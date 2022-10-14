ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coalmont, TN

Vinson celebrates 40 years at Wilson Sporting Goods

Cookeville – Wilson Sporting Goods would like to congratulation Steve Vinson for 44 years of service. Steve started with Wilson on Oct. 3 1978. At the time, Wilson was located on Depot Street in Cookeville. Through his tenure Vinson has grown within the company and worked in positions from printing apparel, cutting baseballs and tennis covers to Lacing footballs and gloves. He is currently a valued member of The shipping department at Wilson.
COOKEVILLE, TN
FP Mourns Loss of Beloved Businessman

Michael Shan Bruce - November 7, 1970 – October 12, 2022. Fort Payne, Ala --Michael Shan Bruce was born and raised in Fort Payne, Alabama where he graduated from Fort Payne High School. Michael attended Jacksonville State University where he met his beloved wife Angela. The two moved back to Fort Payne where Michael ran his father’s grocery business. The grocery business ran deep in his blood.
FORT PAYNE, AL
Memories Under Tims Ford Lake

Winchester, Tennessee – Walking onto Devils Step Island, a few miles from downtown, offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
Freeze warning issued as cold airmass approaches East Tennessee

A Freeze Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the northern Cumberland Plateau region and all of East Tennessee for Monday night, as temperatures are expected to plummet into the mid 20s behind a cold front. The Freeze Warning was issued Sunday evening, ahead of what is...
ONEIDA, TN
Witnesses: Car crash causes gas leak in Cleveland Sunday morning

Cleveland, Tenn. — Cleveland Utilities and Chattanooga Gas responded to a gas leak in Cleveland Sunday morning. It happened on Southeast 9th Street just after 10 a.m. according to nearby neighbors. Clayton Witt lives where the gas leak was reported. He says a vehicle crashed into a pole in...
CLEVELAND, TN
Mother of Chapel Hill train crash victims speaks out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother in mourning spoke with WSMV4 for the first time after the loss of her three children that were killed in a train crash in September in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. Maria Celeste has 5 children and three of them; 22-year-old Duvraska, 25-year-old Magyory and 29-year-old...
CHAPEL HILL, TN
Multivehicle crash at the foot of Cagle Mountain sends two to hospital

Sequatchie. Tenn. — Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a multi vehicle crash at the foot of Cagle Mountain Sunday afternoon. The initial call reported that a person was trapped, but the victim was able to free themselves before crews arrived. Upon arrival crews found the battery of the...
DUNLAP, TN
Scenic City Wings Competition Returns To The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
TENNESSEE STATE

