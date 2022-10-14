Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
LSU-Tulane might make for a good game — so why don't they play anymore? There are reasons.
Tulane is off to its best start since 1998, having won six of its first seven games to sneak into The Associated Press Top 25. LSU, coming off an ugly loss to Tennessee, put together its best offensive performance in a 45-35 win at Florida on Saturday in Gainesville. Which...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Is LSU a true SEC West contender? Tigers are what record says they are.
Bill Parcells, as no-nonsense of a football coach as anyone who ever picked up a whistle, famously said: “You are what your record says you are.”. I wonder what The Big Tuna would say about how his standard would apply to the LSU Tigers?. After an amazing slate of...
theadvocate.com
SEC's Greg Sankey doesn't speculate on LSU's NCAA case, but is 'frustrated' by length of process
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — While the Southeastern Conference office has been in contact with NCAA officials about a notice of allegations LSU received in March, league commissioner Greg Sankey said it would be inappropriate to speculate on when a resolution will come. Speaking to reporters to kick off SEC basketball...
theadvocate.com
Brian Kelly explains why Josh Williams got the game ball after the Florida game
Josh Williams received the game ball following LSU’s 45-35 victory over Florida this weekend. The junior running back rushed for a career-high of 106 yards on 14 carries, averaging 7.6 yards per carry, adding eight yards receiving. But that wasn’t all that Williams did – and LSU head coach...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU finds an offense and a big win in Kelly-Napier Round One
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The ghost of Tom Petty galvanized the Florida Gators from the great beyond. With a quarter left in Saturday night’s LSU-Florida game, the late rocker’s big hit “I Won’t Back Down” boomed out across Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in stereophonic glory once more. It was Tom Petty Day here, apparently, and his hometown college team responded by coming off the deck from a frightful pre-Halloween 42-21 deficit to make it a 42-35 game with half the fourth quarter to go.
theadvocate.com
LSU notebook: Tigers get road win over Florida, but another special teams miscue was costly
Special teams deficiencies continue to be a thorn in the side of the LSU football team. For the second week in a row, the Tigers gave up a quick touchdown after a special teams miscue on the opening kickoff of their 45-35 win over Florida in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
theadvocate.com
Eleven Southern players suspended, school fined for pregame fight at Prairie View
Eleven Southern University football players will serve one-game suspensions and the school has been fined $7,500 for its role in an Oct. 8 pregame fight at Prairie View, the Southwestern Athletic Conference office announced Monday. Prairie View will suspend 10 players for one game and pay a $10,000 fine, larger...
theadvocate.com
Can building a better QB become a family story? For East Feliciana's Mills Dawson it is
For each of East Feliciana High’s football games, Ryan Dawson perches atop the bleachers, watching the action unfold from a desk in the press box. Officially, he’s an analyst for the 6-2A Tigers. Unofficially, he’s a torchbearer, there to safeguard a family tradition, to pass along a love of football to a third generation. His second-oldest son, Mills Dawson, is a senior, in his second year as East Feliciana’s starting quarterback.
theadvocate.com
Do you know who BR's last unbeatens are? Plaquemine, West Feliciana see more than records
And now there are only two — as in two District 6-4A football teams that remain unbeaten in the Baton Rouge area: Plaquemine and West Feliciana. “From the beginning we’ve known this group was capable of doing special things,” West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller said. “Even though there is a big game to look forward to, there are still two other weeks left to focus on before that.
theadvocate.com
Friday night sweep for Feliciana football teams. West Feliciana remains undefeated
It was a clean sweep on Friday night as each of the four high school football teams of the Feliciana parishes secured important wins over tough competition. Silliman scored an important victory in their penultimate game of the 2022 regular season, defeating Cathedral High School 35-25. The Wildcats sit at 5-4 on the season with their final game of the year on the horizon. Their final opponent is the 8-1 Copiah Academy of Gallman, Mississippi. It will be a tough task, but an upset win over Copiah in the final game of the regular season would be nothing less than the perfect end to the fall campaign.
theadvocate.com
Why is Kentwood thriving back in Class 1A? Move is perfect fit for Foster, Kangaroos
After two seasons in Class 2A, Kentwood High moved to a more traditional spot in Class 1A this year and the football transition has been smooth. Even though the LHSAA has implemented new postseason divisions for select/nonselect schools, it's no surprise to see Kentwood near the top of the nonselect Division IV power ratings, and that suits coach Jonathan Foster just fine.
theadvocate.com
Griffins celebrate homecoming with win
The Dutchtown Griffins celebrated homecoming Friday with a 28-0 win over Live Oak. Kamryn Tramonte was crowned homecoming queen during halftime festivities. On Thursday, the Griffins held a pep rally, honoring the homecoming court and holding "Shirt off my Back" presentation, where each senior football players rewarded a teacher that has made the largest impact on his life during high school.
theadvocate.com
Walker Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 3 people and the 1977 girls basketball team
The ties of athletics know few boundaries. Decades separated the time Jerry Morgan Sr., Warren Curtis and Kristy Carlin Mallory each spent time as part of the Walker High athletic department, but they form the latest induction class for the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. The class will be...
theadvocate.com
Zachary cross-country teams finish strong in the Battle for Port Hudson
Fresh off a strong finish at the Catholic High Invitation on Oct. 8 where Rhen Langley was the overall winner (15:20.46) and the boys finished fifth overall, the ZHS boys and girls track team hosted the ZHS Bronco Stampede on Oct. 15 at Port Hudson State Historic Park. Coach Julie...
theadvocate.com
Around the Felicianas for Oct. 19, 2022
A Jackson Neighborhood Watch meeting is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the VFW Gray Building on La. 10, Jackson, by the Dollar General store. The host is District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla. Flu shots available. Established patients of Lane Family Practice can say “boo” to the flu and...
theadvocate.com
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.
It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
theadvocate.com
Leader of Louisiana School for the Deaf dismissed, reasons why not disclosed
The leader of the Louisiana School for the Deaf in Baton Rouge has been dismissed from her post, officials said Tuesday. Heather Laine was removed from her job as director/principal of the school effective last Friday by acting Superintendent Katherine Granier. Granier said Tuesday she cannot discuss details of the...
theadvocate.com
Cover your plants, make a gumbo: Baton Rouge area could see freeze this week
It's time to pull out the gumbo pots, but first it might be necessary to cover up plants that cannot survive the cold. Forecasters issued a freeze watch for much of the Baton Rouge area for Wednesday morning, predicting that temperatures could drop into the low to mid-30s. The temperature...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Oct. 19, 2022
PUMPKIMPALLOZA: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 at LifePoint Church, 3844 Noble St., Zachary. Carnival games, trick-or-treating, candy rain and more will be available. BOO AT THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23 and 29-30 at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. This trick-or-treating event is all fun. Kids encouraged to wear costumes. Each child (ages 12 and younger) will receive a prefilled treat bag as they exit the zoo. brzoo.org.
theadvocate.com
Zachary and Denham Springs gain new fire fighters at graduation ceremony
The Baton Rouge Fire Department held graduation for its 40th class of its Basic Academy on Oct. 13 at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. In addition to 27 recruits for Baton Rouge, Zachary Fire Department had five graduates, Denham Springs had one and the Baton Rouge Airport had one.
