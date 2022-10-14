Botanical Gardens come to life with 'Creatures After Dark'

As it starts to get colder, the activities you can do are limited, unless you're willing to brave the elements.

Luckily, Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Garden in Lackawanna is providing an option indoors for those that want to have some fun with their families or loved ones.

'Creatures After Dark' started October 13 and runs until the end of the month. You can explore animals and creatures, made of a variety of greenery, from past and present. From peacocks, to dinosaurs, to even a bison nicknamed 'Josh Allen', there's something that the whole family can enjoy.

In terms of pricing:

Adult - $15.00

Member Adult - $13.00

Senior - $13.50

Member Senior - $11.50

Student - $13.50

Member Student - $11.50

Kids 3-12 - $7.50

Member Kids 3-12 - $7.50



Kids 2 and under and get in for free, but must have a ticket with them.

You can get your E-Tickets by clicking here .