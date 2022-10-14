Wayne, Ontario counties designated as high areas of COVID transmission, indoor masking recommended

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wayne County and Ontario County — as well as both Seneca and Yates counties — were designated as high transmission areas of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the CDC’s website.

In areas with high rates of COVID transmission, the CDC recommends people wear masks indoors.

Wayne County’s Public Health Director Diane Devlin says hospitalizations have increased there. She says, however, confirmed lab tests have been stable since the beginning of September.

“We know there are infections occurring in our communities, but do not have any concrete numbers to refer to as individuals are using home tests or are not testing at all,” Devlin said in a statement. “We are concerned that, as we move into the colder months, infections may increase significantly thus causing more severe illness leading to hospitalizations and possibly more deaths.”

“We are watching it very closely. We anticipated the numbers would go up,” said Ontario County public health director Mary Beer, “There’s no mandates at this time. There are people at greater risk and our hospitalization numbers are up and have continued to be up, so that’s of concern.

The way numbers are trending, Beer says, mirrors what was seen last year at this time. She strongly encourages the bivalent booster to help further prevent the spread of COVID.

“Right after Halloween, the numbers started to go up. As we started getting into the real holiday scene, we continued to go up. The variants are out there and it’s definitely spreading,” said Beer.

The CDC recommends that people wear a mask indoors in public places, get tested if they experienced symptoms, and stay home while sick. Devlin also recommends those eligible get vaccinated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.