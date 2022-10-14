ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

Antiques with Mark Lawson 10/18/22

Mark Lawson of Albany’s Mark Lawson Antiques, Jewelry, and Coin joins us today to answer your questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. To join the conversation, give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. Or you may e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. Mark Lawson is a past member of the American...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Kingston Mayor Steve Noble unveils $50 million budget proposal

Kingston Mayor Steve Noble has outlined his budget proposal for 2023. The Democrat delivered the plan to the city council on Monday. The $50 million budget is up from last year’s $46 million proposal, but Noble says even with expenses up, tax rates are actually slightly lower than last year, continuing a seven-year decline. Noble says the Ulster County city of roughly 25,000 people is benefiting from higher sales tax receipts even as it braces for economic uncertainty during a time of high inflation. Noble spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus:
KINGSTON, NY
wamc.org

24/7 shelter to be located in downtown Saratoga Springs

After years of effort, a new 24/7 homeless shelter and navigation center will be located in the City of Saratoga Springs. For five decades, the Saratoga Senior Citizens Center has operated downtown. As the senior center prepares to relocate to its new home at the branch of a YMCA on West Ave., the building that has hosted meals and activities for seniors will have a new role.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

Unionization vote at Amazon’s ALB1 facility in Schodack fails

A unionization effort at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Rensselaer County failed today. The National Labor Relations Board tallied the votes of the union election at Amazon’s ALB1 facility in Schodack Tuesday. According to the NLRB, 406 workers voted against unionizing, with 206 voting in favor. More than 800...
SCHODACK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy