FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wamc.org
Antiques with Mark Lawson 10/18/22
Mark Lawson of Albany’s Mark Lawson Antiques, Jewelry, and Coin joins us today to answer your questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. To join the conversation, give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. Or you may e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. Mark Lawson is a past member of the American...
Kingston Mayor Steve Noble unveils $50 million budget proposal
Kingston Mayor Steve Noble has outlined his budget proposal for 2023. The Democrat delivered the plan to the city council on Monday. The $50 million budget is up from last year’s $46 million proposal, but Noble says even with expenses up, tax rates are actually slightly lower than last year, continuing a seven-year decline. Noble says the Ulster County city of roughly 25,000 people is benefiting from higher sales tax receipts even as it braces for economic uncertainty during a time of high inflation. Noble spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus:
Community meeting in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood centers on crime, gun violence
A neighborhood meeting in Albany Monday focused on the recent uptick in gun violence. More than two dozen residents packed a community room at the Church of St. Vincent De Paul on Madison Avenue, a block away from the Madison Park neighborhood, which has experienced a surge in crime over the last year.
24/7 shelter to be located in downtown Saratoga Springs
After years of effort, a new 24/7 homeless shelter and navigation center will be located in the City of Saratoga Springs. For five decades, the Saratoga Senior Citizens Center has operated downtown. As the senior center prepares to relocate to its new home at the branch of a YMCA on West Ave., the building that has hosted meals and activities for seniors will have a new role.
Unionization vote at Amazon’s ALB1 facility in Schodack fails
A unionization effort at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Rensselaer County failed today. The National Labor Relations Board tallied the votes of the union election at Amazon’s ALB1 facility in Schodack Tuesday. According to the NLRB, 406 workers voted against unionizing, with 206 voting in favor. More than 800...
