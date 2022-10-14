Read full article on original website
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank drive-through distribution schedule
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank drive-through distribution schedule. We alert you to our drive-through food distribution schedule this week. Those in need of free, supplemental groceries are encouraged to be aware of the following opportunities for a safe, convenient way to receive supplemental groceries in a drive-through fashion. Tuesday, October 18...
'100 and fabulous' Virginia woman celebrates 'monumental' birthday
A Virginia woman who turned 100 on Saturday was celebrated by her friends, family and community in Ashland this weekend.
californiaexaminer.net
Officials: 8 Injured In Virginia Shooting
Eight individuals were hurt early Sunday morning after bullets were fired into the audience at a festival in Virginia. Unknown assailants opened fire on a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane in Harrisonburg at roughly 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to a tweet from the city. According to...
NBC 29 News
Moose’s By the Creek holds Tattoos for a Cause
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville restaurant is offering up ink to raise money for. Moose’s by the Creek held its second annual Tattoo for a Cause the weekend of October 15. People were able to come in a get tattooed by artists from across the East Coast. “They’re...
cbs19news
Rocktober Fest comes to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sponsored the third annual Rocktober Fest in Charlottesville this weekend. Leah Williams, the owner of Minerals and Mystics, organized a Rocktober rock and gem show. It's part of an effort to bring back life to vacant stores and share their gems.
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
Luray firefighters battle Dollar Tree blaze
LURAY, Va — On Thursday, October 13, the Luray Fire Department successfully battled a structure fire at the Dollar Tree in East Luray Shopping Center. According to Luray Fire Department president Steve “Odie” Campbell, the initial call was placed to dispatch at 4:57 p.m. Fire crews arrived minutes later, initially encountering a large volume of smoke and then flames in the rear of the structure. Heavy smoke pushed through the store and the shared attic space of the adjacent Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center and the Boost Mobile store.
fredericksburg.today
I-95 full stops planned this week for bridge work around Fredericksburg
I-95 full stops planned this week for bridge work around Fredericksburg. VDOT is advising drivers to expect overnight delays on Interstate 95 as construction continues on eight bridges in the Fredericksburg area, including two I-95 overpasses. Crews will need to stop all I-95 traffic up to 30 minutes at a...
cvillecountry.com
Shots fired, no one hit, in Westhaven
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – No one was hit, but Charlottesville Police are investigating a shots-fired incident early Sunday morning in Westhaven that may be connected to the Saturday afternoon incident near the Omni. Police received numerous calls around 2:30 Sunday morning for shots fired in the vicinity of 8th Street NW and Hardy Drive. Officers recovered numerous shell casings at the scene, but there were no reports of any injuries, or anything hit.
NBC Washington
Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round
Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
schillingshow.com
Truth bomb: “Quiet Man” drops live prayer of repentance at Albemarle County School Board meeting
“Public comment” at the October 13 Albemarle County School Board meeting was full of impassioned observations and collective angst. But, amidst all this, there was a refreshing pause in the acrimony. Among a litany of speakers on such topics as “family leave” and “the propriety of pro-transgender t-shirts in...
Man arrested in Harrisonburg shooting that sent 8 to hospital
Eight people ranging in age from 18 to 27 are hospitalized after a shooting not far from the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg early Sunday morning.
cvillecountry.com
Police investigating BB shots fired at The Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville and UVa Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened shortly after 9 last night in the vicinity of 14th Street NW and Wertland near The Corner. Charlottesville Police received several calls of a person firing what is believed to be a “BB” type projectile from a passing black sedan. No injuries have been reported at this time.
NBC 29 News
Police investigating Hardy Dr. shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it is investigating a shooting in the Hardy Drive area. CPD announced Sunday, October 16, that officers were called out to that area around 2:30 a.m. There, officers reportedly found multiple shell casings. No injuries were reported. The department says detectives...
jmu.edu
Safety updates, Oct. 16, 2022
The Harrisonburg community experienced a serious incident that occurred overnight when an unknown individual(s) fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering around 2:20 a.m. While the victims from this incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are not students currently enrolled at James Madison University, it is important to...
cvillecountry.com
Man charged in Sunday Harrisonburg shooting
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) – A man has been charged in a shooting at an outdoor gathering in Virginia over the weekend that sent eight people to hospitals, police said. Harrisonburg police arrested Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, of Harrisonburg, on Sunday afternoon, the department said in a statement. Fleming is charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and firearms offenses, police said. Online court records do not list an attorney who could speak on Fleming’s behalf.
fredericksburg.today
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
WHSV
“Lock your car when you are not near it”
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has issued a reminder to lock your cars when not in use. This reminder comes after many calls about valuables taken from vehicles left unlocked, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Some of the recent calls came from Fishersville, and Weyers Cave, and typically happened during the night.
Virginia drug dealer pleads guilty in federal court after death linked to fentanyl
A Ruckersville man who authorities say sold heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl while in jail pled guilty in federal court to drug charges related to an overdose death linked to fentanyl.
cbs19news
Number of break-ins reported in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Police has received several calls related to vehicle break-ins and valuables stolen. Suspects are entering unlocked vehicles. The most recent incidents occurred in the Teaverton subdivision in Fishersville and Harshberger Subdivision in Weyers Cave. They are occurring during the nighttime hours.
