her haul of blue ribbons and expertise in baking.

On Friday, Skeens joined News Channel 11 and Josh Smith on the First at 4 for live interviews and baking segments. Skeens spoke about the recent fame she’s experienced and upcoming cookbook.

During her appearance, Skeens shared her recipe for peanut butter fudge with viewers. You can see her segment on baking it below:

Peanut Butter Fudge

1 stick real butter

1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk

4 cups white sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 (7-ounce) jar marshmallow crème

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (16-ounce) jar peanut butter

1. In a large pot, melt stick of butter. Add evaporated milk and both sugars, and stir until blended.

2. Cook over medium heat until mixture comes to a full boil; boil for 7 minutes, stirring all the time.

3. Remove from heat, and add marshmallow crème and peanut butter. Stir until mixed well.

4. Pour into a buttered 13×9-inch pan. Refrigerate until firm. Cut into squares.

