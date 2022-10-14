Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Work on Bridgeport (West Virginia) Menards location to begin in early spring, official says
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Construction of a 203,000-square-foot Menards location in Bridgeport is expected to begin in early spring, a company spokesman said Tuesday. The home improvement retailer will serve as the "anchor" of Charles Ponte Crossing, the newest addition to the Charles Pointe development.
WVNews
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
WVNews
West Virginia State Police: Pennsylvanian killed in Preston County crash
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian was killed in a crash Friday in Preston County, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy. The two-vehicle wreck occurred on W.Va. 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road, according to State Police.
WVNews
Traffic patterns to be adjusted for Morgantown (West Virginia) High School Homecoming parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns starting at 5 p.m. Thursday for Morgantown High School's homecoming parade. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 8:30 p.m. It will span High Street and disperse below the Monongalia...
WVNews
Police news
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking a…
WVNews
DOH says it's ready for snow
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season, the state said in a press release last week. According to the DOH, Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison and Doddridge counties typically...
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, Magnificat schedules inspirational prayer breakfast
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown Magnificat will host an inspirational prayer breakfast, Nov. 5 at St. John’s University Parish Hall in Morgantown, the new Magnificat location. The featured speaker is Colleen Criste, director of programs and development for Campus Ministry at St. John University Parish at WVU,...
WVNews
West Virginia University researcher explains study of polarization and extremism on youth
MORGANTOWN – A researcher at West Virginia University said youth in West Virginia and beyond are being negatively influenced by social media content and memes that often escape the scrutiny of parents. Dana Coester, a professor at the Reed College of Media at WVU, briefed reporters from around West...
WVNews
Shinnston (West Virginia) Community Band returns to Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Shinnston Community Band will join the Brass Rhythm and Sax Orchestra for a performance at the Grand Performing Arts Center on Dec. 10. “A Community Christmas Concert” will feature the Brass Rhythm and Sax Orchestra’s jazz, swing, and standard version of holiday favorites. Following a brief intermission, the Shinnston Community Band will provide more Christmas classics in their traditional concert band style.
WVNews
Morgantown Magnificat
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown Magnificat will host an inspirational prayer breakf…
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Chamber, United Way to host annual Dancing with the Stars event this weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After months of practicing, five dancing couples from across the county will get to strut their stuff this Saturday during the 9th Annual Marion County Dancing with the Stars event. Hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and the Tygart Valley United Way,...
WVNews
Mon Health Medical Center recognized for excellence in financial communication
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Medical Center has achieved recognition as an adopter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s Patient Financial Communications Best Practices. As a Best Practices Adopter, Mon Health Medical Center demonstrated that it follows nearly 100 best practices covering all aspects of financial...
WVNews
Area: North Marion, Doddridge County still 4th in SSAC football ratings
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County and North Marion both retained the No. 4 slots in their respective classes in the WVSSAC football ratings. The Bulldogs (7-0, 8.86) face a tough road test against Class AA No. 2 Roane County (7-0, 11.57) on Friday.
WVNews
Spooky Sprint 5K set Oct. 30 in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN — Registration is now open for the Spooky Sprint 5K Run/Walk, which is sponsored by WVU Medicine and raises money for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ 2023 Campaign. This will be the third year for the Spooky Sprint, and organizers are hoping to make...
WVNews
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
WVNews
Trout for Cheat begins fall stocking
KINGWOOD — Trout for Cheat is celebrating its 22nd year of stocking the Cheat. On Friday, members of the group stocked the river from the U.S. 50 bridge to one mile above Pringle Run, according to Jim White, president of the group.
WVNews
First Masontown Fall Community Days will be this weekend
MASONTOWN — The Masontown Community Enrichment Association will hold its first Fall Community Days event this weekend. Maria Cogle, founding board member, said she started the association to help the community.
WVNews
Cheat River Chapter of the DAR gives grave stone cleaning lesson
AURORA — Each October, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) conducts a Day of Service, where each chapter chooses a volunteer project. The Preston County-based Cheat River Chapter DAR held a headstone cleaning workshop and worked on historic stones.
WVNews
United Way seeking donations of cold weather gear
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — Bright, holiday-wrapped barrels are appearing around town as the United Way’s Warm Hands Warm Hearts Community Outerwear Drive gets underway. United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties is taking donations of new or gently worn children’s and adults’ winter coats, scarves, hats, mittens, gloves, boots and more now through Jan. 15.
WVNews
Poll workers still needed, county clerk tells commission
At the October 18 Lewis County Commission meeting, Lewis County Clerk Cynthia Rowan was asked about the upcoming election, with Rowan stating that more poll workers are needed. Training for poll workers is ongoing ahead of the general election. Rowan said she has never encountered a situation where she has...
Comments / 0