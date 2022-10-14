Read full article on original website
Related
Chattanooga, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Chattanooga. The Cleveland High School football team will have a game with East Ridge High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00. The Bradley Central High School football team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
ucbjournal.com
Vinson celebrates 40 years at Wilson Sporting Goods
Cookeville – Wilson Sporting Goods would like to congratulation Steve Vinson for 44 years of service. Steve started with Wilson on Oct. 3 1978. At the time, Wilson was located on Depot Street in Cookeville. Through his tenure Vinson has grown within the company and worked in positions from printing apparel, cutting baseballs and tennis covers to Lacing footballs and gloves. He is currently a valued member of The shipping department at Wilson.
wbtw.com
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
Investigation underway after shooting at Riverdale-Oakland High School football game
An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred at the Riverdale-Oakland High School football game Friday night at Riverdale High School.
WSMV
Police respond to two shootings near high school football games in Rutherford Co.
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - After two shootings near two Rutherford County high school football games Friday, neighbors say they’re fed up. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a shooting at Riverdale High School during the Riverdale-Oakland football game. Most people in the crowd say they didn’t know shots were fired at a parking lot over.
southerntorch.com
FP Mourns Loss of Beloved Businessman
Michael Shan Bruce - November 7, 1970 – October 12, 2022. Fort Payne, Ala --Michael Shan Bruce was born and raised in Fort Payne, Alabama where he graduated from Fort Payne High School. Michael attended Jacksonville State University where he met his beloved wife Angela. The two moved back to Fort Payne where Michael ran his father’s grocery business. The grocery business ran deep in his blood.
American Idol Finalist Willie Spence Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials confirmed that American Idol finalist, 23-year-old Willie Spence [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Sidelines
Memories Under Tims Ford Lake
Winchester, Tennessee – Walking onto Devils Step Island, a few miles from downtown, offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.
66-Year-Old Greg Passmore Died In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Cleveland (Cleveland, TN)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Cleveland on Thursday evening. The officials stated that a motorcycle and Jeep Wrangler were involved in the motor-vehicle collision.
mymix1041.com
Viral video leads to animal abuse investigation in Bradley County
UPDATE: From Local 3 News: The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police Department are investigating a viral video showing animal abuse. We have to warn you, the video might be hard to watch. In the video, you can see at least six people standing around a cage...
indherald.com
Freeze warning issued as cold airmass approaches East Tennessee
A Freeze Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the northern Cumberland Plateau region and all of East Tennessee for Monday night, as temperatures are expected to plummet into the mid 20s behind a cold front. The Freeze Warning was issued Sunday evening, ahead of what is...
WTVC
Witnesses: Car crash causes gas leak in Cleveland Sunday morning
Cleveland, Tenn. — Cleveland Utilities and Chattanooga Gas responded to a gas leak in Cleveland Sunday morning. It happened on Southeast 9th Street just after 10 a.m. according to nearby neighbors. Clayton Witt lives where the gas leak was reported. He says a vehicle crashed into a pole in...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
WSMV
Mother of Chapel Hill train crash victims speaks out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother in mourning spoke with WSMV4 for the first time after the loss of her three children that were killed in a train crash in September in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. Maria Celeste has 5 children and three of them; 22-year-old Duvraska, 25-year-old Magyory and 29-year-old...
Tales of ghosts inside Gallatin’s Trousdale Place
"Ghostorian" recalls mysterious happenings along ghost tour outside Trousdale Place in Gallatin.
WTVCFOX
Multivehicle crash at the foot of Cagle Mountain sends two to hospital
Sequatchie. Tenn. — Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a multi vehicle crash at the foot of Cagle Mountain Sunday afternoon. The initial call reported that a person was trapped, but the victim was able to free themselves before crews arrived. Upon arrival crews found the battery of the...
chattanoogapulse.com
Scenic City Wings Competition Returns To The Chattanooga Market This Sunday
This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022.
fox17.com
RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
Injuries Reported After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sequatchie (Sequatchie, TN)
According to the Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Upon the arrival of the officers, the battery of the SUV started creating sparks.
WSMV
Man missing with medical condition from Rutherford Co. reported dead
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a 69-year-old man missing from Rutherford County is dead after they issued a Silver Alert for him on Sunday night. TBI said their hearts go out to the family and friends he left behind. Jesse Hobbs was last seen in...
Comments / 0