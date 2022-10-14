Kingston Mayor Steve Noble has outlined his budget proposal for 2023. The Democrat delivered the plan to the city council on Monday. The $50 million budget is up from last year’s $46 million proposal, but Noble says even with expenses up, tax rates are actually slightly lower than last year, continuing a seven-year decline. Noble says the Ulster County city of roughly 25,000 people is benefiting from higher sales tax receipts even as it braces for economic uncertainty during a time of high inflation. Noble spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus:

