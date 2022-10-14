Read full article on original website
Chadron police remind community about recreational vehicles ordinance
Fall is upon us and snow may come at any day. With that we would like to remind all of our community members that City Ordinance §16-308 Recreational vehicles; storage was changed in December of 2016 in an effort to keep our roadways clear of trailers during the winter making snow removal easier.
Vehicle accident closes portion of Highway 92 in Scotts Bluff County
MELBETA - A portion of Highway 92 in the Nebraska Panhandle was closed at approximately 7:20 p.m. Monday night due to an injury accident involving a pickup and farm equipment. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the crash, which included a westbound GMC Sierra rear-ending a swather, happened at mile marker 36 between McGrew and Melbeta in Scotts Bluff County.
Scottsbluff Injury Accident
Officers with the Scottsbluff Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Beltline Highway-East, early Monday morning to the scene of an injury accident. According to a media release, A westbound GMC Terrain driven by a 41 year old female from Scottsbluff left the roadway and traveled approximately 100 yards off-road before crashing into a drainage ditch. The female was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Regional West Medical Center for minor injuries.
One person injured in crash on South Beltline Highway East
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff Police said a woman was injured in a crash on South Beltline Highway East Monday morning. Police arrived to 1000 south Beltline Highway East in response to an injury accident at 6:30 a.m. A 41-year-old woman was heading west before she traveled 100 yards off...
Appeal Denied For Wyoming Man Who Killed Girlfriend, Burned Down His Own Tattoo Parlor
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Torrington man who set his own tattoo parlor on fire and beat his girlfriend to death last year does not get to change his plea to “not guilty” nearly a year after he was sentenced to prison. Sean...
Car struck by BNSF train in Box Butte County
On Oct. 12 at approximately 11 p.m. a vehicle was struck by a BNSF train in Box Butte County south of Berea. "A Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling northbound on Highway 385, at the intersection of Highway 385 and Highway 2, north of Alliance," Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas said. "The vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a field, crossed Highway 2, and came to a stop on the train tracks parallel to Highway 2. The driver was able to exit the vehicle before the vehicle was struck by a train."
City of Alliance plans scheduled power outage
Alliance – The City of Alliance announced that there will be a scheduled power outage on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Following is a list of areas that will be affected:. The odd side of Bel Air and even side of Boise from 16th...
Gering Fire Department investigating trailer home fire
GERING - Trash and kindling catching fire is being blamed for a structure fire on Ridge Drive in Gering Friday. Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers says heavy smoke could be seen in one of the rooms as fire fighters approached the trailer home. There was minimal damage to the home, but smoke caused $3,000 worth of damage.
1 transported to hospital following rollover near Lake Minatare
Deputies and other emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle rollover accident reported at 4:36 a.m. today in the area of Stonegate Road and South Road near Lake Minatare. A southbound pickup truck driven by 30-year-old Kyle Parsons of rural Minatare, left the roadway and rolled multiple times. "Mr. Parsons...
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway. It’s a major highway project that connects Rapid City, South Dakota and Denver, Colorado by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners...
Alliance mayor announces Nebraska is open for business at Heartland Expressway opening
ALLIANCE - Challenges of removing old buildings, constructing a road over wetlands and sand hills, and dodging weather led to a meaningful celebration for a new corridor for growth and mobility in the Nebraska Panhandle Monday morning. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney, Nebraska Department of Transportation Director...
Peddlers on the Prairie to be held at West Side Event Center in Alliance
Peddlers on the Prairie will be held on Oct. 15 at the West Side Event Center west of Alliance from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. There will be indoor and outdoor vendors, giveaways, food, the Nebraska Cornhuskers on their TV's and live music by Crossbell at night.
Theatre Day draws nearly 200 high school students to Chadron
CHADRON – Nearly 200 students from eight high schools in Nebraska and South Dakota attended Chadron State College’s annual Theatre Day Oct. 6. More than 20 CSC students taught sessions on 16 topics ranging from costuming, lighting, set painting, improvisation, and publicity photography. Theatre faculty and staff also taught workshops.
NDA reports 2 additional cases of bird flu in Box Butte, York Co.
LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is announcing two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11.
More Alliance residents voice concerns over fireworks ordinance
At its Oct. 4 meeting, the Alliance City Council approved a municipal code amendment on third and final reading for the dates and times fireworks can be legally sold and discharged within the city. The council amended the previously discussed ordinance from four days to five days. Three residents of...
Upper Niobrara White NRD, NRCS hosts State Range Judging Contest
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) along with the Nebraska Chapter of the Society of Range Management and the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) partnered to host the 2022 State Range Judging Contest held on September 28th and 29th near Chadron, Nebraska. The Range Judging Contest allows participants to test their knowledge of range plants and specific major land resource areas (MLRA) within a topographic region. Within each area’s contest, participants are asked to identify a total of 24 plants as well as answer questions regarding the chosen MLRA sites. A total of six area contests are held each fall across the state of Nebraska. Participants do not need to qualify at an area contest to compete at the State Contest. The day prior to the contest, participants had the chance to practice at a site located near Chadron State College Rangeland Complex. This allowed those participants not necessarily familiar to the Northwest Nebraska area, gain an idea of what they could be tested on at the contest the next day.
Veteran's Day Parade to be held in Alliance, accepting registrations
Alliance American Legion District 4 will hold the annual Veteran's Day parade on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. Registration is now open to all veterans. The preferred registration deadline is Nov. 1. They will be accepting entries until 9 a.m. the day of the parade.
Chadron Community Hospital admissions representative position
Do you demonstrate respect and concern for all individuals?. Are you willing to care for our community with honest, positive, and ethical behavior?. If yes, you might be the team member we are looking for!. At Chadron Community Hospital & Health Services, we are driven by our Mission Statement, “Provide...
Banner Co. School Nurse, PPHD board member shares health message at convention
Marie Parker, Banner County School Nurse and PPHD board member, attended the National Association of Local Boards of Health (NALBOH) Convention in Grand Rapids, Michigan in August. Parker’s presentation was selected among many applications and covered, “What Public Health Has Met in Remote Rural Areas,” with many health professionals in attendance.
Public meeting to be held to discuss future Alliance recreation area projects
Alliance – The City of Alliance will be hosting a public meeting to gather community input regarding future projects and improvements to recreation areas. All residents are encouraged to attend to provide ideas and suggestions to guide the development of long range project planning for our community. The meeting will be held on November 7 at 5:30pm at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center.
