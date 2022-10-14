Read full article on original website
Dansby Swanson’s emotional reaction after Braves’ NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves were shocked in the MLB Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his honest reaction following Atlanta’s NLDS loss, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter. “We just didn’t get things done when it mattered,” Swanson said. “It breaks my heart.”
Braves News: Season over, onto the offseason
Well, the Braves have been eliminated from the postseason, ending their quest to repeat as champions. With that being said, 101 wins and an NL East title is still a good season and the Braves appear to be built to be good for a long time. As the head into the offseason, there aren’t many questions about the team, with so many players locked in long term, but what to do at shortstop, potentially trading Ozuna, and the deGrom rumors will headline the offseason for Atlanta, with perhaps an outfielder and a few bullpen arms to be added as well. As always, we will be here with coverage of it all.
The Braves’ 2022 season is over, but all is not lost
Unceremoniously, it ended. On a beautiful Autumn day, the Atlanta Braves lost 8-3, drawing to conclusion the reign of the 2021 World Series champions. After 101 wins and a first-round bye, Atlanta fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in the NLDS. Maybe having so many days off between the end of the regular season and the playoffs played a role; maybe they ran out of gas after having to charge back from 10.5 games back to win the NL East; or maybe it is just the way the playoffs cookie crumbled.
MLB Trade Rumors releases annual arbitration projections for 2023
The 2022 season is over for the Atlanta Braves and now the focus will shift to the offseason. MLB Trade Rumors has released their annual arbitration projections for 2023 and there are a few big names on the Braves’ list. Atlanta currently has six players who will be eligible...
Austin Riley named finalist for 2022 NL Hank Aaron Award
While the Atlanta Braves season came to a disappointing end over the weekend, there was a lot to like about the 2022 season for Braves fans. Kyle Wright seemed to finally turn the corner into a reliable rotation arm, rookies Michael Harris and Spencer Strider had breakout campaigns, Dansby Swanson turned in a marvelous year as he heads to free agent. One other bright spot was the continued offensive output from Austin Riley who has quickly become one of the better power hitters in the league.
This Day in Braves History: October 18
1992 - Ed Sprague’s two-run home run in the ninth inning off of Jeff Reardon gives the Blue Jays a 5-4 win to even the World Series at a game apiece. 2001 - The Braves beat the Diamondbacks, 8-1 to tie the NLCS at 1-1. Marcus Giles and Javy Lopez both homered for Atlanta while Tom Glavine allowed five hits and a run over seven innings.
The story of the 2022 “Vampire” Braves
While I figure that not everybody is probably super interested in re-litigating the end of this season for the Atlanta Braves, for me it’s kind of like catharsis. It’s also a bit of a weird feeling since the good times from their World Series win in 2021 are still fresh in my mind. It’s also important to remember that with this elimination, there hasn’t been a repeat champion in Major League Baseball since the New York Yankees won their third straight title in 2000. That’s why I was so adamant back at the beginning of the season to just enjoy the ride, since repeating in baseball is such a large task.
Braves News: End of Year Press Conference, Mike Soroka and Ozzie Albies Updates, more
Saturday’s loss to the Phillies that ended the Braves 2022 season will likely sting for a bit. Many, and rightfully so, expected the Braves to at least make it to the NLCS with a relevant shot at defending their 2021 World Series title. Unfortunately, the Phillies were simply the better team in the NLDS, and Atlanta’s offseason has officially started.
