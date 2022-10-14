ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Butte County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle accident closes portion of Highway 92 in Scotts Bluff County

MELBETA - A portion of Highway 92 in the Nebraska Panhandle was closed at approximately 7:20 p.m. Monday night due to an injury accident involving a pickup and farm equipment. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the crash, which included a westbound GMC Sierra rear-ending a swather, happened at mile marker 36 between McGrew and Melbeta in Scotts Bluff County.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff Injury Accident

Officers with the Scottsbluff Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Beltline Highway-East, early Monday morning to the scene of an injury accident. According to a media release, A westbound GMC Terrain driven by a 41 year old female from Scottsbluff left the roadway and traveled approximately 100 yards off-road before crashing into a drainage ditch. The female was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Regional West Medical Center for minor injuries.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person injured in crash on South Beltline Highway East

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff Police said a woman was injured in a crash on South Beltline Highway East Monday morning. Police arrived to 1000 south Beltline Highway East in response to an injury accident at 6:30 a.m. A 41-year-old woman was heading west before she traveled 100 yards off...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Car struck by BNSF train in Box Butte County

On Oct. 12 at approximately 11 p.m. a vehicle was struck by a BNSF train in Box Butte County south of Berea. "A Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling northbound on Highway 385, at the intersection of Highway 385 and Highway 2, north of Alliance," Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas said. "The vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a field, crossed Highway 2, and came to a stop on the train tracks parallel to Highway 2. The driver was able to exit the vehicle before the vehicle was struck by a train."
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

City of Alliance plans scheduled power outage

Alliance – The City of Alliance announced that there will be a scheduled power outage on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Following is a list of areas that will be affected:. The odd side of Bel Air and even side of Boise from 16th...
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gering Fire Department investigating trailer home fire

GERING - Trash and kindling catching fire is being blamed for a structure fire on Ridge Drive in Gering Friday. Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers says heavy smoke could be seen in one of the rooms as fire fighters approached the trailer home. There was minimal damage to the home, but smoke caused $3,000 worth of damage.
GERING, NE
WOWT

Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway. It’s a major highway project that connects Rapid City, South Dakota and Denver, Colorado by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners...
DENVER, CO
Panhandle Post

Theatre Day draws nearly 200 high school students to Chadron

CHADRON – Nearly 200 students from eight high schools in Nebraska and South Dakota attended Chadron State College’s annual Theatre Day Oct. 6. More than 20 CSC students taught sessions on 16 topics ranging from costuming, lighting, set painting, improvisation, and publicity photography. Theatre faculty and staff also taught workshops.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Upper Niobrara White NRD, NRCS hosts State Range Judging Contest

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) along with the Nebraska Chapter of the Society of Range Management and the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) partnered to host the 2022 State Range Judging Contest held on September 28th and 29th near Chadron, Nebraska. The Range Judging Contest allows participants to test their knowledge of range plants and specific major land resource areas (MLRA) within a topographic region. Within each area’s contest, participants are asked to identify a total of 24 plants as well as answer questions regarding the chosen MLRA sites. A total of six area contests are held each fall across the state of Nebraska. Participants do not need to qualify at an area contest to compete at the State Contest. The day prior to the contest, participants had the chance to practice at a site located near Chadron State College Rangeland Complex. This allowed those participants not necessarily familiar to the Northwest Nebraska area, gain an idea of what they could be tested on at the contest the next day.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron Community Hospital admissions representative position

Do you demonstrate respect and concern for all individuals?. Are you willing to care for our community with honest, positive, and ethical behavior?. If yes, you might be the team member we are looking for!. At Chadron Community Hospital & Health Services, we are driven by our Mission Statement, “Provide...
Panhandle Post

Public meeting to be held to discuss future Alliance recreation area projects

Alliance – The City of Alliance will be hosting a public meeting to gather community input regarding future projects and improvements to recreation areas. All residents are encouraged to attend to provide ideas and suggestions to guide the development of long range project planning for our community. The meeting will be held on November 7 at 5:30pm at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy