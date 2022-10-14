ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Police news

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking a…
MORGANTOWN, WV
DOH says it's ready for snow

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season, the state said in a press release last week. According to the DOH, Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison and Doddridge counties typically...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Shinnston (West Virginia) Community Band returns to Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Shinnston Community Band will join the Brass Rhythm and Sax Orchestra for a performance at the Grand Performing Arts Center on Dec. 10. “A Community Christmas Concert” will feature the Brass Rhythm and Sax Orchestra’s jazz, swing, and standard version of holiday favorites. Following a brief intermission, the Shinnston Community Band will provide more Christmas classics in their traditional concert band style.
SHINNSTON, WV
Mon Health Medical Center recognized for excellence in financial communication

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Medical Center has achieved recognition as an adopter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s Patient Financial Communications Best Practices. As a Best Practices Adopter, Mon Health Medical Center demonstrated that it follows nearly 100 best practices covering all aspects of financial...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Spooky Sprint 5K set Oct. 30 in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN — Registration is now open for the Spooky Sprint 5K Run/Walk, which is sponsored by WVU Medicine and raises money for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ 2023 Campaign. This will be the third year for the Spooky Sprint, and organizers are hoping to make...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Trout for Cheat begins fall stocking

KINGWOOD — Trout for Cheat is celebrating its 22nd year of stocking the Cheat. On Friday, members of the group stocked the river from the U.S. 50 bridge to one mile above Pringle Run, according to Jim White, president of the group.
KINGWOOD, WV
United Way seeking donations of cold weather gear

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — Bright, holiday-wrapped barrels are appearing around town as the United Way’s Warm Hands Warm Hearts Community Outerwear Drive gets underway. United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties is taking donations of new or gently worn children’s and adults’ winter coats, scarves, hats, mittens, gloves, boots and more now through Jan. 15.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Poll workers still needed, county clerk tells commission

At the October 18 Lewis County Commission meeting, Lewis County Clerk Cynthia Rowan was asked about the upcoming election, with Rowan stating that more poll workers are needed. Training for poll workers is ongoing ahead of the general election. Rowan said she has never encountered a situation where she has...

