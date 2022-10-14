CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – No one was hit, but Charlottesville Police are investigating a shots-fired incident early Sunday morning in Westhaven that may be connected to the Saturday afternoon incident near the Omni. Police received numerous calls around 2:30 Sunday morning for shots fired in the vicinity of 8th Street NW and Hardy Drive. Officers recovered numerous shell casings at the scene, but there were no reports of any injuries, or anything hit.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO